Quantum Trend Analyzer

Quantum Trend Analyzer is a professional multi-timeframe market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders objectively assess trend direction, trend strength, and market regime quality across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard.

Instead of focusing on isolated signals, the indicator evaluates the overall market environment, classifying each timeframe into clear regimes such as Trend Up, Trend Down, Range / Chop, or Transition.
All calculations are performed using confirmed (closed) candles only, with no repainting or future-looking logic.

How Quantum Trend Analyzer Works

For each selected timeframe, the indicator computes a Trend Quality Score (0–100) based on a combination of analytical components, including:

  • EMA structure and slope to assess directional bias

  • ADX-based strength measurement to distinguish trends from low-energy conditions

  • Market efficiency / chop detection, using selectable methods such as:

    • Choppiness Index (CI)

    • Efficiency Ratio (ER)

    • Volatility compression (Bollinger Band Width and ATR comparison)

  • Confirmed structure pivots to validate market stability

These elements are combined into a unified regime classification displayed in a clear, compact dashboard.

Key Features

  • Multi-timeframe trend and regime analysis in one view

  • Quantitative Trend Quality Score (0–100) per timeframe

  • Clear regime labels: Trend Up, Trend Down, Range/Chop, Transition

  • Closed-bar calculations only (non-repainting)

  • Optional alerts on regime changes

  • Configurable timeframes and analysis components

  • Suitable for continuous chart use on any symbol

Intended Use

Quantum Trend Analyzer is a decision-support and context tool, designed to help traders:

  • Align lower-timeframe execution with higher-timeframe conditions

  • Identify when markets are trending versus ranging

  • Avoid strategy mismatch with unfavorable market regimes

  • Maintain consistency and discipline in multi-timeframe analysis

Important Notes

  • This indicator does not provide buy or sell signals

  • It does not automate trading decisions

  • Output should be interpreted as analytical context, not prediction

  • Market behavior can change; past conditions do not guarantee future outcomes

Quantum Trend Analyzer is built for traders who value structure, regime awareness, and analytical clarity as part of a systematic trading workflow.


More from author
Quantum Reversion EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Reversion EA is an automated trading system designed and optimized specifically for the EUR/NZD currency pair on the M5 timeframe . The strategy logic, trade timing, and internal parameters were developed and tested primarily under these conditions. For best and intended performance, the EA should be used on: Symbol: EURNZD Timeframe: M5 The EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual trade management. All risk parameters, position sizing options, and execution controls a
Quantum Precision EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Key Highlights Multi-timeframe trend filtering ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM) Daily loss protection Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default) Default Settings Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration Designed for stability and controlled drawdown Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only Recommended Use MetaTrader 4 EURUSD (designed and tested for this symbol) Low-spread ac
Quantum Trend Matrix
Guad Bibar
Indicators
Quantum Trend Matrix is a professional MT4 indicator that analyzes market structure and volatility to classify the current environment as Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed . It is built for traders who want to adapt their strategy to market conditions rather than apply the same approach in all situations. The indicator presents its analysis in a clean, auto-sizing on-chart panel with a confidence score and clear strategic context. Why Market Regime Matters Different market conditions require
Quantum Trend Executor
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Trend Executor is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built for traders who understand market structure and prefer controlled, rules-based execution over fully automated systems. This EA is not designed for beginners and is not a set-and-forget robot . It requires the trader to manually activate it only when a clear trend is present. The system focuses on capital protection during market noise and aims to participate in extended directional moves , particularly on XAUUSD (Gold)
FREE
Quantum Range Executor
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Range Executor is a manually controlled Expert Advisor designed for disciplined range-trading execution in sideways market conditions. The EA uses Bollinger Band price interaction to identify mean-reversion opportunities and manages risk with an ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit framework. It is intended to be enabled selectively by the trader when market conditions are suitable, rather than running continuously. Key Features Mean-reversion execution based on Bollinger Band price inte
Quantum Trend System
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Trend Executor is a trend-focused Expert Advisor designed to operate during directional market conditions . The EA combines higher-timeframe trend filtering, volatility confirmation, and lower-timeframe execution logic to participate in trending phases while avoiding unfavorable environments. The system is intended for traders who prefer structured, rule-based execution and understand the importance of enabling automated strategies only when market conditions are appropriate. Core Concep
Quantum Market State
Guad Bibar
Indicators
How It Works Quantum Regime Matrix evaluates market conditions using a composite analytical model that includes: EMA structure and slope (fast, medium, slow) ADX-based strength filtering Volatility compression analysis using Bollinger Band Width and ATR Optional higher-timeframe alignment Each component contributes to an internal regime classification. On-Chart Panel The indicator displays an informational panel showing: Current market regime Internal state summary Volatility and trend condit
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review