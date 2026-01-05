Quantum Trend Analyzer
- 지표
- Guad Bibar
- 버전: 1.10
- 활성화: 5
Quantum Trend Analyzer is a professional multi-timeframe market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders objectively assess trend direction, trend strength, and market regime quality across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard.
Instead of focusing on isolated signals, the indicator evaluates the overall market environment, classifying each timeframe into clear regimes such as Trend Up, Trend Down, Range / Chop, or Transition.
All calculations are performed using confirmed (closed) candles only, with no repainting or future-looking logic.
How Quantum Trend Analyzer Works
For each selected timeframe, the indicator computes a Trend Quality Score (0–100) based on a combination of analytical components, including:
-
EMA structure and slope to assess directional bias
-
ADX-based strength measurement to distinguish trends from low-energy conditions
-
Market efficiency / chop detection, using selectable methods such as:
-
Choppiness Index (CI)
-
Efficiency Ratio (ER)
-
Volatility compression (Bollinger Band Width and ATR comparison)
-
-
Confirmed structure pivots to validate market stability
These elements are combined into a unified regime classification displayed in a clear, compact dashboard.
Key Features
-
Multi-timeframe trend and regime analysis in one view
-
Quantitative Trend Quality Score (0–100) per timeframe
-
Clear regime labels: Trend Up, Trend Down, Range/Chop, Transition
-
Closed-bar calculations only (non-repainting)
-
Optional alerts on regime changes
-
Configurable timeframes and analysis components
-
Suitable for continuous chart use on any symbol
Intended Use
Quantum Trend Analyzer is a decision-support and context tool, designed to help traders:
-
Align lower-timeframe execution with higher-timeframe conditions
-
Identify when markets are trending versus ranging
-
Avoid strategy mismatch with unfavorable market regimes
-
Maintain consistency and discipline in multi-timeframe analysis
Important Notes
-
This indicator does not provide buy or sell signals
-
It does not automate trading decisions
-
Output should be interpreted as analytical context, not prediction
-
Market behavior can change; past conditions do not guarantee future outcomes
Quantum Trend Analyzer is built for traders who value structure, regime awareness, and analytical clarity as part of a systematic trading workflow.