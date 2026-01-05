Quantum Trend Analyzer

Quantum Trend Analyzer is a professional multi-timeframe market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders objectively assess trend direction, trend strength, and market regime quality across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard.

Instead of focusing on isolated signals, the indicator evaluates the overall market environment, classifying each timeframe into clear regimes such as Trend Up, Trend Down, Range / Chop, or Transition.
All calculations are performed using confirmed (closed) candles only, with no repainting or future-looking logic.

How Quantum Trend Analyzer Works

For each selected timeframe, the indicator computes a Trend Quality Score (0–100) based on a combination of analytical components, including:

  • EMA structure and slope to assess directional bias

  • ADX-based strength measurement to distinguish trends from low-energy conditions

  • Market efficiency / chop detection, using selectable methods such as:

    • Choppiness Index (CI)

    • Efficiency Ratio (ER)

    • Volatility compression (Bollinger Band Width and ATR comparison)

  • Confirmed structure pivots to validate market stability

These elements are combined into a unified regime classification displayed in a clear, compact dashboard.

Key Features

  • Multi-timeframe trend and regime analysis in one view

  • Quantitative Trend Quality Score (0–100) per timeframe

  • Clear regime labels: Trend Up, Trend Down, Range/Chop, Transition

  • Closed-bar calculations only (non-repainting)

  • Optional alerts on regime changes

  • Configurable timeframes and analysis components

  • Suitable for continuous chart use on any symbol

Intended Use

Quantum Trend Analyzer is a decision-support and context tool, designed to help traders:

  • Align lower-timeframe execution with higher-timeframe conditions

  • Identify when markets are trending versus ranging

  • Avoid strategy mismatch with unfavorable market regimes

  • Maintain consistency and discipline in multi-timeframe analysis

Important Notes

  • This indicator does not provide buy or sell signals

  • It does not automate trading decisions

  • Output should be interpreted as analytical context, not prediction

  • Market behavior can change; past conditions do not guarantee future outcomes

Quantum Trend Analyzer is built for traders who value structure, regime awareness, and analytical clarity as part of a systematic trading workflow.


