Quantum Trend Analyzer is a professional multi-timeframe market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders objectively assess trend direction, trend strength, and market regime quality across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard.

Instead of focusing on isolated signals, the indicator evaluates the overall market environment, classifying each timeframe into clear regimes such as Trend Up, Trend Down, Range / Chop, or Transition.

All calculations are performed using confirmed (closed) candles only, with no repainting or future-looking logic.

How Quantum Trend Analyzer Works

For each selected timeframe, the indicator computes a Trend Quality Score (0–100) based on a combination of analytical components, including:

EMA structure and slope to assess directional bias

ADX-based strength measurement to distinguish trends from low-energy conditions

Market efficiency / chop detection , using selectable methods such as: Choppiness Index (CI) Efficiency Ratio (ER) Volatility compression (Bollinger Band Width and ATR comparison)

Confirmed structure pivots to validate market stability

These elements are combined into a unified regime classification displayed in a clear, compact dashboard.

Key Features

Multi-timeframe trend and regime analysis in one view

Quantitative Trend Quality Score (0–100) per timeframe

Clear regime labels: Trend Up, Trend Down, Range/Chop, Transition

Closed-bar calculations only (non-repainting)

Optional alerts on regime changes

Configurable timeframes and analysis components

Suitable for continuous chart use on any symbol

Intended Use

Quantum Trend Analyzer is a decision-support and context tool, designed to help traders:

Align lower-timeframe execution with higher-timeframe conditions

Identify when markets are trending versus ranging

Avoid strategy mismatch with unfavorable market regimes

Maintain consistency and discipline in multi-timeframe analysis

Important Notes

This indicator does not provide buy or sell signals

It does not automate trading decisions

Output should be interpreted as analytical context, not prediction

Market behavior can change; past conditions do not guarantee future outcomes

Quantum Trend Analyzer is built for traders who value structure, regime awareness, and analytical clarity as part of a systematic trading workflow.