Gold Hook Trap Pro turns the market's own bull-trap and bear-trap against the crowd — and hands you a complete, no-repaint trade plan for the snap-back.

Some of the cleanest gold reversals start as a trap. Price pokes out of a tight coil just far enough to trigger the breakout crowd — then hooks straight back the other way and runs, leaving those traders stranded on the wrong side. Gold Hook Trap Pro is built to spot exactly that hook: it waits for the false poke, confirms the decisive close back through the other side of the coil, and only then signals the genuine move.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems. The instant the trap springs, the indicator draws the whole plan for you:

A Buy / Sell arrow on the closed trigger bar — never on an open bar, never moved later.

on the closed trigger bar — never on an open bar, never moved later. A structure-based stop loss at the protective swing (ATR-buffered against noise sweeps).

at the protective swing (ATR-buffered against noise sweeps). A four-level R-multiple take-profit ladder (TP1 → TP4) for partial scaling.

(TP1 → TP4) for partial scaling. A live win-rate panel — wins/losses per TP, hit rate, net points, and a ★ on the balanced target.

— wins/losses per TP, hit rate, net points, and a ★ on the balanced target. A credibility grade (High / Medium / Low) per target from the historical sample.

(High / Medium / Low) per target from the historical sample. An MTF scan radar — every symbol and timeframe with a fresh trap, at a glance.

Built for gold scalping on M5, where these traps form and resolve quickly, but the same engine scans every symbol and timeframe you point it at.

Why it's different from a standard false-break tool: Gold Hook Trap Pro is tuned to the tight inner coil — the trap forms around a compact compression, not a wide swing. That keeps the protective stop unusually close and the reward-to-risk crisp, which makes it a complementary reversal radar to run alongside wider trap products rather than a duplicate.

No repaint, ever. Every signal is computed on closed bars. Backtest behavior equals live behavior.

Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





Honest expectations: A reversal system gives back some trades when a "trap" turns out to be a real breakout that keeps going, and it underperforms in strong one-way trends with no failed pokes. The win-rate and net-point figures shown on the panel are historical sample statistics, not a promise of future profit. Always size positions to your own risk plan.