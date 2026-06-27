Gold Block Pro

GOLD BLOCK PRO — TRADE THE SMART-MONEY ORDER BLOCK ON GOLD 

Gold Block Pro spots the moment Gold returns to RETEST an ORDER BLOCK — the zonewhere institutional money was positioned ahead of a strong impulse move — and then rejects back in the direction of that impulse. You enter AT VALUE (buy the discount, sell the premium) with the strength, instead of chasing price or guessing tops and bottoms.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICKThe channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK

Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems. 

▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT

Optimized for XAUUSD across every style:

• Scalping: M5   • Daytrading: M15–H1   • Swing: H4–D1

Also runs well on Forex majors/crosses and Indices (DE40, JP225, US tech...).


▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT

Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.


▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss.

• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).

• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).

• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.


▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR

The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes

at once — pick the best setup fast, no chart-flipping.


Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.


⚠ HONEST NOTE

This is an ORDER-BLOCK retest system traded with the impulse — it works best when there are clear impulse moves and the zone is still fresh, and underperforms in choppy markets or where a zone has already been tested many times. Always manage your own risk & lot size.


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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Liquidity Trap Entry System
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Indicators
Liquidity Trap Entry System — Attach and Trade Price breaks a key level, you enter — then it reverses and takes out your stop? That's a liquidity trap: big players push a fake breakout to grab liquidity before reversing. This indicator detects exactly that scenario and draws a ready-made trade plan straight onto your chart. Dead simple — 3 steps Attach the indicator to your chart with the default settings. Signals appear instantly: Entry – SL – TP1→TP4, all drawn as lines. Place the trade. Done.
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System MT4
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Momentum Rider — Trend Entry System (MT4) Momentum Rider is a trade-entry signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. It scans the market for momentum and trend-aligned entries across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes, and displays a complete trade plan on the chart: entry price, Stop-Loss, and four Take-Profit targets (TP1–TP4). Note for MetaTrader 4 users. Because of a MetaTrader 4 platform limitation, the on-chart trend cloud (zone cloud) and the trend-coloured candles are not drawn on MT4 —
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Volume Profile indicator that analyzes trading volume distribution by price level. Displays POC, Value Area, volume spikes, and zone-based signal filtering for MT5. Bonus indicator included for early   Mirage Trading System  owners. Please confirm via MQL5 message to receive your gift .  Note: Each user is eligible for a maximum of one gift to ensure fair distribution. Price Volume Distribution is a volume analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates and displays volume distribution acros
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System
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Indicators
Momentum Rider Trend Entry System is a signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) and forex pairs. It only produces signals aligned with the prevailing trend — at pullbacks within that trend — and displays a complete trade plan on the chart: entry price, Stop-Loss, and four Take-Profit targets (TP1–TP4). How it works The indicator uses an HA Dual model combined with SMA to paint a trend cloud (green for up, red for down); you only trade in the direction of the cloud. Entry signals combine liquidity sw
Gold Thrust Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD THRUST PRO — CATCH THE POWER THRUST ON GOLD  Gold Thrust Pro spots the moment Gold fires a ONE-WAY power thrust in the trend direction — a sign that buyers (or sellers) are in full control and the move is set to continue. Trade the high-probability continuation instead of guessing tops and bottoms. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK . The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your pref
Gold Rebound Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Buy the pullback. Sell the rally. Join the trend at value. Chasing price is what burns most gold traders. Gold Rebound Pro does the opposite — it waits patiently for price to come back to a high-quality structural level, then signals the moment the market confirms the bounce. You enter where smart money enters: at value, with the trend, not at the top of an extended move. When an uptrend pulls back into rising support and buyers step in, Gold Rebound Pro prints a BUY. When a downtrend rallies i
GOLD Convoy Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD CONVOY PRO — RIDE THE ONE-WAY MOMENTUM CONVOY ON GOLD  Gold Convoy Pro spots the moment Gold takes DECISIVE steps in one direction —when buyers (or sellers) are genuinely in control and drive price in a clean,unbroken run. Trade WITH the convoy that is already moving, instead of guessing tops and bottoms or catching a falling knife. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please
Gold Cloud Pro
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Indicators
GOLD CLOUD PRO — CATCH THE ICHIMOKU CLOUD BREAK ON GOLD  Gold Cloud Pro spots the moment Gold BREAKS clear of the Ichimoku cloud (Kumo) with same-direction momentum confirmation — price escapes the cloud and the trend is confirmed. Trade the trend continuation the instant the break is confirmed, instead of guessing tops and bottoms. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Reflex Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD REFLEX PRO — CATCH THE REJECTION, TRADE WITH THE TREND ON GOLD  Gold Reflex Pro spots the moment Gold pulls back to the dynamic value zone of a live trend, gets firmly REJECTED (one long wick stabs through and is pushed straight back), and closes back on the trend side. You enter WITH the trend at the pullback — buying the dip in an up-trend, selling the rally in a down-trend — instead of chasing price that has already run. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The chann
Gold Trap Reversal Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD TRAP REVERSAL PRO — CATCH THE FALSE-BREAKOUT TRAP ON GOLD  Gold Trap Reversal Pro spots the moment Gold throws a FALSE BREAKOUT — price pokes out to lure the crowd in the wrong direction, then snaps straight back and runs FOR REAL the other way. Instead of being trapped with the herd, you enter the instant the trap springs and stand on the side of the smart money. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator syst
Gold Breakout Retest Pro
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Indicators
GOLD BREAKOUT RETEST PRO — TRADE THE BREAKOUT ONLY AFTER IT PROVES ITSELF  Gold Breakout Retest Pro never chases a breakout blindly. It waits for price to BREAK a key structure level, then patiently waits for price to come BACK and retest the exact level it just broke — and HOLD it — old resistance flipping to new support (or the reverse) — before entering in the breakout direction. That one extra confirmation step filters out a lot of false breakouts. Detailed guide on how to read and set it
Gold Squeeze Break Pro
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Indicators
GOLD SQUEEZE BREAK PRO — CATCH THE BREAKOUT OUT OF THE SQUEEZE ON GOLD Gold Squeeze Break Pro spots the moment Gold coils into a tight SQUEEZE — buyers and sellers in balance, price hesitating — then enters the instant price BREAKS OUT of that squeeze and finally picks a side. You stand with the breakout the moment it ignites, instead of guessing direction while the market is still undecided. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD sig
Gold Imbalance Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD IMBALANCE PRO — ENTER AT THE UNFILLED IMBALANCE ON GOLD  Gold Imbalance Pro hunts the IMBALANCES that big money leaves behind when price runs too fast — price zones that were skipped over and never traded back. Markets tend to return and fill these zones. When price comes back into one and REJECTS WITH THE TREND, the indicator signals an entry — you get in at a value zone, aligned with the larger flow instead of chasing price. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The c
Gold Rejection Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD REJECTION PRO — CATCH THE PRICE REJECTION AT HIGHS & LOWS ON GOLD  Gold Rejection Pro spots the moment Gold throws a decisive REJECTION — price lunges to a fresh high or low and gets thrown straight back within the same candle, leaving a long wick behind. That is the dominant side running out of steam while the other side seizes control. You enter the reversal right at the snap-back, standing with the side that just won. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .  The channel
Gold Surge Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
GOLD SURGE PRO — MOMENTUM SCALPING ON GOLD  Gold Surge Pro catches the moment Gold has JUST FLIPPED trend with confirmed momentum — no top-picking, no bottom-catching. When a fresh move ignites with room still to run (not overbought / not oversold), the indicator signals a with-trend entry. You stand with the wave that just started. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system.  CLICK Upon purchasing, please se
Gold Confluence Pro
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Indicators
GOLD CONFLUENCE PRO — ONLY WHEN EVERYTHING LINES UP  Gold Confluence Pro is an "A+ setup" engine: it does NOT take every signal. It flags an entry only when THREE factors all point the same way — the TREND is supportive, price is at a setup-worthy LOCATION, and MOMENTUM has just ignited to confirm. When all three line up, that's the kind of setup experienced traders wait all day for. Detailed guide on how to read and set it up:   CLICK .   The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the
Gold Hook Trap Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Gold Hook Trap Pro turns the market's own bull-trap and bear-trap against the crowd — and hands you a complete, no-repaint trade plan for the snap-back. Some of the cleanest gold reversals start as a   trap . Price pokes out of a tight coil just far enough to trigger the breakout crowd — then hooks straight back the other way and runs, leaving those traders stranded on the wrong side. Gold Hook Trap Pro is built to spot exactly that hook: it waits for the false poke, confirms the   decisive clos
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