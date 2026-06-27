GOLD BLOCK PRO — TRADE THE SMART-MONEY ORDER BLOCK ON GOLD

Gold Block Pro spots the moment Gold returns to RETEST an ORDER BLOCK — the zonewhere institutional money was positioned ahead of a strong impulse move — and then rejects back in the direction of that impulse. You enter AT VALUE (buy the discount, sell the premium) with the strength, instead of chasing price or guessing tops and bottoms.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.

▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT

Optimized for XAUUSD across every style:

• Scalping: M5 • Daytrading: M15–H1 • Swing: H4–D1

Also runs well on Forex majors/crosses and Indices (DE40, JP225, US tech...).





▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT

Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.





▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss.

• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).

• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).

• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.





▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR

The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes

at once — pick the best setup fast, no chart-flipping.





Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





⚠ HONEST NOTE

This is an ORDER-BLOCK retest system traded with the impulse — it works best when there are clear impulse moves and the zone is still fresh, and underperforms in choppy markets or where a zone has already been tested many times. Always manage your own risk & lot size.



