GOLD THRUST PRO — CATCH THE POWER THRUST ON GOLD

Gold Thrust Pro spots the moment Gold fires a ONE-WAY power thrust in the trend direction — a sign that buyers (or sellers) are in full control and the move is set to continue. Trade the high-probability continuation instead of guessing tops and bottoms.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.

BUILT FOR GOLD — NOT LIMITED TO IT Optimized for XAUUSD across every style:

• Scalping: M5 • Daytrading: M15–H1 • Swing: H4–D1

Also runs well on Forex majors/crosses and Indices (DE40, JP225, US tech...).





NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT

Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.





TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss.

• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).

• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).

• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.





MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR

The MTF scan board shows signals + win-rates across many symbols & timeframes at once — pick the best setup fast, no chart-flipping.