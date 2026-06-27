Buy the pullback. Sell the rally. Join the trend at value.

Chasing price is what burns most gold traders. Gold Rebound Pro does the opposite — it waits patiently for price to come back to a high-quality structural level, then signals the moment the market confirms the bounce. You enter where smart money enters: at value, with the trend, not at the top of an extended move.

When an uptrend pulls back into rising support and buyers step in, Gold Rebound Pro prints a BUY. When a downtrend rallies into falling resistance and sellers reload, it prints a SELL. One clean arrow, on the close, no guesswork.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.



Why traders use it





Entries at value, not at the extreme

Signals fire on disciplined rebounds from confirmed structural zones — the same pullback entries professionals wait hours for, detected automatically.





No repaint. Ever.

Signals print only on closed bars and are never moved or removed. What you see in backtest is what you get live.





Risk plan built in

Every signal ships with an automatic, structure-based Stop Loss and four R-multiple Take-Profit targets — ready for partial scaling. No manual measuring.





On-chart Win-rate panel

A live table shows the historical hit-rate of each TP level and marks the statistically optimal target with a ★, plus a credibility grade (High / Medium / Low) for each signal.





Multi-Timeframe Scan Radar

One board scans many symbols and timeframes at once and surfaces the best rebound opportunities — no more flipping through charts.





Markets & timeframes



The table below ranks every timeframe and TP setup by Break-even Edge — the real edge over the break-even win rate. It shows at a glance which configuration the system performs best on. Currently leading: XAUUSD M1 with TP2 (R:R 1:2) — +9.8% edge, win rate well above break-even." Also works on Forex majors & crosses and major indices.





Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





Honest note





Gold Rebound Pro is a trend-pullback system — it performs best when a clear trend is in play and price retraces into sts chop it will naturally see fewer (and weaker) setups. Trade with a tested risk plan; past performance does notguarantee future results.