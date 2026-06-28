GOLD CONFLUENCE PRO — ONLY WHEN EVERYTHING LINES UP





Gold Confluence Pro is an "A+ setup" engine: it does NOT take every signal. It flags an entry only when THREE factors all point the same way — the TREND is supportive, price is at a setup-worthy LOCATION, and MOMENTUM has just ignited to confirm. When all three line up, that's the kind of setup experienced traders wait all day for.

Detailed guide on how to read and set it up: CLICK. The channel provides free XAUUSD/GOLD signals from the Indicator system. CLICK Upon purchasing, please send me a direct message with your preferred trading pair. I will provide a deep-dive analysis tailored to that pair, along with a comprehensive guide on how to install and utilize the product and its associated systems.

▶ UNIQUE: A 0-6 CONFLUENCE SCORE

Every signal carries a 0-6 "confluence score": the more factors that agree, the brighter the cell on the scan board. You instantly see which setup is the fullest and worth prioritising.





▶ BUILT FOR GOLD — MULTI-TIMEFRAME

Optimized for XAUUSD, scanning M15 → H1 → H4 → D1. Runs well on Forex majors and

liquid Indices. Fewer signals than single-pattern systems — but each one is moreheavily filtered.

Recommended: XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframes: M30,H1, H4



▶ NO REPAINT — TRANSPARENT

Signals print only on CLOSED bars and never repaint. Backtest equals live.





▶ TRADE MANAGEMENT BUILT IN

• Automatic structure-based Stop Loss.

• Take Profit: 4 R-multiple targets (partial scaling).

• On-chart Win-rate table suggesting the optimal TP (marked ★).

• Signal credibility grade: High / Medium / Low.





▶ MULTI-TIMEFRAME / MULTI-SYMBOL RADAR

The MTF scan board shows signals + confluence score + win-rates across many

symbols & timeframes — favour deep-confluence setups that line up across TFs.





Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)







⚠ HONEST NOTE

This is a MULTI-FILTER system that favours QUALITY over quantity — signal frequency is noticeably LOWER than single-pattern systems, by design. Frequency varies with each period's volatility. No system wins every trade; always manage your own risk & lot size.