Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5)

High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes.

Purpose

Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls.

The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear visibility of upcoming economic events and exact time remaining, allowing traders to prepare, pause, or exit positions before volatility hits.

Use Cases

Avoiding trades before high-impact news

Prop firm traders protecting drawdown and daily loss limits

News traders timing entries immediately after releases

EA-assisted manual trading (human oversight for fundamentals)

Risk management during macroeconomic events

Session planning and intraday trade filtering

Features

Displays upcoming economic news events

Countdown timer to next release

Clearly identifies high-impact events

Automatically updates based on broker server time

Clean, structured on-chart panel

Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

Zero configuration required – attach and use

Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar retrieves scheduled economic events and aligns them with broker server time.

It then:

Identifies upcoming news events relevant to the market Calculates the remaining time until each release Displays events in a clear calendar-style panel Updates countdowns in real time Rolls forward automatically after each release

This ensures traders always know what’s coming and when.

Technical Specifications

Time Reference: Broker server time

Update Frequency: Real-time countdown

Event Type: Economic calendar (high-impact focus)

Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

Resource Usage: Low

Compatibility: Forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market

Drag onto any MT5 chart

News calendar panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

Active trading account (demo or live)

Internet connection

Important Notes

This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

Uses broker server time (not local PC time)

Displays scheduled news, not real-time outcomes

News timing accuracy depends on broker feed

Keep chart open for continuous updates

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.

Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.