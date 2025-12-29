Phoenix News Countdown Calendar

Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5)

High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes.

Purpose

Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls.

The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear visibility of upcoming economic events and exact time remaining, allowing traders to prepare, pause, or exit positions before volatility hits.

Use Cases

  • Avoiding trades before high-impact news

  • Prop firm traders protecting drawdown and daily loss limits

  • News traders timing entries immediately after releases

  • EA-assisted manual trading (human oversight for fundamentals)

  • Risk management during macroeconomic events

  • Session planning and intraday trade filtering

Features

  • Displays upcoming economic news events

  • Countdown timer to next release

  • Clearly identifies high-impact events

  • Automatically updates based on broker server time

  • Clean, structured on-chart panel

  • Non-intrusive placement (does not block price action)

  • Zero configuration required – attach and use

  • Optimised for low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar retrieves scheduled economic events and aligns them with broker server time.

It then:

  1. Identifies upcoming news events relevant to the market

  2. Calculates the remaining time until each release

  3. Displays events in a clear calendar-style panel

  4. Updates countdowns in real time

  5. Rolls forward automatically after each release

This ensures traders always know what’s coming and when.

Technical Specifications

  • Time Reference: Broker server time

  • Update Frequency: Real-time countdown

  • Event Type: Economic calendar (high-impact focus)

  • Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

  • Resource Usage: Low

  • Compatibility: Forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Drag onto any MT5 chart

  • News calendar panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

  • Uses broker server time (not local PC time)

  • Displays scheduled news, not real-time outcomes

  • News timing accuracy depends on broker feed

  • Keep chart open for continuous updates

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a 5-star review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new free & paid tools — we build more of what traders actually value.


Support


Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.


Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


作者的更多信息
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
指标
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5) Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination. Purpose Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity. The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time
FREE
Phoenix Spread Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
指标
Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5) Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions. Purpose Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns. The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time vi
FREE
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
实用工具
关闭所有交易按钮 MetaTrader 5的一键紧急退出工具。在市场剧烈波动、技术故障或收盘清理时，可瞬间平仓所有持仓。 用途 当手动平仓速度过慢时，实现快速清算投资组合。在市场剧烈波动、突发新闻或平台故障期间，逐笔平仓不仅耗时更会扩大亏损。本工具可规避此类风险。 应用场景 突发波动时的紧急撤离 自营交易员在限额前保护挑战账户 新闻交易员在重大公告前平仓 收盘时组合清理（即时全仓平仓） 技术故障下的即时清算 接近最大回撤时的风险管控 功能特性 单键关闭所有持仓 即时处理全部头寸 兼容任意经纪商及所有交易品种 零配置要求——接入即用 巨型红色按钮（187×40像素）置于一键交易面板下方 自动处理滑点、重新报价及连接异常 执行后显示摘要：“已平仓：X | 失败：Y” 工作原理 该工具在图表上显示红色“平仓所有交易”按钮。单击触发： 1. 识别账户内所有持仓 2. 以最优执行参数平仓 3. 自动处理拒绝、重试及重新报价 4. 显示执行摘要 无论持仓数量多少，所有仓位均在数秒内平仓。 技术规格
FREE
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
实用工具
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5) Professional multi-EA portfolio monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Track and analyse multiple Expert Advisors in real time using magic numbers, with live open and closed P/L visibility. Purpose Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown, runaway strategies, or silent failures. The Phoenix Magic Nu
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
指标
黄金与货币强度套件 专业级7标签仪表盘，提供实时货币强度分析、相关性追踪及基于交易时段的交易情报。零重绘，即时配置。 概述 货币强度套件通过七个专业面板提供全面的多货币分析。系统追踪8种货币及黄金的强度变化，识别相关性，分析交易时段表现，并跨多个时间周期扫描交易机会。 核心功能 实时强度追踪（-10至+10量表），含趋势、动能与波动率指标 东京、伦敦、纽约、悉尼时段表现分析 完整相关性矩阵展示所有货币间关联 多周期货币对扫描器，自动信号分类 缺口、背离与突破检测系统 一键切换所有监控货币对图表 七大分析面板 1. 强度计 实时追踪每种货币强度，包含移动平均趋势、RSI动量及ATR波动率百分比。色彩编码助力即时决策。 2. 时段表现 追踪东京、伦敦、纽约及悉尼时段表现最佳货币。智能排序当前活跃时段。 3. 货币对扫描器 多周期视图（可自定义H1/H4/D1）展示所有货币对强度差异。自动信号分类：强买/卖、中等、反转。点击任意货币对即时切换图表。 4. 分析标签页 高级机会筛选器，配备周期对齐指标。识别三周期一致的高概率交易机会。 5. 相关性矩阵 完整9×9相关性网
