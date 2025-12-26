SpongeBob SquarePants
- Experts
- Wendell Aganos
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 26 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap MT5
“I’m Ready! I’m Ready! I’m Ready!”
Are you tired of "sleeping like Patrick" while the market makes big moves? Meet the Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap, a professional-grade Daily Level breakout/reversal EA designed for the MT5 platform. This EA focuses on the most liquid price points: Yesterday’s High and Yesterday’s Low.
When price hits these "Jellyfish Fields," the EA executes high-probability Buy trades based on hardcoded volume logic and "Secret Formula" risk management.
How it Works
The Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap is a Buy-Only strategy designed to capture upward momentum or "traps" at key daily psychological levels.
-
The Squidward High Trap: If price touches or crosses Yesterday's High, the EA looks for a Buy entry.
-
The Patrick Low Trap: If price touches or crosses Yesterday's Low, the EA buys the dip.
-
Closing Time: Just like the Krusty Krab, this EA knows when to stop. It features a daily exit timer (default 22:00) to lock in profits and avoid nasty overnight swaps or gaps.
Key Features
-
The Secret Formula (Money Management): Choose between a fixed lot size or a dynamic Risk Percentage (e.g., risk 1% of balance per trade).
-
Patty-Flipping Logic (Volume Clipping): Advanced code ensures your lot sizes are always within broker limits and account margin requirements.
-
Shift Management: Automatically closes profitable trades at the end of the day. On Fridays, it clears all positions to keep your weekend "Gary-approved" and stress-free.
-
Hardcoded Precision: Built for MT5 using the CTrade class for lightning-fast execution and minimal slippage.
Technical Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|InpUseRiskPercent
|Toggle between % risk or fixed spatula (lot) size.
|InpRiskPercent
|How much of your "Krabby Patty" vault to risk per trade.
|InpSL / InpTP
|Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.
|InpCloseHour
|What time the "Krabby Krab" closes for the day.
|InpMinExitPts
|Minimum profit required to trigger the end-of-day exit.
Recommended Setup
-
Symbols: Works best on high-volatility pairs like Gold/XAUUSD etc.
-
Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe (it pulls Daily levels automatically).
-
Account Type: Any accounts, will do start at 500 $
-
No Martingale, Fix SL-TP
Stop being a "Goofy Goober" with your manual trading. Download the Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap today and start flipping trades like a pro!