RSI multi timeframes lines builder

The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator.
It collects the required number of such price extremes and selects the closest levels to the current price.

All timeframes are available.
Can be enabled or disabled in any combination.
By default, the following are enabled: MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, and M5.

Line type is configurable:
  • Horizontal (solid)
  • Trend line to the right (from the RSI extreme value)
Configurable for each timeframe:
  1. Select the number of RSI extremes to narrow the level boundaries.
  2. Number of levels to display on either side of the price
  3. RSI indicator period
  4. Line thickness
  5. Color
For more information, the values ​​of the last closed bars (candles) of all indicators enabled in the settings are displayed in the upper left corner. It also displays information about whether the RSI indicators on the selected timeframes are in the overbought or oversold zone.
There is a setting to enable/disable this information.

It updates the lines at startup, when changing timeframes, and with each new minute bar.

The indicator is based on the algorithm of this free indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71793
Drop this indicator onto your chart to see which price levels it uses to draw the lines.
