Zyra Regime Map
- Indicators
- Anthony De Barros
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Zyra Regime Map is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to qualify market context in real time, helping you choose the right type of strategy at the right moment. It does not provide Buy/Sell signals: it tells you which market environment you are trading in (trend, range, transition, chaos).
What is it for, in practice?
Most trading mistakes come from a bad “match” between strategy and market:
- A trend-following strategy in a range → false breakouts, repeated stop-outs.
- A mean-reversion strategy in a trend → averaging against the move.
- An unstable period → conflicting signals, higher execution risk.
Zyra Regime Map solves this by classifying each market phase into 4 clear regimes:
- TREND: tradable trend → favor trend-following
- RANGE: rotation / mean reversion → favor mean-reversion
- TRANSITION: regime change → caution, reduce risk / wait
- CHAOS: degraded conditions → no-trade or minimal risk
Key strengths (user benefits)
1) A “context” indicator, compatible with your method
- Works as a filter: your signals (EA, indicators, price action) become more reliable when taken in a compatible regime.
2) Simple reading, structured decision-making
The indicator computes 3 key dimensions, then combines them into scores:
- DIR (directionality): slope strength “cleaned” by ATR
- EFF (efficiency): movement efficiency (Efficiency Ratio)
- VOL/CHAOS (normalized volatility): compression vs agitation
It then outputs:
- TrendScore, RangeScore, ChaosScore (0 to 100)
- A final state (TREND/RANGE/TRANSITION/CHAOS)
3) Anti-flicker stability
- Hysteresis + MinStateBars: a state change is validated only if confirmed over several candles, to avoid constant flipping.
- CalcOnCloseOnly option: update only on candle close for maximum stability (ideal for discretionary execution).
4) Useful alerts, without spam
- Alerts only on a confirmed state change.
- Clear message such as:
EURUSD M15: REGIME changed to TREND | TrendScore=78 DIR=62 EFF=75 CHAOS=18
Display (clear and actionable)
- Subwindow with a regime histogram (RANGE / TRANSITION / TREND / CHAOS).
- Optional display of score lines (TrendScore, RangeScore, ChaosScore).
- Optional overlay/label: regime summary + main scores (useful to quickly “scan” multiple charts).
Settings (simple, few inputs)
Default values are designed to be robust:
- Lookback lengths (Dir/Eff/Vol)
- Volatility normalization
- Thresholds (Trend/Range/Chaos)
- Anti-flicker (Hysteresis, MinStateBars)
- Close-only mode
- Alerts (sound/push + anti-spam)
How to use it (recommended workflow)
Add Zyra Regime Map to your chart.
Trade only the strategies that match the current regime:
- TREND → breakouts, pullbacks, trend-follow
- RANGE → bands, returns to VWAP/MA, oscillators
- TRANSITION → reduce size, wait for confirmation
- CHAOS → avoid trading or protect aggressively
Enable alerts to be notified of confirmed regime shifts.
Who is it for?
- Discretionary traders who want to avoid trading “out of sync”
- EA/indicator users who want a context filter (Trend/Range/No-trade)
- Multi-asset traders (Forex, indices, metals) looking for a stable tool across multiple charts
Important notes
- Zyra Regime Map is not a signal indicator: it qualifies the market.
- No performance promise is implied: it helps structure decision-making and risk management.