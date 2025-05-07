Zyra Guardian Pro

5

Zyra Guardian Pro – Advanced Grid Expert Advisor with Smart Risk Management

Zyra Guardian Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders seeking a robust automated trading tool. It combines rigorous market logic, an adaptive grid strategy, and integrated safety mechanisms for disciplined execution.

User Manual

Strategy Overview

Adaptive Grid
Zyra Guardian Pro uses an advanced grid system that only adds positions when necessary, managing each trade intelligently to support steady growth and minimal drawdown. It avoids raw martingale logic in favor of structured market behavior.

Dynamic Entry Signals
Leverage over 30 integrated technical indicators such as Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, and more. Each indicator can be enabled individually to create your own custom signal strategy.

Smart Capital & Risk Management
Every mechanism is designed to protect and optimize your capital:

  • Individual capital allocation: each EA instance manages its own capital independently. No interference between EAs.

  • Global stop loss: automatically closes all positions if a predefined maximum loss is reached.

  • Profit locking: automatically secures gains once a target is hit.

  • Dynamic lot sizing: position size adjusts automatically based on allocated capital and chosen risk level.

Key Features

  • Fully modular and customizable: all signals and parameters are controlled via inputs.

  • Reinforced safety: multiple protection layers actively safeguard your capital.

  • Secure multi-instance usage: run several Zyra instances on different symbols or timeframes without conflict.

  • Professional error handling: automatically checks market conditions, margin, and permissions before each trade.

Included Indicators (Individually Activatable)

  • Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, RSI, MACD, Stochastic

  • MA, ATR, Keltner Channel, ADX, AC, AD, ADX Wilder

  • Alligator, AMA, AO, Bears Power, Bulls Power, CCI

  • Chaikin, DEMA, DeMarker, Envelopes, Force Index, Fractals

  • FrAMA, BWMFI, Momentum, MFI, OsMA, OBV, SAR, RVI

  • StdDev, TEMA, TRIX, WPR, VIDYA

Recommended Configuration

Zyra Guardian Pro is compatible with all symbols and timeframes. Its flexible architecture allows usage across many markets, provided prior optimization is done through the MT5 strategy tester. Default parameters are included as examples, but each setup should be tuned according to the chosen pair and timeframe.

Optimized Optimization with the OnTester Function

Zyra Guardian Pro uses an optimized OnTester function to provide an intelligent scoring system during optimizations. The score is based on the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), drawdown penalty, and global Stop Loss penalty. The more a configuration shows stable growth (high CAGR) with limited drawdown, the higher its score. Configurations that frequently trigger the global Stop Loss are penalized. By using the Custom Max mode in MetaTrader 5, users can quickly identify the best-performing configurations during optimizations.

Annual Rental – Continuous Updates & Support

Zyra Guardian Pro is exclusively available via an annual rental model. Lifetime purchases are disabled to ensure long-term development, updates, and reliable support.

By renting Zyra Guardian Pro, you get:

  • Ongoing updates and improvements

  • Support via MQL5 messaging or product comments

  • Confidence that your tool evolves with the market

Why Choose Zyra Guardian Pro?

Zyra Guardian Pro is not a simple "set & forget" EA. It is designed to adapt to market conditions, enhance risk management, and maintain disciplined trading logic. It is ideal for traders who value capital control and strategic precision.

Experience the power of smart and structured automation.
Rent Zyra Guardian Pro today and let your results speak for themselves.

Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
1527
Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer 2025.08.24 08:56 
 

Hello. I use this ea since two months, and the first results seems good. Need to do backtests and optimizations to find the best sets. I like this ea, you can find a signal in my profile. Thanks

Anthony De Barros
955
Reply from developer Anthony De Barros 2025.08.26 07:24
Thank you for your feedback! Zyra Guardian Pro will keep evolving, with new features planned to further improve trading account management.
