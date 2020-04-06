Trend Reversal Bot

Trend Reversal Bot MT5 – Advanced Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD

Professional Trend Reversal Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5)

Trend Reversal Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specially designed for traders who want a disciplined, emotion-free, rule-based trading system focused on trend reversals and swing trading.

This EA is developed with a clear objective:
capture high-probability reversal points in trending markets while keeping drawdown strictly under control.

Unlike risky strategies, Trend Reversal Bot does NOT use grid, martingale, or recovery systems.
Every trade is opened and closed strictly based on confirmed trading signals, predefined risk logic, and drawdown protection rules.

Why Trend Reversal Bot Was Created – A Short Story

Most traders fail not because they don’t know indicators, but because:

• They enter too early
• They hold losses emotionally
• They increase lot size after losses
• They break their own rules

Trend Reversal Bot was created to solve exactly this problem.

This EA trades without emotions, without hesitation, and without revenge trading.
It waits patiently for reversal confirmation, enters with calculated risk, and exits according to logic – not hope.

That is why it is suitable for professional traders, busy traders, and prop-firm style trading discipline.

Core Trading Concept – Trend Reversal & Swing Trading

Trend Reversal Bot is built on a reversal-based entry strategy.

Instead of chasing price or entering randomly, the EA focuses on:

• Identifying trend exhaustion
• Detecting potential reversal zones
• Confirming market direction change
• Entering trades with controlled risk

This makes it ideal for:

Gold trading (XAUUSD)
Swing trading strategies
Trend-based market conditions

Supported Markets & Instruments

Trend Reversal Bot is optimized mainly for:

XAUUSD (Gold Trading)
• High-volatility symbols
• Trending and swing-friendly markets

Gold is known for strong impulsive moves followed by clear reversals, making it a perfect instrument for this EA.

Recommended Timeframes

For best performance and stability, the recommended timeframes are:

M12 (12 Minutes)
M15 (15 Minutes)
M20 (20 Minutes)

These timeframes provide a balance between:

• Signal accuracy
• Reduced noise
• Stable swing movements

Lower timeframes may increase noise. Higher timeframes may reduce trade frequency.

No Grid – No Martingale – Clean Trading Logic

Trend Reversal Bot strictly follows safe trading principles:

• No Grid Trading
• No Martingale
• No Lot Multiplication
• No Risky Recovery System

Each trade is independent.
Each trade has its own logic.
Losses are accepted as part of trading.

This is exactly what prop firms and professional traders expect.

Advanced Drawdown Control System

One of the strongest features of Trend Reversal Bot is its drawdown control based on percentage.

Drawdown Protection Includes:

• Maximum drawdown percentage limit
• Automatic risk reduction
• Trade blocking when limits are reached
• Capital preservation logic

This feature makes the EA suitable for:

• Conservative traders
• Long-term accounts
• Prop firm challenges
• Funded account discipline

Lot Size Management – Fixed & Auto Mode

Trend Reversal Bot supports two professional lot sizing modes:

1. Fixed Lot Size

• User defines exact lot size
• Full control over risk
• Suitable for experienced traders

2. Auto Lot Size (Balance Based)

• Lot size automatically calculated
• Based on account balance
• Adjusts as balance grows or reduces
• Ideal for beginners and scaling accounts

This makes the EA flexible for small accounts and large accounts.

Signal-Based Entry & Exit System

Every trade is executed based on clear trading signals.

The EA does NOT:

• Guess market direction
• Overtrade
• Enter without confirmation

Entry Logic:

• Reversal confirmation
• Trend exhaustion signals
• Directional validation

Exit Logic:

• Signal-based exit
• Controlled stop logic
• Risk-managed closure

This ensures trades are logical, structured, and repeatable.

Fully Automated – No Emotional Trading

Trend Reversal Bot works in full autopilot mode.

Once attached to the chart:

• No manual intervention needed
• No emotional decisions
• No overthinking
• No panic closing

This is especially useful for traders who:

• Cannot monitor charts all day
• Want disciplined execution
• Want consistency over excitement

Multiple Alert & Notification System

Trend Reversal Bot includes a complete alert system:

• MT5 Terminal Alerts
• Push Notifications (Mobile)
• Email Alerts
• Telegram Alerts

This keeps you informed about:

• Trade entries
• Trade exits
• Risk events
• Drawdown protection actions

You always know what the EA is doing.

Prop Firm Ready – Risk Discipline Focused

Trend Reversal Bot is designed with prop firm rules in mind.

Key reasons it is prop-firm friendly:

• No grid
• No martingale
• Drawdown control
• Controlled lot sizing
• Discipline-based logic

While no EA can guarantee passing challenges, this structure aligns with professional risk management standards.

Best Use Cases

Trend Reversal Bot is ideal for:

• Gold traders (XAUUSD)
• Swing traders
• Trend reversal traders
• Busy professionals
• MT5 algorithmic traders
• Traders seeking low emotional stress

Launch Offer – Limited Time Pricing

To support early users, this EA is launched with a special introductory price:

Launch Price: $39 (Limited Time Only)

This price is available only during the launch period and may increase later.

Important Trading Notes

• Always test on demo before live trading
• Use recommended timeframes
• Use proper VPS for 24/5 operation
• Follow risk management principles
• Market conditions can change


Рекомендуем также
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Эксперты
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Эксперты
It is an Expert Advisor who uses the famous Dave Landry strategy, widely used to operate swing trades in various types of markets, Forex, B3, indices, stocks and cryptocurrencies. The Dave Landry Setup is one of the most well-known setups that operate in favor of the trend, there is a preference for the larger H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly timeframes, due to its high hit rate, but the TsuTrader Dave Landry robot allows complete customization of the strategy . - TSUTrader Dave Landry is the on
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Эксперты
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Эксперты
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Продвинутая Торговая Система Ichimoku DCA Обзор Продукта Cloud DCA Pro - это сложный Expert Advisor, объединяющий анализ Ichimoku Kinko Hyo с интеллектуальной стратегией усреднения позиций (DCA). Разработан для систематической торговли без эмоций и традиционных стоп-лоссов. Основные Возможности Стратегия Без Стоп-Лосса - Использует умные уровни DCA вместо жестких стопов Анализ Облака Ichimoku - Профессиональное определение и фильтрация тренда Интеллектуальная Система DCA - Про
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник, торгующий на пересечении двух скользящих средних, использует третью скользящую для фильтрации текущего направления тренда. Имеет гибкую но в то же время простую настройку Решение проблем ->  ЗДЕСЬ  / MT4 версия ->  ЗДЕСЬ   / Инструкция   ->  ЗДЕСЬ   Преимущества: Интуитивно простая настройка Подходит для любых типов инструментов и любых таймфреймов Имеет три типа уведомлений  Подключаемая система перекрытия первого ордера последним Возможность автоматического расчета торговых объемов
TradeBuilderMT5
Sergey Deev
5 (2)
Эксперты
Торговый конструктор позволяет построить торговую систему на базе произвольного набора технических индикаторов MT5. Советник использует следующие сигналы: OpenBuy/ OpenSell - открытие позиций; StopBuy/ StopSell - закрытие позиций; TakeProfitBuy/ TakeProfitSell - получение уровней TP; StopLossBuy/ StopLossSell - получение уровней SL; NoLossBuy/ NoLossSell - перевод в состояние безубытка; MinProfitBuy/ MinProfitSell - закрытие части позиции; CancelBuy/ CancelSell - разрешение повторного сигнала на
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Эксперты
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
Эксперты
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
AlphaCore EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Эксперты
GBPUSD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (4-in-1) This fully automated Expert Advisor has been carefully engineered to deliver consistent, accurate, and reliable trading results on GBPUSD . Unlike single-strategy robots that may only work in certain conditions, this EA combines 4 proven trading strategies into one powerful system, giving you a balanced and adaptive approach to the market.  Why Choose This EA? The GBPUSD market is known for its volatility and changing conditions. Many traders struggl
FREE
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Эксперты
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Эксперты
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
HammerExtremeEA
Sachin Ashok Tajane
Эксперты
HammerExtremeEA   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the power of hammer and inverse hammer candlestick patterns to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Built with precision, this EA combines pattern recognition with dynamic pivot-based trading strategies, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across various market conditions.
Turis Eurjpy
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Эксперты
Descrição do Produto: Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris O Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado, projetado para operar no par de moedas EUR/JPY utilizando o gráfico de 15 minutos (M15). Ele executa estratégias de negociação automatizadas com base em sinais de mercado predefinidos, otimizando a eficiência e a velocidade das transações. Características: • Por Moedas: EUR/JPY • Período: 15 minutos • Estratégia: O EA utiliza indicadores técnicos avançados, como meios móveis expo
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Эксперты
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
EMA Crossover
Jerome Osa
Эксперты
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bulli
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Эксперты
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
Эксперты
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
Fifty Pips
Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
Эксперты
Trade Starting with 300 USD Only... Fifty PipHunter Robot Overview:   The   Fifty PipHunter Robot   is an advanced, fully automated Forex trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It leverages the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator to identify optimal trading opportunities, ensuring precision in market entries and exits. The robot is optimized to target a   50-pip profit   per trade, making it ideal for traders looking for consistent returns with controlled risk. Key
EuroDex
Marco Resseghini
Эксперты
ForexDex: The Smart Solution for Trading on EUR/USD! ForexDex is the automatic trading bot designed to work exclusively on the EUR/USD pair with a timeframe of M15. Created for those looking for long-term strategies and capital optimization, ForexDex is designed to make calculated decisions and manage risk efficiently. Main features: M15 timeframe: Suitable for those who want more dynamic trading, but always based on strategic analysis. Capital optimization: Each operation is planned for the l
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Эксперты
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Эксперты
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
CryptoEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
1 (1)
Эксперты
Этот советник (EA) — это высокоспециализированный, полностью автоматизированный торговый робот, созданный для точной торговли Биткойном (BTCUSD) на постоянно активном рынке криптовалют. Разработан для работы на таймфрейме H1 (часовом) и успешно функционирует в уникальной 24/7 криптосреде, анализируя поведение маркетмейкеров (китов) и отслеживая поток "умных" денег для выявления высоковероятных торговых ситуаций. В отличие от традиционных советников для форекс, эта система создана специально для
Carry Master
Jia-wei Yang
Эксперты
Carry Master EA: Unleashing the Power of Carry Trades in the Gold Market Introducing Carry Master EA, the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed specifically for executing carry trade strategies in the gold market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of forex and commodities, Carry Master EA provides a reliable and profitable solution for capitalizing on interest rate differentials with gold. How to install: The EA must be attached to ONLY one XAUUSD-M5 chart. Recommed broker:I
AuroraGold Prime EA
Sanjay Gnanasekaran
Эксперты
AuroraGold Prime EA is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (gold) market. The Expert Advisor employs a methodical approach to identify and trade price trends using a combination of moving average crossovers and RSI-based filtering. Its objective is to analyze market movements and execute trades based on predefined conditions while adhering to strict risk management principles. Features: Optimized for Gold Trading : AuroraGold Prime EA focuses on XAUUSD, leverag
Aroon Cross Signal EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Enhanced Visual Aroon Cross Signal EA Introduction This Expert Advisor is based on the Aroon indicator cross system for MetaTrader 5. It is provided in an unoptimized state to allow you to customize and fine-tune it according to your specific trading goals and preferred markets. The EA is designed to identify potential trend reversals and generate trading signals based on Aroon Up and Aroon Down crossovers. How It Works The Aroon Cross Signal EA monitors two key components of the Aroon indicator
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
Эксперты
Quantum Force EA – Safe Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description 1:3 Risk & Reward Used on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to provide stable trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated tr
FREE
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Эксперты
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
FREE
Apt Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Индикаторы
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations. APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading:   Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe Medium-risk trading:   Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale. Recommended Trading Conditions Use
FREE
Apt EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Эксперты
APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) This Expert Advisor works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and does not use grid or martingale strategies , making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled and systematic trading. Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe or H8 (8-Hour) timeframe. Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This EA is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by prop
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Эксперты
XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model , allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling. XAU Alpha is built
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв