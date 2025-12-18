Professional Trend Reversal Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5)

Trend Reversal Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specially designed for traders who want a disciplined, emotion-free, rule-based trading system focused on trend reversals and swing trading.

This EA is developed with a clear objective:

capture high-probability reversal points in trending markets while keeping drawdown strictly under control.

Unlike risky strategies, Trend Reversal Bot does NOT use grid, martingale, or recovery systems.

Every trade is opened and closed strictly based on confirmed trading signals, predefined risk logic, and drawdown protection rules.

Why Trend Reversal Bot Was Created – A Short Story

Most traders fail not because they don’t know indicators, but because:

• They enter too early

• They hold losses emotionally

• They increase lot size after losses

• They break their own rules

Trend Reversal Bot was created to solve exactly this problem.

This EA trades without emotions, without hesitation, and without revenge trading.

It waits patiently for reversal confirmation, enters with calculated risk, and exits according to logic – not hope.

That is why it is suitable for professional traders, busy traders, and prop-firm style trading discipline.

Core Trading Concept – Trend Reversal & Swing Trading

Trend Reversal Bot is built on a reversal-based entry strategy.

Instead of chasing price or entering randomly, the EA focuses on:

• Identifying trend exhaustion

• Detecting potential reversal zones

• Confirming market direction change

• Entering trades with controlled risk

This makes it ideal for:

• Gold trading (XAUUSD)

• Swing trading strategies

• Trend-based market conditions

Supported Markets & Instruments

Trend Reversal Bot is optimized mainly for:

• XAUUSD (Gold Trading)

• High-volatility symbols

• Trending and swing-friendly markets

Gold is known for strong impulsive moves followed by clear reversals, making it a perfect instrument for this EA.

Recommended Timeframes

For best performance and stability, the recommended timeframes are:

• M12 (12 Minutes)

• M15 (15 Minutes)

• M20 (20 Minutes)

These timeframes provide a balance between:

• Signal accuracy

• Reduced noise

• Stable swing movements

Lower timeframes may increase noise. Higher timeframes may reduce trade frequency.

No Grid – No Martingale – Clean Trading Logic

Trend Reversal Bot strictly follows safe trading principles:

• No Grid Trading

• No Martingale

• No Lot Multiplication

• No Risky Recovery System

Each trade is independent.

Each trade has its own logic.

Losses are accepted as part of trading.

This is exactly what prop firms and professional traders expect.

Advanced Drawdown Control System

One of the strongest features of Trend Reversal Bot is its drawdown control based on percentage.

Drawdown Protection Includes:

• Maximum drawdown percentage limit

• Automatic risk reduction

• Trade blocking when limits are reached

• Capital preservation logic

This feature makes the EA suitable for:

• Conservative traders

• Long-term accounts

• Prop firm challenges

• Funded account discipline

Lot Size Management – Fixed & Auto Mode

Trend Reversal Bot supports two professional lot sizing modes:

1. Fixed Lot Size

• User defines exact lot size

• Full control over risk

• Suitable for experienced traders

2. Auto Lot Size (Balance Based)

• Lot size automatically calculated

• Based on account balance

• Adjusts as balance grows or reduces

• Ideal for beginners and scaling accounts

This makes the EA flexible for small accounts and large accounts.

Signal-Based Entry & Exit System

Every trade is executed based on clear trading signals.

The EA does NOT:

• Guess market direction

• Overtrade

• Enter without confirmation

Entry Logic:

• Reversal confirmation

• Trend exhaustion signals

• Directional validation

Exit Logic:

• Signal-based exit

• Controlled stop logic

• Risk-managed closure

This ensures trades are logical, structured, and repeatable.

Fully Automated – No Emotional Trading

Trend Reversal Bot works in full autopilot mode.

Once attached to the chart:

• No manual intervention needed

• No emotional decisions

• No overthinking

• No panic closing

This is especially useful for traders who:

• Cannot monitor charts all day

• Want disciplined execution

• Want consistency over excitement

Multiple Alert & Notification System

Trend Reversal Bot includes a complete alert system:

• MT5 Terminal Alerts

• Push Notifications (Mobile)

• Email Alerts

• Telegram Alerts

This keeps you informed about:

• Trade entries

• Trade exits

• Risk events

• Drawdown protection actions

You always know what the EA is doing.

Prop Firm Ready – Risk Discipline Focused

Trend Reversal Bot is designed with prop firm rules in mind.

Key reasons it is prop-firm friendly:

• No grid

• No martingale

• Drawdown control

• Controlled lot sizing

• Discipline-based logic

While no EA can guarantee passing challenges, this structure aligns with professional risk management standards.

Best Use Cases

Trend Reversal Bot is ideal for:

• Gold traders (XAUUSD)

• Swing traders

• Trend reversal traders

• Busy professionals

• MT5 algorithmic traders

• Traders seeking low emotional stress

Launch Offer – Limited Time Pricing

To support early users, this EA is launched with a special introductory price:

Launch Price: $39 (Limited Time Only)

This price is available only during the launch period and may increase later.

Important Trading Notes

• Always test on demo before live trading

• Use recommended timeframes

• Use proper VPS for 24/5 operation

• Follow risk management principles

• Market conditions can change