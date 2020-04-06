Trend Reversal Bot

Trend Reversal Bot MT5 – Advanced Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD

Professional Trend Reversal Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5)

Trend Reversal Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), specially designed for traders who want a disciplined, emotion-free, rule-based trading system focused on trend reversals and swing trading.

This EA is developed with a clear objective:
capture high-probability reversal points in trending markets while keeping drawdown strictly under control.

Unlike risky strategies, Trend Reversal Bot does NOT use grid, martingale, or recovery systems.
Every trade is opened and closed strictly based on confirmed trading signals, predefined risk logic, and drawdown protection rules.

Why Trend Reversal Bot Was Created – A Short Story

Most traders fail not because they don’t know indicators, but because:

• They enter too early
• They hold losses emotionally
• They increase lot size after losses
• They break their own rules

Trend Reversal Bot was created to solve exactly this problem.

This EA trades without emotions, without hesitation, and without revenge trading.
It waits patiently for reversal confirmation, enters with calculated risk, and exits according to logic – not hope.

That is why it is suitable for professional traders, busy traders, and prop-firm style trading discipline.

Core Trading Concept – Trend Reversal & Swing Trading

Trend Reversal Bot is built on a reversal-based entry strategy.

Instead of chasing price or entering randomly, the EA focuses on:

• Identifying trend exhaustion
• Detecting potential reversal zones
• Confirming market direction change
• Entering trades with controlled risk

This makes it ideal for:

Gold trading (XAUUSD)
Swing trading strategies
Trend-based market conditions

Supported Markets & Instruments

Trend Reversal Bot is optimized mainly for:

XAUUSD (Gold Trading)
• High-volatility symbols
• Trending and swing-friendly markets

Gold is known for strong impulsive moves followed by clear reversals, making it a perfect instrument for this EA.

Recommended Timeframes

For best performance and stability, the recommended timeframes are:

M12 (12 Minutes)
M15 (15 Minutes)
M20 (20 Minutes)

These timeframes provide a balance between:

• Signal accuracy
• Reduced noise
• Stable swing movements

Lower timeframes may increase noise. Higher timeframes may reduce trade frequency.

No Grid – No Martingale – Clean Trading Logic

Trend Reversal Bot strictly follows safe trading principles:

• No Grid Trading
• No Martingale
• No Lot Multiplication
• No Risky Recovery System

Each trade is independent.
Each trade has its own logic.
Losses are accepted as part of trading.

This is exactly what prop firms and professional traders expect.

Advanced Drawdown Control System

One of the strongest features of Trend Reversal Bot is its drawdown control based on percentage.

Drawdown Protection Includes:

• Maximum drawdown percentage limit
• Automatic risk reduction
• Trade blocking when limits are reached
• Capital preservation logic

This feature makes the EA suitable for:

• Conservative traders
• Long-term accounts
• Prop firm challenges
• Funded account discipline

Lot Size Management – Fixed & Auto Mode

Trend Reversal Bot supports two professional lot sizing modes:

1. Fixed Lot Size

• User defines exact lot size
• Full control over risk
• Suitable for experienced traders

2. Auto Lot Size (Balance Based)

• Lot size automatically calculated
• Based on account balance
• Adjusts as balance grows or reduces
• Ideal for beginners and scaling accounts

This makes the EA flexible for small accounts and large accounts.

Signal-Based Entry & Exit System

Every trade is executed based on clear trading signals.

The EA does NOT:

• Guess market direction
• Overtrade
• Enter without confirmation

Entry Logic:

• Reversal confirmation
• Trend exhaustion signals
• Directional validation

Exit Logic:

• Signal-based exit
• Controlled stop logic
• Risk-managed closure

This ensures trades are logical, structured, and repeatable.

Fully Automated – No Emotional Trading

Trend Reversal Bot works in full autopilot mode.

Once attached to the chart:

• No manual intervention needed
• No emotional decisions
• No overthinking
• No panic closing

This is especially useful for traders who:

• Cannot monitor charts all day
• Want disciplined execution
• Want consistency over excitement

Multiple Alert & Notification System

Trend Reversal Bot includes a complete alert system:

• MT5 Terminal Alerts
• Push Notifications (Mobile)
• Email Alerts
• Telegram Alerts

This keeps you informed about:

• Trade entries
• Trade exits
• Risk events
• Drawdown protection actions

You always know what the EA is doing.

Prop Firm Ready – Risk Discipline Focused

Trend Reversal Bot is designed with prop firm rules in mind.

Key reasons it is prop-firm friendly:

• No grid
• No martingale
• Drawdown control
• Controlled lot sizing
• Discipline-based logic

While no EA can guarantee passing challenges, this structure aligns with professional risk management standards.

Best Use Cases

Trend Reversal Bot is ideal for:

• Gold traders (XAUUSD)
• Swing traders
• Trend reversal traders
• Busy professionals
• MT5 algorithmic traders
• Traders seeking low emotional stress

Launch Offer – Limited Time Pricing

To support early users, this EA is launched with a special introductory price:

Launch Price: $39 (Limited Time Only)

This price is available only during the launch period and may increase later.

Important Trading Notes

• Always test on demo before live trading
• Use recommended timeframes
• Use proper VPS for 24/5 operation
• Follow risk management principles
• Market conditions can change


Produtos recomendados
Ichimoku Master ECC11
Dimitrios Dimas
5 (1)
Experts
Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5! Prop Firm Ready! Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart. The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11 The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on str
TSUTrader Dave Landry Trading System
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Experts
É um Expert que utiliza a famosa estrategia Dave Landry, muito utilizada para operar swing trade em diversos tipos de mercados, Forex, B3, indices, stocks e criptomoedas. O setup Dave Landry é um dos mais conhecidos setup que operam a favor da tendência, há uma preferencia pelos timeframes maiores H4, Diário,  Semanal e Mensal, devido sua alta tava de acertos, mas o robo TsuTrader Dave Landry permite a customização completa da estrategia. - TSUTrader Dave Landry é o único robo do mercado multiti
Beta Applied MACD
Raymond Kamau Thuo
Experts
Beta Applied MACD works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
Um Expert Advisor que negocia na interseção de duas médias móveis usa a terceira média móvel para filtrar a direção da tendência atual. Possui configurações de entrada flexíveis, mas ao mesmo tempo simples. Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / versão MT4 ->   AQUI   / Instrução   ->       AQUI     Benefícios: Configuração fácil e intuitiva Adequado para qualquer tipo de instrumento e qualquer período de tempo Tem três tipos de notificações Sistema plugável de sobreposição da primeira ordem pela
TradeBuilderMT5
Sergey Deev
5 (2)
Experts
The expert allows you to build a trading system based on an arbitrary set of technical indicators MT5. The EA uses the following signals: - OpenBuy / OpenSell - opening positions; - StopBuy / StopSell - closing positions; - TakeProfitBuy / TakeProfitSell - get TP levels; - StopLossBuy / StopLossSell - getting SL levels; - NoLossBuy / NoLossSell - transfer to the breakeven state; - MinProfitBuy / MinProfitSell - closing part of a position; - CancelBuy / CancelSell - allow a repeated signal to ope
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Experts
Isto baseia-se Na média de cruzamento e seta EM movimento DUPLO Ao abrigo Da preparação de indicadores personalizados EA. Quando a seta Azul aparecer, faça UMA longa ordem. Quando a seta vermelha aparecer, diminua a ordem. Quando a Linha Rosa atravessa a Linha Verde para cima, a Linha Rosa está acima, a Linha Verde está abaixo, o garfo dourado aparece, e a seta Azul aparece. Quando a Linha Rosa atravessa a Linha Verde para baixo, a Linha Rosa está abaixo e a Linha Verde está acima. Há um ga
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
Experts
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
AlphaCore EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
Experts
GBPUSD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (4-in-1) This fully automated Expert Advisor has been carefully engineered to deliver consistent, accurate, and reliable trading results on GBPUSD . Unlike single-strategy robots that may only work in certain conditions, this EA combines 4 proven trading strategies into one powerful system, giving you a balanced and adaptive approach to the market.  Why Choose This EA? The GBPUSD market is known for its volatility and changing conditions. Many traders struggl
FREE
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
Experts
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
HammerExtremeEA
Sachin Ashok Tajane
Experts
HammerExtremeEA   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the power of hammer and inverse hammer candlestick patterns to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Built with precision, this EA combines pattern recognition with dynamic pivot-based trading strategies, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across various market conditions.
Turis Eurjpy
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Descrição do Produto: Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris O Decsters EURJPY M15 Taris é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado, projetado para operar no par de moedas EUR/JPY utilizando o gráfico de 15 minutos (M15). Ele executa estratégias de negociação automatizadas com base em sinais de mercado predefinidos, otimizando a eficiência e a velocidade das transações. Características: • Por Moedas: EUR/JPY • Período: 15 minutos • Estratégia: O EA utiliza indicadores técnicos avançados, como meios móveis expo
Chip Tech
Brian Atari Omari
Experts
Chip Tech EA works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
EMA Crossover
Jerome Osa
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor The EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses a fast/slow EMA crossover strategy combined with configurable risk management tools to identify potential trading opportunities. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer systematic execution without manual intervention, with built-in parameters to fine-tune performance according to different market conditions. Key Features: EMA Crossover Logic – Detects bulli
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
Experts
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
Fifty Pips
Yaqoub Al-ghalayini
Experts
Trade Starting with 300 USD Only... Fifty PipHunter Robot Overview:   The   Fifty PipHunter Robot   is an advanced, fully automated Forex trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It leverages the   Relative Strength Index (RSI)   indicator to identify optimal trading opportunities, ensuring precision in market entries and exits. The robot is optimized to target a   50-pip profit   per trade, making it ideal for traders looking for consistent returns with controlled risk. Key
EuroDex
Marco Resseghini
Experts
ForexDex: The Smart Solution for Trading on EUR/USD! ForexDex is the automatic trading bot designed to work exclusively on the EUR/USD pair with a timeframe of M15. Created for those looking for long-term strategies and capital optimization, ForexDex is designed to make calculated decisions and manage risk efficiently. Main features: M15 timeframe: Suitable for those who want more dynamic trading, but always based on strategic analysis. Capital optimization: Each operation is planned for the l
Ea ssl kakarot deep v11
Vinodkumar Nair
Experts
# EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED ## Assessor Especialista Profissional de Negociação Automatizada para MT5 EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED é um sistema de negociação automatizado de nível profissional desenvolvido para MetaTrader 5. É construído sobre uma metodologia SSL (Simple Stop Loss) aprimorada combinada com confirmação multitempo, filtragem avançada de sinais e controles rigorosos de gerenciamento de risco. Este Assessor Especialista foi projetado para traders que priorizam proteção
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
Experts
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
Double RSI Trend EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
4.5 (4)
Experts
Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy. Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15) Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop Only one active trade at a time Reverse trades enabled after signal change ️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status Works
FREE
CryptoEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
1 (1)
Experts
Este advisor (EA) é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado e altamente especializado, projetado para operar Bitcoin (BTCUSD) com precisão no ativo mercado de criptomoedas. Ele funciona no timeframe H1 (uma hora) e prospera no ambiente 24/7 das criptos, analisando o comportamento dos formadores de mercado (baleias) e acompanhando o fluxo de capital inteligente para identificar oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Diferente dos EAs tradicionais de Forex, este sistema foi criado especificam
Carry Master
Jia-wei Yang
Experts
Carry Master EA: Unleashing the Power of Carry Trades in the Gold Market Introducing Carry Master EA, the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed specifically for executing carry trade strategies in the gold market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of forex and commodities, Carry Master EA provides a reliable and profitable solution for capitalizing on interest rate differentials with gold. How to install: The EA must be attached to ONLY one XAUUSD-M5 chart. Recommed broker:I
AuroraGold Prime EA
Sanjay Gnanasekaran
Experts
AuroraGold Prime EA is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (gold) market. The Expert Advisor employs a methodical approach to identify and trade price trends using a combination of moving average crossovers and RSI-based filtering. Its objective is to analyze market movements and execute trades based on predefined conditions while adhering to strict risk management principles. Features: Optimized for Gold Trading : AuroraGold Prime EA focuses on XAUUSD, leverag
Aroon Cross Signal EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Enhanced Visual Aroon Cross Signal EA Introduction This Expert Advisor is based on the Aroon indicator cross system for MetaTrader 5. It is provided in an unoptimized state to allow you to customize and fine-tune it according to your specific trading goals and preferred markets. The EA is designed to identify potential trend reversals and generate trading signals based on Aroon Up and Aroon Down crossovers. How It Works The Aroon Cross Signal EA monitors two key components of the Aroon indicator
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model , allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling. XAU Alpha is built
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Quantum Force EA – Safe Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description 1:3 Risk & Reward Used on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to provide stable trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated tr
FREE
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
FREE
Apt Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Indicadores
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations. APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading:   Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe Medium-risk trading:   Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale. Recommended Trading Conditions Use
FREE
Apt EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) This Expert Advisor works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and does not use grid or martingale strategies , making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled and systematic trading. Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe or H8 (8-Hour) timeframe. Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This EA is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by prop
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário