Buffer Finder MT5

Buffer Finder MT5

Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging.

Key Features

  • User-Friendly Dashboard: Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples).
  • Buffer Inspection: Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color buffers (0-32 integers) or arrow/signal buffers (sparse non-empty values).
  • Signal Detection: Suggests likely buy/sell patterns and advises checking visuals in the Data Window (Ctrl+D).
  • Customization Options: Adjustable position, size, font, background color, max result lines; auto-resizes for optimal display.

Perfect for developers building EAs, troubleshooting indicators, or exploring data structures.

Note: Uses default parameters for dynamic loads..

         Buffer Finder is not updating or reading buffers in the Strategy Tester.


Settings Description

BarsForAnalysis (int, default: 5):
Number of recent bars to analyze and display buffer data for.

DashboardBackgroundColor (color, default: clrLightGray):
Background color of the dashboard panel.

LabelFontSize (int, default: 10):
Font size for labels and text in the dashboard.

DashboardX (int, default: 300):
Horizontal (X-axis) position of the dashboard on the chart.

DashboardY (int, default: 100):
Vertical (Y-axis) position of the dashboard on the chart.

DashboardWidth (int, default: 600):
Initial width of the dashboard window (auto-adjusts as needed).

DashboardHeight (int, default: 700):
Initial height of the dashboard window (auto-adjusts as needed).

MaxResultLines (int, default: 30):
Maximum number of result lines (labels) to display in the dashboard.

LabelPadding (int, default: 20):
Extra padding added to label widths for better text fitting.







