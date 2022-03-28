NEW: Rent this EA as a -> SIGNAL <-



Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with:

- a perceptron deep learning module

- a grid module

- a volume-based soft martingale

- a money management system

Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account.

Exists on other assets, other leverages, specific capital, other timeframes (on demand customer only).

Exists with optimizable parameters (on demand customer only).



Help available (customer only).

Unlimited use license comes with the source code and skype support (on demand customer only).







