Neuro Control EA

Neuro Control EA is a proportional–integral–derivative controller ( PID controller ) enhanced with:

- a perceptron deep learning module

- a grid module

- a volume-based soft martingale

- a money management system

Neuro Control EA rental licenses come preconfigured and ready to drop on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 no-hedging account.

It is ready to use as is: simply drop it on a H1 EUR/USD x500 $1000 mql5 account no-hedging account and it works.

Exists on other assets, other leverages, specific capital, other timeframes (on demand customer only).

Exists with optimizable parameters (on demand customer only).

Help available (customer only).

Unlimited use license comes with the source code and skype support (on demand customer only).



