HA Scalping MT5

The Scalping Project EA (Mainly for EURUSD and USDJPY Pairs M15 Timeframe) follows a scalping breakout strategy to the highs and lows.


Main Pairs:  :  EURUSD and USDJPY


Timeframe:  :  Only M15 Timeframe work


Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing with this Scalping EA.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 5% risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading in Forex Market.

Thank you everyone.


MT4 Version Here..



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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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Forex Master Expert Advisor
Htet Htet Aung
Experts
My EA does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical automatic concept. EA used one day one trade logic. Forex Master EA finds its direction in the real data analysis and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends  especially in EURUSD pair M15. Recommended pair: EURUSD Timeframe              :M15 EA also has News Filter Option for users who do not want to trade in News Times. MT5 Version is HERE
Forex Master Expert Advisors
Htet Htet Aung
Experts
My EA does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical automatic concept. EA used one day one trade logic. Forex Master EA finds its direction in the real data analysis and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends  especially in EURUSD pair M15. Recommended pair: EURUSD Timeframe              :M15 EA also has News Filter Option for users who do not want to trade in News Times. MT4 Version is HERE
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KoPhyo
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KoPhyo 2022.11.20 07:11 
 

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Htet Htet Aung
401
Reply from developer Htet Htet Aung 2022.11.20 07:24
Thanks you KoPhyo . If you have problem in EA ,contact me anytime. Have a happy trading.
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