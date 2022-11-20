HA Scalping MT5

The Scalping Project EA (Mainly for EURUSD and USDJPY Pairs M15 Timeframe) follows a scalping breakout strategy to the highs and lows.





Main Pairs: : EURUSD and USDJPY





Timeframe: : Only M15 Timeframe work





Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker .

The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your own testing with this Scalping EA.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities. Still the tests shown below were done with a 5% risk per trade which can not be considered as "low risk". Please behave responsible with your trading funds and only use money that you can afford to lose. Have fun testing and trading in Forex Market.

Thank you everyone.





MT4 Version Here..







