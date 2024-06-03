Automate Your Profits with Precision





Please Notice that this tool is just the beginning! I really need to know your opinion about it, just leave a review and we will make it better for sure!

The UPDATES Would be based on your feedback!





How It Works: The Auto TP Specified Expert Advisor continuously scans for orders lacking take profit settings. Once identified, it applies the user-defined take profit level, ensuring consistent profit-taking across trades. Existing take profit settings on orders remain unchanged, preserving your trading strategy.

This tool is good for the scalpers!





About: The Auto TP Specified Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge tool designed to streamline your trading process by automating the management of take profit levels. This expert advisor eliminates the need for manual intervention, allowing traders to focus on their strategies while ensuring optimal profit-taking on every trade.

The Auto TP Specified Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge tool designed to streamline your trading process by automating the management of take profit levels. This expert advisor eliminates the need for manual intervention, allowing traders to focus on their strategies while ensuring optimal profit-taking on every trade.



Key Features:

Customizable Take Profit: Set your preferred profit target in pips using the input parameter.

Set your preferred profit target in pips using the input parameter. Hands-Free Management: Automatically applies the specified take profit level to orders without existing take profit settings.

Automatically applies the specified take profit level to orders without existing take profit settings. Preserves Existing Settings: Orders with predefined take profit levels remain unaffected, maintaining your established trading strategies.

Orders with predefined take profit levels remain unaffected, maintaining your established trading strategies. User-Friendly Interface: Easy setup and operation, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels.

Easy setup and operation, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. The EA will now first set the take profit as before, and then monitor the trade to move the stop loss to breakeven (plus any additional pips) once the price has moved in your favor by the specified amount.



Free to use – donations appreciated via:

BTC: bc1q8jdueqqf46kw2svwgxn8ut9hx62djh4wy2xvjh

ETH: 0xCB3D27c1dF7E9F5bd73087B853802CBC08D19F49

BNB: 0xCB3D27c1dF7E9F5bd73087B853802CBC08D19F49

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LTC: ltc1qjvpehvzcv47tdhu3mku086xgh7nueyev8kw5kh

DOGE: DS8VwCx6kKyhUefHdC4T9eWynajTyv6W9G

USDT BEP20: 0xCB3D27c1dF7E9F5bd73087B853802CBC08D19F49

Don't forget to do this:

Tools --> Options --> Expert Advisors --> Allow automated trading

So the tool can modify the orders.





Get Started Today: Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with the Auto TP Specified Expert Advisor.

Tailored for scalpers seeking precision and efficiency, this expert advisor is optimized to enhance your trading experience. We welcome your valuable suggestions not only for refining this expert but also for exploring new ideas to elevate your trading strategies.







