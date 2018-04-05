Golden Hartley MT5

EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned to the UTC+2 time zone. Since it uses pending orders, it is suitable for all time zones. The strategy makes an average of 40 trades per year and is suitable in combination with other strategies in the trading portfolio, see my other products. To set the correct risk management and calculate the size of the position, the strategy uses Stoploss with a size of 1140 pips.



Features

-each deal is protected  by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
-both  fixed lot and  free margin percentage are used
-no martingale , no grid , no skalp
-user-frendly settings
-all settings optimized
-longterm strategy
-good risk reward ratio 1:2,58

Settings 

CustomComment= Golden HARTLEY    - custom coment in history
MagicNumber                                    - strategy identification number
mmLots                                            - money management , the size of the open position in lots
ExitOnFriday                                     - closing the position on Friday enable or disable 
FridayExitTime                                  - closing time
LimitTimeRange                                - time of pending trade orders
SignalTimeRangeFrom                        - time in range from
SignalTimeRangeTo                            - time in range to
UseSQTickSize                                    - enable or disable custom tick size 
MainChartTickSizeSQ                          - tick size value
Recommended products
Sniper Pro Trio Expert
Shadi Bin Shahradin Bin Juma Balqaid
Experts
Sniper Pro Trio Expert is a selective, swing-focused EURUSD Expert Advisor built to capture high-quality moves using a powerful confirmation system: EMA trend filter + RSI + MACD + Bollinger Bands , combined with ATR-based dynamic SL/TP and Ultra-Premium Risk Protections . It is designed to trade only when multiple conditions align , helping reduce low-probability entries and overtrading. Why Traders Love It Multi-confirmation logic (3 core signals) : RSI, MACD, Bollinger Trend filter (EMA 200)
GoldEdge Pro Showtime
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
Experts
GoldEdge Pro – Smart Pullback Trading System GoldEdge Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, focusing on pullback and dip-detection strategies within established market trends. The system is built to identify temporary price retracements and execute trades with structured confirmation and risk control. Core Trading Concept GoldEdge Pro is based on a pullback trading methodology: 1. Dip Detection Engine The system identifies short-term market retracements using EMA alignment (8 /
Gold Scalping Machine Pro
Kennedy Odhiambo Oluoch
Experts
Gold Scalping Machine Pro – XAUUSD Smart Recovery EA Gold Scalping Machine Pro is a fully automated XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor built with a last-trade recovery averaging system . It targets fast consistent profits with intelligent drawdown control. Unlike risky martingale systems, this EA only opens new trades when the most recent trade reaches controlled drawdown , making it smarter and safer for long-term trading. Gold Expert Pro is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed exc
RSI B2 Spirit
Chiebuka Emmanuel Akam
Experts
On Purchase,reach out to me with your chosen trading pair for optimized set file and for EA inputs manual Built for Traders Who Trade With Targets, Discipline & Precision. Prop firm challenges aren't won by taking more trades. They're won by taking the right trades — with strict risk control, clean execution, and a system that stops when the rules say stop. RSI B-2 Spirit EA was built for exactly that. This is not a basic one-signal RSI robot. It's an advanced multi-strategy adaptive RSI trading
Hyper Scalper PRO EA
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
Experts
Hyper Scalper PRO EA Hyper Scalper PRO EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture fast market opportunities using an EMA crossover strategy combined with smart pending order trap logic. The EA analyzes price movement using a Fast EMA and Slow EMA to detect trend changes. When a crossover signal appears, the EA automatically opens a market trade and can place pending limit orders to capture better entries during pullbacks. This allows the system to trad
Nika EA
Nik Andersen
Experts
Introduction Nika EA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a proprietary signal engine that uses linear regression analysis of price deviation from a dynamic midpoint. The system produces three oscillator streams — signal line, average line, and histogram — used across 12 configurable signal types, 3 independent rule slots, and a 15-layer risk management stack. The Linear Regression Computation Engine The core signal calculation does not use price directly. Instead, it
Seyra Pulse EA
M Fariz Haykal
Experts
Seyra Pulse Why Seyra Pulse? Markets are constantly changing. Some periods favour strong momentum, while others produce short-lived breakouts, consolidations, or slower price movement. A trading system should therefore not rely on one fixed behaviour for every market condition. Seyra Pulse was developed around this principle. It combines breakout confirmation, multi-timeframe trend analysis, and adaptive trade management into one systematic trading approach designed specifically for XAUUSD. Ins
Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs. This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding st
Pipsophilia
Sami Triki
Experts
PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision. Core Attributes: • Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset. • Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 min
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
Experts
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
Gold BB Trend
Laurentius Karmelo
Experts
XAUUSD BB Trend EA — Bollinger Band Momentum for Gold (MT5) This Expert Advisor trades momentum breakouts on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) using a Bollinger Band + EMA trend filter strategy on the M1 timeframe. It is designed to catch high-probability breakout moves during the London–New York session overlap, where Gold is most volatile and directional. The EA runs exclusively during a defined session window (default 16:30–18:00 broker time, GMT+3). Only one trade is opened per session. If the trade clos
Momentum SNI
Wassayos Phuthadthom
Experts
Momentum SNI v1.31: Sniper Trading System | Capture Major Trends | Target RR 1:30 "Less loss, more profit." If you're tired of scalping or Martingale EAs that boast a 90% win rate but cause you to lose your entire account in a single day,  Momentum SNI  is the complete opposite. This EA is designed for asymmetric risk , aiming to capitalize on the strongest market momentum to maximize profits with a risk-to-reward (RR) ratio of 1:30. Key features and logic. Strict momentum filter: This EA doesn
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Experts
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
Experts
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.26 (19)
Experts
Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks inside the Keltner Channel. This isn’
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
EAtlas
Martin Slacka
Experts
Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe:M15 Recomended: M15 No dangerous strategies  Fixed  Stop loss Recomended settings: deafult Multiple strategies Recomended lot size: Deposit    Lot size 1000€.       0.01 2000€.       0.02 5000€.       0.05 10000€.     0.1 Backtest 2020-2024 till now  Please use good risk and money manegement Possible to set money and account protections If you need help or other recomendations please ask me More info:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martin6223 Check my other products: Ki
FREE
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
Experts
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Strategic Trend
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
This trend-following Expert Advisor enters trades based on moving average crossovers, relying on a favorable RSI indicator in the trade direction. It sets stop-loss orders at a distance from the ATR and take-profit orders multiplied by that distance. It features comprehensive account risk management and a schedule for optimizing intraday trading. Multiple symbols and timeframes can be optimized simultaneously using the strategy tester.
Kristi Flip
Akinkunle Akingbala
Experts
Kristi Flip EA — Turn $20 Into $52,000 With AI That Learns Every Step The smarter way to compound your way to financial freedom. What Is Kristi Flip? Kristi Flip is an advanced AI-powered Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute a structured compounding challenge — starting from as little as 2,000 cents ($20 on a cent account / $2,000 on a standard account) and systematically growing your balance to $52,000 through disciplined, intelligent trading. Choose your path: the aggres
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
Experts
Isheguve Scalper pro user guide 1. Introduction to Isheguve Scalper Pro Isheguve Scalper Pro is a sophisticated MQL5 Expert Advisor designed to automate your trading decisions. It integrates advanced technical analysis with robust money and trade management to provide a comprehensive automated trading solution. Key features include: Candlestick Pattern Recognition: Identifies various reversal and continuation candlestick formations. Multi-Indicator Confirmation: Filters and confirms patterns usi
DTC Algo Ribbon EA
Sascha Ritter
Experts
DTC ALGO — Dynamic Trend Cascade Adaptive Trendfolge, die sich selbst an die Marktphase anpasst. Sauberer Chart, volle Transparenz. Kein Grid. Kein Martingale. DTC ALGO ist ein Trend-Expert-Advisor für MetaTrader 5, der professionelle Chartanalyse mit diszipliniertem Risikomanagement verbindet. Statt riskanter Nachkauf-Strategien setzt er auf strukturierte, regelbasierte Einstiege in Richtung des übergeordneten Trends — und passt seine Auswahlkriterien automatisch daran an, ob der Markt gerade t
Prop 007 GOLD
Valerij Mazurenko
Experts
Благодаря сбалансированному алгоритму  Prop 007 GOLD приносит стабильную прибыль с минимальными просадками. Этот советник можно использовать на реальном счёте с депозитом 10 000$ и центовом счёте с депозитом 100$. При использовании советника в проп-компаниях, рекомендуемый размер депозита 100 000$. Советник спроектирован для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном тайм-фрейме. Алгоритм сочетает несколько индикаторных фильтров и систему управления позицией, позволяя советнику адаптироваться к разли
STO Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Experts
STO Swings EA for MT5 Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals. The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator . It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries. Key Features : Stochastic-Based Entry Logic : Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to d
Olympus Zenith Sentinel
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Olympus Zenith Sentinel  > "The Ultimate Grid Evolution with Institutional Correlation Shield."  What is Olympus Zenith Sentinel? Olympus Zenith Sentinel is a God-Tier institutional grid system- built to survive the harshest market conditions. Inspired by the flagship EAs in the market, we completely re-engineered the grid mechanics by introducing the "Correlation Shield"- and "Omni-Directional Pending Traps".  Instead of randomly executing market orders, Olympus calculates volatility zone
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Experts
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System What is DOPERMAN SCALPER? An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance. Key Features: Smart Trading System: Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations 5 different martingale strategies to choose from Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by
Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
Experts
Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Swing Zone Trader Official User Manual (English) 1. Overview NEXA Swing Zone Trader is a low-frequency, high-precision swing trading Expert Advisor designed to trade only when clear trend, momentum, and market structure align. Instead of trading frequently, this EA focuses on quality over quantity , aiming to capture major swing movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market with controlled risk and high stability. 2. Core Strategy Logic Trend Zone Detection EMA (Period 150) on H1 timeframe Pri
VeloxGrid AI
Jasser Bin Munir Bin Ayyad Bandakhil
Experts
How to Use It Open MetaEditor in MT5. Create a new EA ( File > New > Expert Advisor ). Name it something like SimpleGoldSELL . Paste the full code and compile. Attach it to the XAUUSD chart on any timeframe. ️ Tips This EA only sends one SELL order when attached. Test on a demo account first . Adjust LotSize , StopLoss , and TakeProfit based on your broker's gold settings. Let me know if you want to: Automatically re-enter a sell if the trade closes Add moving averages for signal confirmatio
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Golden SinTiang MT4
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are
Golden Clunes MT4
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden CLUNES is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and the M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using the Highest-Lowest, Bollinger Bands indicators and parameters based on the market environment. It uses a fixed SL, PT and an activation trailing stop. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Bektest was made on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20022. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are alrea
Golden Hartley MT4
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden HARTLEY is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD  and M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators Linear Regression Smoothed Moving Average, BB Range and parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-2023. There is no need to set any paramete
Golden Clunes MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden CLUNES is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and  M30 time frame.  EA creates pending stop trade orders using the Highest-Lowest, Bollinger Bands indicators and parameters based on the market environment. It uses  fixed SL, PT and  activation trailing stop. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was made on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20022. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optim
Golden SinTiang MT5
Peter Slamenec
Experts
EA Golden SIN-TIANG is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and H4 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using indicators of the Highest-Lowest, Hight , Low parameters based on the market environment. It uses fixed SL, PT and exit from the position after time cut off. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Backtest was done on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20023. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review