NorthSide
- Experts
- Uche Celestine Obi
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 March 2024
- Activations: 5
NorthSide is a trading algorithm that trades retracement patterns, works mainly on NZDCAD, AUDNZD,AUDCAD and can be used on other pairs as well. No martingale or risky strategy.
Timeframes: M1 to M5 recommended but can work on any.
Main currency pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD,AUDNZD
Set Auto lots system to false for fixed lot.
Hedge system works as a protection and can be disabled without major negative impact on strategy.
Input settings are simplified and you can find descriptions below.
- Fixed Lot - this lot size is used if auto lots is set to false
- Auto Lots System - Automates lot sizing and disables fixed lot
- Prop trading mode - Enables a 4% daily max drawdown system used for prop trading accounts
- Hedge - Enable hedge recovery system
- Trade direction options - Buy only, Sell only, Buy and Sell
- Show data - show information on chart
- Magic - EA identifier number
Leave me a message after purchase for recommendations or general support.
Happy trading.
Monitoring Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2180366?
