Entry Price Averages

The Average Entry Positions Indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices on the chart. This powerful tool now calculates and displays crucial trade management information, aiding in better decision-making and efficient position tracking.

By using this tool, traders can quickly assess their overall entry positions at a glance.

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Note for users - Choose the right tool for you:

  • If you require only a visual average price display, please use this product  (if you already have an expert on your chart) .
  • If you need interactive controls and the ability to manage/close orders directly from the chart, please use Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders.

Mt5:
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Key Features:
  • Average Entry Price Lines: Displays average buy and sell entry prices as horizontal lines directly on your chart.
  • Real-Time Profit & Loss (P/L): The panel now calculates and displays the current running P/L in real-time alongside the average entry prices.
  • Customizable Appearance: Fully control colors, line styles, and font sizes.
  • Dynamic Positioning: Easily adjust the panel's location using simple X/Y offsets from any of the four chart corners.
  • Seamless Integration: Enhances position tracking without interfering with your trading strategy.
Inputs Explanation:
Customize the appearance and layout of the indicator using the following settings:
Input Name Description
buyAvgPriceLineColor Color for the horizontal Buy average price line.
sellAvgPriceLineColor Color for the horizontal Sell average price line.
ShowLabels Toggle the visibility of the text panel (True/False).
ShowLines Toggle the visibility of the average price lines on the chart.
CornerSelection Select the chart corner for the panel (TopLeft, TopRight, BottomLeft, BottomRight).
LineStyle Choose the visual style for the average price lines (Solid, Dash, Dot, etc).
EnablePLDisplay Show/Hide Profit/Loss values in the labels.
labelFontSize Font size for all panel text.
labelTextColor Text color for the static parts of labels.
avgPriceLabelXDistance Horizontal offset (distance in pixels) from the chart edge.
avgPriceLabelYDistance Vertical offset (distance in pixels) from the chart edge.
labelValueXOffset Horizontal distance between the 'Avg Price' text and the 'P/L' text.
labelSpacingY Vertical spacing between the Buy and Sell rows.

What's New in Version 2.60:
    • P/L Feature Added: The indicator now calculates and displays real-time Profit/Loss for open positions.
    • New Input: Added  labelValueXOffset  for precise control over the horizontal spacing between price and P/L labels.

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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