VolumeSR MT5

his indicator automatically identifies key support and resistance levels by analyzing volume patterns. Unlike traditional S/R tools that rely only on price, Volume S/R finds levels where the market truly reacted.
 
DETECTION LOGIC:
- High Volume Zones: Price levels where strong buying/selling occurred
- Low Volume Zones: Areas of weak interest - potential breakout or reversal zones
 
SMART FILTERING:
- Nearby levels are automatically merged to avoid chart clutter
- Maximum levels limit keeps your chart clean
- Distance filter prevents overlapping lines
 
COLOR CODING:
- GREEN: Support levels (high volume bullish reaction)
- RED: Resistance levels (high volume bearish reaction)
- GRAY: Low volume zones (potential breakout areas)
 
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE:
- Lookback period (default 200 bars)
- Volume thresholds (high/low sensitivity)
- Minimum distance between levels
- Line colors, width and style
- Optional labels
 
 FEATURES:
- Auto-updates on each new bar
- Clean, non-repainting display
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all timeframes and instruments
 
Perfect for: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Best on: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
