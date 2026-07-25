Algorion Bias Master

Algorion Bias Master

Professional Multi-Timeframe Market Bias Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Algorion Bias Master is a professional multi-timeframe market bias indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify the dominant market direction before entering a trade.

Instead of generating simple Buy or Sell signals, the indicator evaluates market structure using multiple technical factors—including trend direction, trend strength, volatility, momentum, and breakout conditions—to produce an objective trading bias accompanied by a confidence score and estimated market horizon.

By analyzing the Weekly (W1), Daily (D1), 4-Hour (H4), and 1-Hour (H1) timeframes simultaneously, Bias Master helps traders align their decisions with higher-timeframe market conditions while avoiding low-probability ranging environments.

The indicator is suitable for Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets and can be incorporated into both discretionary and semi-automated trading strategies.

Why Choose Algorion Bias Master?

Many indicators focus on a single timeframe or generate isolated Buy/Sell signals. Bias Master takes a broader approach by combining multiple technical measurements across several timeframes to determine whether the market currently favors buyers, sellers, or neither.

The result is a structured market assessment that helps traders:

  • Trade in the direction of the dominant trend.
  • Avoid entering weak or conflicting market conditions.
  • Improve trade selection through objective confirmation.
  • Build confidence before executing a trading decision.
Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Bias Master simultaneously evaluates four major timeframes:

  • Weekly (W1)
  • Daily (D1)
  • 4-Hour (H4)
  • 1-Hour (H1)

Each timeframe is analyzed independently before contributing to the final market bias.

Advanced Technical Analysis

The indicator combines multiple analytical techniques, including:

  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend alignment
  • Average Directional Index (ADX) trend strength
  • Average True Range (ATR) volatility expansion and contraction
  • Bollinger Band compression analysis
  • Trend slope and momentum evaluation

This multi-factor approach provides a more comprehensive assessment than relying on a single indicator.

Three-State Market Bias

Rather than forcing a Buy or Sell recommendation under all market conditions, Bias Master recognizes three possible outcomes:

Buy Only

Strong bullish alignment across multiple timeframes.

Sell Only

Strong bearish alignment supported by market confirmation.

Range / Both

Insufficient directional agreement, indicating that waiting may be the higher-probability decision.

This helps reduce unnecessary trades during sideways markets.

Confidence Scoring

Every market bias is accompanied by a confidence percentage.

Higher confidence indicates stronger agreement among the analyzed timeframes and technical factors.

A configurable minimum confidence threshold allows traders to filter out weaker market conditions.

Market Horizon Forecast

Bias Master estimates the expected duration of the current market bias based on overall score strength.

Typical forecast ranges include:

  • Short-Term: Approximately 2–3 trading days
  • Medium-Term: Approximately 3–5 trading days
  • Long-Term: Approximately 5–10 trading days

These forecasts are intended to assist planning and should not be interpreted as guarantees.

Breakout Detection

The indicator monitors market conditions for potential breakout opportunities using:

  • ATR volatility expansion
  • Bollinger Band compression
  • Lower timeframe confirmation
  • Momentum acceleration

This enables earlier recognition of developing market moves.

Visual Market Status

For quick interpretation, the chart background changes automatically according to the detected market bias.

  • Green: Bullish Market Bias
  • Red: Bearish Market Bias
  • Blue-Gray: Neutral / Range Market

This visual feedback allows traders to identify market conditions at a glance.

How Bias Master Works

Bias Master follows a structured multi-stage evaluation process.

Step 1 – Individual Timeframe Analysis

Each timeframe (W1, D1, H4, H1) is analyzed independently.

The indicator evaluates:

  • Overall trend direction
  • Trend strength
  • Market momentum
  • Volatility conditions
  • Compression and expansion behavior

Step 2 – Weighted Scoring

Each timeframe contributes to an overall weighted score.

Higher timeframes carry greater influence while lower timeframes provide additional confirmation.

Step 3 – Confluence Detection

Additional weighting is applied when:

  • Three or more timeframes agree
  • ADX confirms a strong trend
  • Momentum supports the prevailing direction
  • Breakout conditions are detected

Step 4 – Final Market Bias

The combined score determines:

  • Market Bias
  • Confidence Percentage
  • Estimated Trading Horizon

The result is displayed directly on the chart using intuitive colors and information panels.

Suitable Trading Styles

Swing Trading

Confirm higher-timeframe market direction before entering swing positions.

Day Trading

Trade in the direction of the dominant higher-timeframe trend while filtering out weaker setups.

Position Trading

Identify sustained market trends and use the horizon forecast to support longer-term planning.

Multi-Asset Trading

Compatible with:

  • Forex
  • Gold and Precious Metals
  • Stock Indices
  • Commodities
  • Cryptocurrencies
Recommended Settings

Scalping (M1–M5)

  • Weekly Bias: Disabled
  • Minimum Confidence: 55%
  • Primary Focus: H1 Direction

Swing Trading (H1–H4)

  • Default Settings
  • Minimum Confidence: 60%
  • Follow Horizon Forecast

Position Trading (D1 and Above)

  • Weekly Bias: Enabled
  • Minimum Confidence: 70%
  • Focus on Long-Term Horizon
Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Indicator Type: Custom Indicator

Supported Symbols: All

Supported Timeframes: All

Language: English

Version: 1.00

Account Types: All

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the indicator repaint?

No. Calculations are based on completed market data and the current market state.

Does Bias Master generate trading signals?

Bias Master is designed as a decision-support tool that evaluates overall market bias. It is intended to assist traders in confirming directional conditions before entering trades.

Can it be used on any market?

Yes. The indicator supports Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

Can beginners use this indicator?

Yes. The visual interface and confidence scoring make market conditions easier to interpret, while experienced traders can incorporate the analysis into more advanced trading methodologies.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Algorion Bias Master is an analytical decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance. Historical behavior does not ensure future results.

Always test new trading methods on a demo account before trading with real funds and apply appropriate risk management.

Version History

Version 1.00

  • Initial public release
  • Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine
  • Confidence Scoring System
  • Horizon Forecasting
  • Breakout Detection
  • Dynamic Background Visualization
  • Weighted Multi-Factor Analysis



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ORB Seeker MT5
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