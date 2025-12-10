New Trend Stage 2

New Trend Stage is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data from the current day.
These are not classical channels.
This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time shifts, range dynamics, and adaptive levels.

The indicator automatically detects and calculates the true range for the last N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price movement.
This gives the trader a tool for forward-looking analysis:
the price hasn’t reached the level yet — but the levels are already calculated.

After purchase, contact me on Telegram @Lapinsania, or directly here!
Recommended products
TrendVigor Index
Lin Lin Ma
Indicators
TrendVigor Index, as an RVI (Relative Vigor Index) indicator, is a technical analysis tool focusing on the intensity of price movement and trend sustainability. It measures the dynamic relationship among opening price, closing price, and full-cycle range to evaluate bull-bear vigor with 50 as the dividing line: a value above 50 indicates dominant bullish momentum, while a value below 50 signals bearish dominance. Its core functions include:   1. Trend Direction Identification: Determine the mai
FREE
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
New Trend Stage
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
New Trend Stage -is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data of the current day. These are not classical channels. This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time offsets, range dynamics, and adaptive levels. The indicator automatically identifies and calculates the true range for the past N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price moveme
SMC Engine
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
RITZ Quantum Market Structure Detection Adaptive ZigZag + SMC Engine Gunakan Bersama Indikator : Equilibrium Matrix RITZ Quantum Market Structure Detection adalah indikator generasi terbaru yang menggabungkan Adaptive ZigZag , Fractal Logic , RSI Strength Panel , dan Smart HH/HL/LH/LL Detection untuk membaca struktur pasar dengan presisi tinggi. Dirancang untuk trader SMC, scalper, intraday, maupun swing trader yang membutuhkan market mapping yang akurat, ringan, dan real-time. Indikator ini ti
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
FractalEfficiencyIndicatorMT5
Todd Terence Bates
Indicators
FractalEfficiencyIndicator   A ratio between 0 and 1 with the higher values representing a more efficient or trending market,  It is used in the calculation of Perry J. Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), dividing the price change over a period by the absolute sum of the price movements that occurred to achieve that change. The Fractal Efficiency or also known as Efficiency Ratio was first published by Perry J. Kaufman in his book   ‘Smarter Trading‘. This is mostly considered a filter for v
FREE
Hi Low Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
Indicators
The Hi Low Last Day ( Hi Lo Last Day ) indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day, as well as the minimum and maximum of last week . There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies. In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the buy
Intraday Momentum Index IMI
Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
Indicators
Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) Descrição O Indicador IMI (Intraday Momentum Index) é uma poderosa ferramenta de análise técnica desenvolvida para identificar a força do momentum e potenciais reversões no mercado. Este indicador quantifica a relação entre ganhos e perdas durante um período específico, ajudando traders a avaliar a dinâmica atual do mercado. Características Oscila entre 0 e 100, facilitando a interpretação das condições de mercado Identifica com precisão áreas de sobrecomp
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Indicators
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Indicators
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
MACD With SL TP Reading
Maris Zujevs
Indicators
Unlock Consistent Results with the MACD Indicator Across Multiple Markets Experience the power of our advanced MACD indicator, designed to deliver reliable buy and sell signals on a wide range of trading pairs and timeframes. Whether you trade forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, our indicator adapts seamlessly to your strategy. Multi-Chart Compatibility: The MACD indicator works effortlessly across various currency pairs, stocks, and assets, providing clear entry and exit signals on every chart.
FREE
MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
Amir Atif
4.57 (28)
Indicators
MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
FREE
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Indicators
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
ZamanCyclesPOC
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
Everyone knows how to analyze the market , which level to buy / sell  this is an easy job , which leads to unusual horrible loses , very little few people knows WHEN then enter the market , time is Money , this is the key!!! This version is a Proof of concept limited version of ZamanCYcles founded here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81883?source=Site +Market+Product+Page This works Only on 3 Minutes Time frame for 45 Candles Get rest of planets and more than 10 other algorithms to pred
FREE
Haven Bar Replay
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Bar Replay — Your Personal Trading Simulator Introducing   Haven Bar Replay   – a professional simulator for manual trading and strategy testing. It transforms your MT5 chart into a historical player, allowing you to live through months of market movements in just a minutes. Check out my other products ->  CLICK HERE . Do you want to learn how to trade profitably but aren't ready to wait hours for setups to form? This tool is designed for you. Train your eyes, test hypotheses, and hone yo
FREE
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
ICT Supply and Demand Zones Identifier
Kee Huang Tan
Indicators
This indicator helps to draw supply and demand zones based on ICT's concepts. Traders can customize their Demand and Supply zones' color. By default, demand is red, supply is blue. The recommended way of trading by ICT is to buy in Demand Zone and sell in Supply Zone. Do keep in mind to consider multiple other confluences when trading. Do keep in mind that it is possible for supply and demand zones to overlap. In such instances, I would recommend to refrain from trading as this implies a lack of
FREE
Chaikin Volatility Indicator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Chaikin's volatility indicator calculates the spread between the maximum and minimum prices. It judges the value of volatility basing on the amplitude between the maximum and the minimum. Unlike Average True Range , Chaikin's indicator doesn't take gaps into account. According to Chaikin's interpretation, a growth of volume indicator in a relatively short space of time means that the prices approach their minimum (like when the securities are sold in panic), while a decrease of volatility in a l
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
ARKA Qstick MT5
Aren Davidian
Indicators
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
FREE
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Indicators
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
TTM Squeeze MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optional
FREE
Digital RSI and ADX
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
A lightweight digital indicator that combines the most important momentum tools directly on the chart. It displays real-time values of RSI, ADX, +DI, −DI, and DI Spread in a clean and compact format, without drawing any lines or graphical objects on the chart. Designed to provide fast insight into trend strength and the balance between buyers and sellers, without the need to open additional indicator windows. Fully customizable—font, size, and screen position can be adjusted easily.
FREE
Asian Range BreakOut
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Fully Customizable – Adapt the indicator to your personal trading style by modifying parameters such as range time, colors, line styles, and risk-reward settings. Trade Levels Visualization – Automatically draws entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) levels based on breakout conditions. Seamless Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Take full control of your automated strategies by adding extra confirmations such as RSI, Moving Averages, Break of Structure (BOS), and more. Yo
FREE
MA Channel Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
Indicators
Expert Advisors often use a channel around standard MAs. The indicator builds such a channel and has three buffers: MA, MA Channel Top and MA Channel Bottom.  Now with the help of this single indicator you can plot a channel around the MA on the chart similar to similar Envelopes or Bollinger Bands. There are a lot of strategies for using it: on the breakout of borders or on the bounce from them. 
FREE
Supreme Multi TF Pro
Stefania Hellmann
Indicators
Supreme Multi TF Pro is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically analyzes multiple timeframes — from M1 to Monthly — using a combination of MA, MACD, and ADX. It clearly displays signals for Buy , Sell , or Hold on each timeframe, and highlights the Best Timeframe to trade . Perfect for traders seeking fast and reliable decisions, with intuitive and color-coded panels. Customize parameters to fit your strategy and trade with greater confidence.
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
New Trend Stage
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
New Trend Stage -is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data of the current day. These are not classical channels. This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time offsets, range dynamics, and adaptive levels. The indicator automatically identifies and calculates the true range for the past N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price moveme
Mason
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicators
MASONS is a tool that will make you a professional analyst! The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another! A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!
FREE
Grand signal
Alexandr Lapin
5 (2)
Indicators
The Grand Signal indicator is a unique tool that not only provides an understanding of market behavior but also precisely identifies trend entry points after intraday correction limits, with accuracy down to a five-minute candlestick! It includes individual settings for each currency pair. After purchasing, be sure to message me directly for instructions! Telegram: @Lapinsania or here in the Market! I
GraphicShapes
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
Graphic shapes
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicators
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
Trend Graf
Alexandr Lapin
4 (1)
Indicators
Trend Graf - это инструмент позволяющий видеть тренд текущего момента,имея стартовые диапозоны которые появляются каждые шесть часов ,способен давать нам уровень предела коррекции как по тренду так и на смену ему.Работает на всех валютных парах!В настройках мы имеем смещение для проекции стартового диапозона от текущей установки ,для каждой валютной пары можно подобрать то смещение, которое лучшим образом будет показывать предел коррекции.Следующее обновление будет включать сигнальные указатели!
FREE
Graf Mason
Alexandr Lapin
5 (9)
Indicators
Graf Mason is a tool that will make you a professional analyst! The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another! A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!
Grand auto signal
Alexandr Lapin
Experts
GRAND AUTO SIGNAL is an automated trading system designed to work with the currency pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD ! Using the correction limit of the current day , the system generates a trend reversal signal . After that, the expert advisor utilizes this correction limit to trade in the direction of the trend . The EA is already optimized, and there is no need to modify anything except the lot size settings based on deposit size. Lot Sizing Recommendations For every $100 of deposit: First trade lot:
Kinetic Trend
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicators
Автор: Александр Лапин --- Описание: Kinetic Trend — уникальный индикатор, основанный на математической модели затухания кинетической энергии цены. Он строит три независимые инерционные линии (основную, реверсную и зеркальную), а также отображает адаптивные зоны отклонения и их пересечения. Индикатор не использует стандартные индикаторы, такие как Moving Average или RSI, и предлагает абсолютно новый способ визуализации тренда и силы движения. --- ️ Что делает индикатор: Три инерц
Elastic Tension
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Elastic Tension MTF (M5 Only) Индикатор многотаймфреймового натяжения цены Автор: Александр Лапин Профиль на MQL5 --- Описание Elastic Tension MTF — это интеллектуальный авторский индикатор, основанный на концепции «упругой силы» в движении цены. Он анализирует рыночные данные с нескольких таймфреймов и визуализирует потенциальные уровни натяжения цены, отображая их на графике M5. Индикатор моделирует поведение цены как движение под действием силы упругости, рассчитываемой по
Mirror Dominance
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Mirror Dominance Назначение: визуально сравнить силу двух валютных пар и ловить моменты смены доминирования. Индикатор строит в отдельном окне две зеркальные линии для выбранных пар, показывает их схождение/расхождение и даёт сигналы на пересечениях (маркеры на основном графике). Есть Alert и Push-уведомления (по желанию), а также мини-метка виртуальной прибыли последнего сигнала. Автор: Alexander Lapin | Платформа: MT4 Входные параметры (основные) Pair1 / Pair2 — выбор двух валютных пар из
Trend tier
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Trend tier-профессиональный индикатор визуализации каналов, разработанный для быстрого анализа дневной структуры цены и удобного мониторинга ключевых уровней. Индикатор автоматически определяет текущий максимум и минимум торгового дня по таймфрейму M5 и строит две отдельные проекции (High и Low), которые можно настраивать отдельно по процентному и фиксированному сдвигу. Каждая проекция формирует набор уровней (уровни вверх/вниз), опциональные P1-линии и рамки, а также «overlay» — чёрные
Filter:
MaksKabar
31
MaksKabar 2025.12.11 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.11 15:10
Благодарю
borziknata
30
borziknata 2025.12.11 11:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.11 12:39
Благодарю
Larisa Babkina
166
Larisa Babkina 2025.12.11 05:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.11 05:52
Благодарю
mag999
39
mag999 2025.12.10 19:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.11 04:24
Благодарю
serzh18
14
serzh18 2025.12.10 19:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

liketrade
41
liketrade 2025.12.10 18:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 18:45
Благодарю
ledi_di76
29
ledi_di76 2025.12.10 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 18:11
Благодарю
ANTYAN227023
51
ANTYAN227023 2025.12.10 16:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 16:45
Благодарю
ohranalist
34
ohranalist 2025.12.10 15:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 16:45
Благодарю
Salavat Yulamanov
14141
Salavat Yulamanov 2025.12.10 12:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 15:11
Благодарю
Azizjon Muydinov
531
Azizjon Muydinov 2025.12.10 11:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 12:04
Благодарю
Sergey Kritskiy
43
Sergey Kritskiy 2025.12.10 10:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexandr Lapin
2290
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.12.10 12:04
Благодарю
Reply to review