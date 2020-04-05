DegreeSignalDashboard

Seconds Degree Signal Dashboard — Multi-Window Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor creates a custom seconds-based chart and trades Degree Signal indicator signals calculated on that chart. The seconds period can be configured in the EA inputs: 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 seconds, or another required value.
Signals from the main chart are used for visual display only. Trading operations are executed exclusively from signals generated by the embedded seconds chart.
Each EA instance operates independently. For example, S10, S20, and S30 can run simultaneously on the same trading instrument. Each instance:
opens its own position;
reacts only to its own signals;
closes only its own position when an opposite signal appears;
does not interfere with positions opened by other seconds periods.
An MT5 hedging account is required to manage several independent positions on the same symbol.
Entry and exit logic
A BUY position is opened when a BUY signal appears. A SELL position is opened when a SELL signal appears.
When the current EA instance already has an opposite position, the position is closed first, and a new position is opened in the direction of the latest signal.
Standard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are not used. A position is closed:
by an opposite signal from its own seconds chart;
or when the global recovery basket reaches its target.
New positions may be opened between 01:00 and 23:00 trading server time. Existing positions and the global basket may be closed at any time.
Independent volume progression
The initial trading volume for every seconds-chart instance is 0.01 lot.
When a position belonging to a particular instance closes with a loss, only the next order of that instance is increased by 0.01 lot:
0.01 → 0.02 → 0.03 → 0.04
A loss from S10 does not increase the volume of S20, S30, or any other instance. Every window maintains its own volume progression.
After a profitable recovery cycle, the volume of the corresponding instance returns to the initial 0.01 lot.
Global recovery basket
Although positions and volume progression are managed independently, all active EA instances can participate in one global recovery basket.
The EA combines:
realized losses from all active instances;
realized profit accumulated during the current recovery cycle;
floating profit from all open basket positions.
For example, if the accumulated loss is 100 USD and the recovery multiplier is set to 2.0, the basket target is 200 USD.
When the combined realized and floating profit reaches the required target, the EA closes all positions belonging to the global basket.
Only results generated after the current EA trading session starts are included. Trades and losses from previous EA launches are not carried into a new session.
Main features
configurable seconds-chart period;
continuous seconds-bar generation;
indicator line, colored fill, and signal markers;
trading exclusively from seconds-chart signals;
independent S10, S20, S30, and other period positions;
separate volume progression for every EA instance;
shared profit and loss calculation across all active instances;
automatic global basket closure;
multi-symbol operation;
Magic Number position filtering;
trading signal notifications;
configurable embedded chart size and position.
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