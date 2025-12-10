New Trend Stage 2

New Trend Stage is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data from the current day.
These are not classical channels.
This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time shifts, range dynamics, and adaptive levels.

The indicator automatically detects and calculates the true range for the last N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price movement.
This gives the trader a tool for forward-looking analysis:
the price hasn’t reached the level yet — but the levels are already calculated.

