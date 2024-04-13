MASONS is a tool that will make you a professional analyst!

The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another!

A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!