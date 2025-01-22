Grand signal

The Grand Signal indicator is a unique tool that not only provides an understanding of market behavior but also precisely identifies trend entry points after intraday correction limits, with accuracy down to a five-minute candlestick! It includes individual settings for each currency pair. After purchasing, be sure to message me directly for instructions! Telegram: @Lapinsania or here in the Market!

Anton Liutin
Anton Liutin 2025.01.31 19:08 
 

Отлиный индикатор, особенно в паре mason-ом.

ANTYAN227023
ANTYAN227023 2025.01.28 15:44 
 

Отрисовывает разворотные точки на отлично. Тестируем дальше. Ждём обновлений...

Graf Mason
Alexandr Lapin
5 (9)
Indicators
Graf Mason is a tool that will make you a professional analyst! The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another! A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!
Mason
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicators
MASONS is a tool that will make you a professional analyst! The method of determining wave movements using inclined channels qualitatively conveys the schematics of the movement of any instrument, showing not only possible reversals in the market, but also the goals of further movements!Destroys the myth that the market is alive , clearly showing the schematics of movements from one range to another! A professional tool, suitable for the medium term with the definition of the current trend!
FREE
Kinetic Trend
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicators
Автор: Александр Лапин --- Описание: Kinetic Trend — уникальный индикатор, основанный на математической модели затухания кинетической энергии цены. Он строит три независимые инерционные линии (основную, реверсную и зеркальную), а также отображает адаптивные зоны отклонения и их пересечения. Индикатор не использует стандартные индикаторы, такие как Moving Average или RSI, и предлагает абсолютно новый способ визуализации тренда и силы движения. --- ️ Что делает индикатор: Три инерц
Graphic shapes
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Indicators
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
Trend Graf
Alexandr Lapin
4 (1)
Indicators
Trend Graf - это инструмент позволяющий видеть тренд текущего момента,имея стартовые диапозоны которые появляются каждые шесть часов ,способен давать нам уровень предела коррекции как по тренду так и на смену ему.Работает на всех валютных парах!В настройках мы имеем смещение для проекции стартового диапозона от текущей установки ,для каждой валютной пары можно подобрать то смещение, которое лучшим образом будет показывать предел коррекции.Следующее обновление будет включать сигнальные указатели!
FREE
GraphicShapes
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
Grand auto signal
Alexandr Lapin
Experts
GRAND AUTO SIGNAL is an automated trading system designed to work with the currency pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD ! Using the correction limit of the current day , the system generates a trend reversal signal . After that, the expert advisor utilizes this correction limit to trade in the direction of the trend . The EA is already optimized, and there is no need to modify anything except the lot size settings based on deposit size. Lot Sizing Recommendations For every $100 of deposit: First trade lot:
Elastic Tension
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Elastic Tension MTF (M5 Only) Индикатор многотаймфреймового натяжения цены Автор: Александр Лапин Профиль на MQL5 --- Описание Elastic Tension MTF — это интеллектуальный авторский индикатор, основанный на концепции «упругой силы» в движении цены. Он анализирует рыночные данные с нескольких таймфреймов и визуализирует потенциальные уровни натяжения цены, отображая их на графике M5. Индикатор моделирует поведение цены как движение под действием силы упругости, рассчитываемой по
Mirror Dominance
Alexandr Lapin
Indicators
Mirror Dominance Назначение: визуально сравнить силу двух валютных пар и ловить моменты смены доминирования. Индикатор строит в отдельном окне две зеркальные линии для выбранных пар, показывает их схождение/расхождение и даёт сигналы на пересечениях (маркеры на основном графике). Есть Alert и Push-уведомления (по желанию), а также мини-метка виртуальной прибыли последнего сигнала. Автор: Alexander Lapin | Платформа: MT4 Входные параметры (основные) Pair1 / Pair2 — выбор двух валютных пар из
lisi
lisi 2025.02.11 14:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anton Liutin
Anton Liutin 2025.01.31 19:08 
 

Отлиный индикатор, особенно в паре mason-ом.

Alexandr Lapin
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.02.01 05:15
Благодарю
ANTYAN227023
ANTYAN227023 2025.01.28 15:44 
 

Отрисовывает разворотные точки на отлично. Тестируем дальше. Ждём обновлений...

Alexandr Lapin
Reply from developer Alexandr Lapin 2025.02.01 05:15
Благодарю
