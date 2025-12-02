Aklamavo Pivot Points
- Göstergeler
- Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
- Sürüm: 1.0
This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes:
Pivot (central) level
Support levels S1, S2, S3
Resistance levels R1, R2, R3
It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots, giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas.
Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both).
Colors and style: Customize line appearance for daily vs weekly pivots.
Calculates daily and weekly pivot points using standard formulas.
Draws central pivot, 3 resistance, and 3 support lines as horizontal objects.
Labels each line clearly (S1–S3, R1–R3, Pivot).
Customizable colors, line width, and style.
Clean-up logic ensures lines and labels are deleted when the indicator is removed.
Choice to display daily only, weekly only, or both.