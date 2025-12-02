If you like this product, please give it a 5 star rating as a token of appreciation.



This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes:

Pivot (central) level

Support levels S1, S2, S3

Resistance levels R1, R2, R3

It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots, giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas.





Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both).

Colors and style: Customize line appearance for daily vs weekly pivots.