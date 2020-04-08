Aklamavo Pivot Points

This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes:

  • Pivot (central) level

  • Support levels S1, S2, S3

  • Resistance levels R1, R2, R3

It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots, giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas.


  • Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both).

  • Colors and style: Customize line appearance for daily vs weekly pivots.

  1. Calculates daily and weekly pivot points using standard formulas.

  2. Draws central pivot, 3 resistance, and 3 support lines as horizontal objects.

  3. Labels each line clearly (S1–S3, R1–R3, Pivot).

  4. Customizable colors, line width, and style.

  5. Clean-up logic ensures lines and labels are deleted when the indicator is removed.

  6. Choice to display daily only, weekly only, or both.


    MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
