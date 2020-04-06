ECNture Piranha Bar

A flock of piranhas devours trading bars on the chart, collecting profits. They hunt, receive signals to act, and enter the market. They don't wait long for distant prey, resting until it's nearby or switching to a new bar and ravaging it as it rises or falls. This happens so quickly and imperceptibly on the chart, as the number of closed orders increases in the statistics window and the profit line curves upward. Your terminal may freeze, but underneath, the piranhas are actively fighting to collect as much profit as possible. The terminal always monitors the piranhas and collects their prey in closed orders and the balance column. Their hunt isn't always successful, and they suffer losses, but this doesn't stop them from continuing the hunt, and losses are quickly recovered.

Want to add my cute fish to your MT4 aquarium? Give them some food and watch them hunt for the bars.

This is an exclusive, a combination of my algorithms and filters. It's a new version of ECNture, co-written with artificial intelligence. Development progressed well from version to version, with tons of testing, but at one point it became clear that the AI's errors were the cause of the results. The small fish became more aggressive, attacking at every opportunity. They're not a threat to us, however; they stay on the other side of the tank, but we need to be careful. If the water is murky, they lose visibility and will demand food to survive.

No matter how I describe an advisor, few people go into detail. The only thing that matters is whether it will make money.
This advisor can! It can. If you really want it and are willing to take the necessary steps to achieve it.
My advisors are successful, proven, and long-term. ECNture Piranha Bar and ECNture Raging Gold are also important. However, the trading environment is equally important, and yes, there are places where the conditions are right. However, you won't know until you launch it, and testing it with real money may require a larger deposit, but with a larger sum.
You can contact me before purchasing or renting. To discuss all the possibilities, visit my profile .

##$ --> Attention!!! We are recruiting for a managed joint account. From any amount.

1+ Deposits and withdrawals are on your account, in your name, and only you have the right to withdraw your invested funds and your share of the profits.

2+ You don't pay for the trading system! You pay nothing until you start making a profit.

3+ You don't need a remote server, you don't even need a trading terminal; you just monitor your funds as they change.

4++ You don't need a large deposit to trade with smaller spreads and commissions. This greatly affects the final profit.
I've already ensured that my system can be used with even $100, with an initial risk of losing $5 per $1,000. $50 > next point.

5+ During the initial stages, ECNture trading systems will be tested. On minimal trades. Until stable trading is established.
At the initial stage, your risk will be no more than 5% of your invested funds, which is sufficient for testing with real funds, and your shared trading account will be protected by a proven fund protection system. Tests can be completed as early as the first two weeks. Deposits will begin

once the details have been discussed with everyone and a sufficient number of participants and a minimum total amount have been reached. Once everyone is ready, an agreement will be signed between you, me, and the broker, and we will deposit funds. Some interested parties are already interested.

 

If you're looking to make money, write to me to hear my suggestions and details.

 

Launch and configuration.

In principle, everything is ready and can be launched on a new chart without any changes with a minimum lot of 0.01.

> For testing and running, you need to disable UseMarginCheck !!!Lot Settings

The lot calculation is fixed, based on a percentage of the trading account equity, and my favorite feature is that it trades and increases/decreases the lot relative to the funds assigned to it. This lot calculation, based on allocated funds, protects the overall trading account and can increase profits with successful trading without worrying about other EAs' trades. If you want this option for each of your EAs, I have it in EA's Holder.

1=Fixed, 2=Risk%, 3=AllocatedBalance - How you want to start trading. Enter the number.

Lot value - If the lot is fixed, specify it. If the lot is risky, specify the percentage. If the lot is risky, specify the initial lot, and if the lot is risky, specify the percentage. If the lot is risky, specify the initial lot, and specify the percentage change based on the gain or loss of the balance. * You should test the lot in the strategy tester.

Allocated Balance - This is the portion of funds you want to allocate for trading. *Please note that the allocated amount must always be available for trading.

NEW ORDER

Magic Number - Set a magic number for your new orders.

forUp 0=Off,1=Market,2=Stop,3=Limit - For BUY orders, there must be 2 pending BUY

forDown 0=Off,1=Market,2=Stop,3=Limit - For SELL orders, there must be 2 pending SELL orders. *Initially disabled, as it was not tested for upload to the Market. Set this to 2 or leave only pending BUY orders. The results will be no worse and the number of trades will be smaller.

Pending Zone Filter

Zones before a pending order. When the price enters the zone, the pending order may be canceled based on the specified filters. Since converting it to a market order could result in a loss.

Distance before pending order (zone height) - Distance to the pending order. Below the STOP BUY and above the STOP SELL.

Maximal spread to disable order (in zone) - Set the maximum spread. If the spread is higher in the zone, the pending order will be deleted.

Spread repeat times to disable order (in zone) - If you specify more than one, for example, 3, the spread must rise above the allowed value 3 times, each time falling back to below the allowed value. Then the pending order will be canceled.

Price stay seconds in zone to disable order (in zone) - When entering the zone, the price must reach the pending order line within the specified number of seconds. Otherwise, the pending order will be canceled. * Ideal if you want to only execute orders when the price is moving rapidly in your direction.

Price exit from zone distance (START in zone) – The distance to exit the zone. If the price retraces from any point in the zone by this distance, the pending order will be canceled.

Price exit times from zone (START from zone) - The number of times the price must move the distance. * So, if the price constantly rolls back before the pending order, then when the pending order is reached, the price may immediately roll back, without having time to reach the designated profit.

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Real Take Profit

Real Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Virtual Stop Loss

Real and virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit. The virtual one helps with real slippage.

Breakeven

Real SL to Breakeven start

Real SL if Ignore Commission

Virtual SL to Breakeven start

Virtual SL if Ignore Commission

Real and virtual transfer of the order to breakeven, having reached the START distance, Stop Loss will begin to follow the price until it reaches breakeven, and then closing occurs at Take Profit or Trailing.

Real Trailing Stop

Real Trailing Stop Start - Start of real Trailing

Real Trailing Stop RollBack in (%) - Real Trailing rollback, in percent.

Real Trailing Start minus Open Spread - Subtracts the spread from the Trailing Start, the spread at which the order was opened. * With a wide spread, the price has a long way to go to achieve profit, and it may be better to close less profit than not achieve profit.

Virtual Trailing Stop

Virtual Trailing Stop Start

Virtual RollBack in (%)

Virtual Pullbacks - Skips Trailing pullbacks and locks in the specified one. If there are 3, Trailing will trigger twice, but the order won't close, and it will close on the third. * Sleeps and waits for minor pullbacks to pass to catch a broader price movement.

Virtual Trailing Partial Close - If enabled and set to a value greater than one, the order will be split and closed in parts at each new Trailing pullback. * Testing is recommended to understand.

Virtual Trailing start minus open spread - Subtracts the spread from the Trailing Start

Like real trailing, virtual trailing always works, unlike real trailing, if the terminal isn't overloaded, even with minimal initial load.

Balance Protection

Profit protection and loss protection.

Stop Balance - When the account reaches the specified amount, all bot orders will be closed and it will stop opening new ones. If the lot is calculated based on the specified balance, the bot will only look at the funds allocated for it. If you set it to 0, it will not lose more than the allocated balance.

Total Profit Trailing Start - Start profit in cash. Once the set profit for the entire trading period is reached, a rollback is activated. Until profit falls to the calculated rollback, the bot will continue trading, but your profit is now protected.

Total Profit Trailing Rollback in (%) - The percentage of rollback from the specified maximum recorded profit.

Order Limits

Maximum Market Orders - The maximum number of market orders, less relevant since trading is conducted with pending orders.

Maximum Stop Orders - Maximum number of pending orders.

Pending Expiration - Expiration time of pending orders, in hours.

Sounds (in the Sounds folder)

It's very effective when the bot runs in the background, allowing you to hear profitable or losing orders closing, orders opening, and even individual sounds when a stop-balance is triggered or a long-term profit rollback occurs.
You can easily replace the files with your own, customizing them to suit your emotions.

Order Open

Order Profit

Order Loss

Stop Balance

Total Profit

File Open

File Profit

File Loss

File Stop

File Trailing

Sound Repeat

Sound Interval

 

News

A version for a third-party platform and exchange is being finalized. Both bots are ECNture. Currently, there are no spreads or commissions on popular cryptocurrencies. Low commission on gold.
Stay tuned or contact us to stay updated on the progress.

추천 제품
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Experts
안녕하세요 트레이더 여러분! EA는 3.5년 동안 낮은 손실률로 안정적인 거래를 한 라이브 실적을 보유하고 있습니다. 라이브 공연 MT4 버전은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. "클레오파트라 EA" 전략을 제시합니다. 클레오파트라는 아름답고 지능적인 디자인으로, 그 힘이 다재다능한 곳에서 지속적으로 적응하는 회복 형태를 가지고 있습니다. 그것의 주요 전략은 탄력성으로 시장을 읽는 것입니다. 우리는 진입 범위를 다양한 방식으로 분석할 수 있을 것입니다. 이는 시장 뉴스에 대한 쿼리 처리와 함께 다양한 tf 및 다양한 범위에서와 같이 매우 역동적일 수 있습니다. 클레오파트라는 시장 회복에 적응할 수 있는 큰 힘을 가지고 있으며, 그녀의 패턴은 고정되어 있지 않으며, 특정 계정이나 mff 등의 규칙에 따라 작업할 수 있도록 백분율 또는 변동 여부에 관계없이 다양한 유형의 보호 기능도 있습니다. EURUSD에 최적화되어 있지만 전체 시장을 다룰 수 있으므로 필요한 시장에 적응시키는 문
NewFx EA
Marco Antonio Lago De Jesus Pereira
Experts
NewFx EA With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders. It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment. Parameters: StartHour  -  in which hour of the day to look fo
Tug
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of the advisor calculates the important support and resistance levels. Next, the Expert Advisor calculates the probability of price movement "to" or "away" from this price level. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter If a high probability of price movement in the desired direction is determined, the advisor opens a deal. Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Dangerous trading methods are not used. Recommended instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Ad
Var moment pulse robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Pocioli
Mike Amega
Experts
Pocioli X  The Smart AI That Trades for You Trade Smarter. Profit Faster. Relax More. Say hello to Pocioli X, the next-generation AI trading robot designed to think, learn, and adapt just like a professional trader. Unlike traditional robots that follow fixed rules, Pocioli X evolves with the market. It studies patterns, learns from every move, and adjusts its strategy automatically to keep you ahead  whether you trade Forex, Crypto, Indices, or Commodities. Why Traders Love Pocioli
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Fast Lane
Panganani Sithole
Experts
Fast Lane Expert Advisor The Fast Lane expert advisor is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market trends and momentum. This powerful EA utilizes the Moving Average indicator to identify optimal entry points, while also incorporating advanced features to maximize trading potential. Key Features: Moving Average Indicator: The EA uses the Moving Average indicator to gauge market momentum and identify trends. Swing Highs and Lows: The EA checks for swing highs and lows
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
MACD Consensus Dashboard Trade Executor
Jerome Tommy Bodden
유틸리티
This Trade Executor is meant to be purchase with the MACD Consensus Dashboard which generates signals and with the Trade Executor can place trades.  The Trade Executor also comes with some trade management features such as rolling counter, grid management and the number of signals per trade.  Place it on the chart and it will Executor trade received from the MACD Consensus Dashboard.  
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Experts
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Relativity System
Siwakon Poonsawat
Experts
Announce on 15 May 2018  We need to inform you that nowadays we've already stopped support and the EA isn't updated anymore. The causes came from a couple of reasons as you can see below; Changing in the Forex market conditions. Health problems of software developers.       Yours faithfully, What is Relativity System ? The Expert Advisor has been developed for more than five years according to the Trade for Living concept. Relativity System passed optimization more than 1,000 times to search fo
Next Generation
Volodymyr Zubov
Experts
Automatically trading advisor for the MT4 terminal. Any trading instruments. Minimum settings. Detailed display of style and trading conditions on the screen of your terminal. It starts working immediately after installation and connection to your MT4 account. Any timeframe below H4. Recommended timeframe for displaying trading sessions H1. You choose the optimal working time for a trading robot. Best wishes and a passing trend.
Corsair
Anatoliy Lukanin
Experts
Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
MagicSignals EA
Ola Said Abd Elghafar
Experts
MagicSignals EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor . It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put zero in the risk setting the system will open the small lot that can make t
TAT Capital Hedge
Ady Tataru
Experts
This is my second Expert Advisor, designed to generate steady monthly returns in the range of 2–3% , with a smooth equity curve and very low drawdown . It has been backtested over multiple years, with every tested year showing consistent profitability. The EA is intended for EURUSD on brokers offering very low spreads , ideally an ECN account , and is optimized for the H1 timeframe . The strategy behind this EA is based on a trading approach I have personally used for over six years in manual tr
Binary Hedger FV
Ayman Magdy
Experts
introduction: Hello, I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Five Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
Introduction With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market. This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision. Key Features: User-Friendly
Nostradermus RegLin DEEP Time PRO
Victor Gauto
Experts
NosTraderMus_RegLin_PRO 선형 회귀, MTF 필터, 능동형 트레이드 관리를 갖춘 프로페셔널 EA(익스퍼트 어드바이저) 권장: M5(5분) 타임프레임에서 먼저 테스트하세요. NosTraderMus_RegLin_PRO는 정량적·규율적·재현 가능한 트레이딩을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 EA는 선형 회귀 채널 로 가치 구간 을 식별하고, 컨텍스트(RSI, DeMarker, 멀티 타임프레임 모멘텀, 거래량, 스프레드)가 맞을 때만 진입하며, 각 포지션을 능동적이고 적응적으로 관리합니다: 스마트 대기 주문, 변동성(표준편차) 기반 SL/TP, 트레일링 스탑, 단계적 부분청산, 에쿼티 목표 기반의 전체 익절 등. 책임 고지: 어떤 시스템도 수익을 보장하지 않습니다. 반드시 리스크 관리를 수행하고, M5(5분) 데모 계정에서 먼저 검증한 뒤 실계좌에 적용하세요. 작동 방식 통계 구조: 선형 회귀를 통해 기울기(slope), 절편(intercept), 잔차 표준편차
Big Player EA Nzdusd
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Big Player EA NZDUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Scalp Bot EURUSD
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
3.33 (9)
Experts
15% Discount Going on Previous Price 350$ Current    Price 299$ Contact @mahicmc21 telegram  EA Strategy Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance Major Pair EurUsd Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1 Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$ For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news. About Setting : Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
Experts
CyNeron: 정밀한 거래와 AI 혁신의 결합 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일 : 구매 후 연락주시면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 보내드립니다 가격 : 판매된 복사본 수에 따라 가격이 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본 : 5 AI 기반 스냅샷 분석: 시장 최초 CyNeron은 시장 조건의 상세 스냅샷을 캡처하고 처리하는 혁신적인 거래 접근 방식에 최첨단 AI를 통합한 시장 최초의 EA입니다. 최첨단 AI 뉴럴 네트워크를 활용하여 가격 데이터와 기술 지표를 평가하고, 시장 움직임에 대한 고도의 정확한 예측을 제공하여 정밀하고 전략적인 거래 결정을 가능하게 합니다. 이 AI 기반 기술은 CyNeron을 돋보이게 하며, 실시간으로 변화하는 시장 동향에 동적으로 적응하고 이전에 얻을 수 없었던 통찰력을 거래자들에게 제공합니다. 심볼 XAUUSD (골드) 시간 프레임 M15 또는 M30   자본 최소 $100 브로커 모든 브로커 계좌 유형 모든 계좌, 낮은 스프레드 선호 레버리지 1:20 이상 VPS 권장되
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
그만큼       Opening Range Breakout Master는   다음과 같은 기관 거래 개념을 활용하도록 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다.       ICT(Inner Circle Trader), 스마트 머니 컨셉(SMC), 그리고 유동성 기반 전략 등을 활용하여   , 이 전문가 자문은 다음과 같은 사항들을 자동으로 감지하고 실행합니다.       오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃(ORB)       다음을 포함한 주요 글로벌 외환 세션 전반에 걸쳐       런던, 뉴욕, 도쿄 및 Midnight Killzones를   통해 거래자가 다음과 같은 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다.       마켓 메이커의 움직임, 유동성 탐색, 세션 기반 변동성   . 다음을 따르는 거래자를 위해 만들어졌습니다.       시간 기반 가격 변동, 주문 흐름 역학 및 기관 거래 방법론을 통해   이 EA는 가격이 하락할 때 체계적으로 거래를 입력하여 감정적 의사 결정을 제거합니다.      
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
크리스마스 & 새해 가 왔습니다 — 2026년 트레이딩 계획 은 무엇인가요? Dynamic Pips EA 40% 할인 — 지금 $799 , 8회 활성화 포함. 그리고 더 있습니다: 아직 보유하지 않았다면 Boring Pips EA(MT4 또는 MT5) 무료 제공 . 기존 고객이라면 추가 10% 할인 . 서두르세요! 본 혜택은 선착순 5명 또는 2026년 1월 7일 까지(먼저 도달하는 조건) 적용됩니다. 자세한 내용 또는 참여를 원하시면 메시지를 남겨주세요. 트럼프의 두 번째 임기 는 전 세계 시장을 뒤흔드는 대규모 관세 복귀를 시작으로, 공격적인 무역 정책의 물결을 다시 촉발했습니다. 중동 지역의 긴장 이 고조되고 있으며, 최근에는 이스라엘과 이란 사이의 갈등이 주목받고 있습니다. 이로 인해 유가 상승 요인이 발생할 수 있습니다. 러시아–우크라이나 전쟁 은 해결 기미 없이 지속되고 있으며, 세계적인 지정학적 불안정을 더욱 부추기고 있습니다.
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Candle Power EA S&P 500용 평균회귀 5개 전략 포트폴리오 구매 후 에 메시지를 보내 주세요. 매뉴얼 PDF 와 자세한 설명 영상 링크를 보내드립니다!!! EA는 항상 설정된 상태로 작동시켜야 합니다!!! 여기에서 SETFILE 및 설명서를 다운로드하세요  다음 급락장이 두렵나요? Candle Power EA 가 있으면 걱정하지 않으셔도 됩니다. 이 EA 는 서로 보완하는 평균회귀 전략 5개 ( 5개 설정 , 서로 다른 필터 방식 )를 S&P 500 에 묶어 적용합니다. 특히 스트레스 국면 에서의 과도한 움직임 을 체계적으로 포착하고, 급격한 조정 이 동반된 변동성 높은 시장 국면 에서 강점 을 발휘합니다. 평상시 시장 국면 에서는 EA 가 전체 시장 의 흐름을 대체로 따라가므로 전술적 포트폴리오 헤지 와 추가 수익원 을 동시에 제공할 수 있습니다. 마팅게일 없음 , 그리드 없음 . 명확한 문서화, 견고함, 실용성. 15년 이상의 틱 데이터 기반 장기 백테스트 이력
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – 금 거래용 비마팅게일 그리드 트레이딩 시스템(XAUUSD) 골드 쓰론 EA(Gold Throne EA)는 금(XAUUSD) 거래 전용으로 설계된 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 마틴게일 자금 관리 방식을 사용하지 않고 구조화된 그리드 거래 방식을 사용합니다. 손실 발생 후 랏 크기를 기하급수적으로 늘리는 대신, EA는 고정 또는 점진적으로 조정 가능한 랏 크기 방식을 사용하여 트레이더가 노출 및 위험에 대한 통제력을 강화할 수 있도록 합니다. 골드 쓰론 EA는 마틴게일 논리를 제거함으로써 더욱 안정적인 포지션 크기 조정 프레임워크를 제공하여 트레이더가 랏 크기를 갑자기 늘리지 않고도 자본 배분을 계획할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 따라서 마틴게일 전략에서 일반적으로 나타나는 복리 위험 없이 체계적인 그리드 구조를 선호하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Gold Throne EA를 구매하시면 AllPair Engine과 원하는 EA를 무료로 드립니다. 대여 상품에는
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
XAUUSD용 추출기 XAUUSD용 Extractors는 금(XAUUSD) 거래 시 정밀성, 위험 관리, 그리고 유연한 거래 로직을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문가급 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 두 가지 고급 내장 전략과 다섯 가지 유연한 시장 접근 모드를 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 시장 구조에서 시스템의 해석, 진입 및 관리 방식을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있도록 합니다. Extractors는 광범위한 연구 개발을 기반으로 구축되었으며, 이전 프로젝트인   Gold Throne 의 진화된 버전으로, 더 넓은 그리드 간격, 향상된 위험 제한, 그리고 공격적인 거래는 줄이고 안전성은 강화하는 스마트한 거래 관리 로직을 통해 더욱 개선되었습니다. 그리드 모드를 비활성화하거나 끄려면 EA_Deactivation_Key 입력으로 이 키를 삽입합니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14를 입력하고, 비그리드 모드(Prop Firm)를 비활성화하거나 끄려면 7, 8
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: 시장 최초의 자기 학습형 거래 시스템 EvoTrade를 소개합니다. 이는 최첨단 컴퓨터 비전 및 데이터 분석 기술을 활용하여 개발된 독창적인 거래 어드바이저입니다. EvoTrade는 시장 최초의 자기 학습형 거래 시스템으로, 실시간으로 작동합니다. EvoTrade는 시장 상황을 분석하고 전략을 조정하며 변화에 동적으로 적응하여 어떠한 환경에서도 탁월한 정확도를 제공합니다. EvoTrade는 Long Short-Term Memory(LSTM) 및 Gated Recurrent Units(GRU)와 같은 고급 신경망을 활용해 시간적 종속성을 분석하고, Convolutional Neural Networks(CNN)를 사용해 복잡한 시장 패턴을 감지합니다. 또한 Proximal Policy Optimization(PPO) 및 Deep Q-Learning(DQL)과 같은 강화 학습 알고리즘을 통해 실시간으로 전략을 적응시킵니다. 이러한 기술은 EvoTrade가 숨겨진 시장 신
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
그리드싱크 프로       이다       정교한 그리드 트레이딩 EA       을 위해 설계되었습니다       메타트레이더 4       결합하다       완전 자동화된 실행       ~와 함께       수동 거래 유연성   . 이       스마트 그리드 EA       구현합니다       비마팅게일, 고급 그리드 전략       ~와 함께       정확한 위험 관리 통제를   포함하여       일일 이익 목표, 손실 한도 및 추적 정지       자본을 보호하기 위해       변동성이 큰 시장 상황   . 시스템은 다음을 유지합니다.       미리 간격을 둔 보류 주문의 연속 그리드       (정지 또는 제한) 양방향       경계 없이   체계적으로 채우다       가격 차이       두 가지 모두 동안       범위와 추세 조건   . EA는 다음을 구축합니다.       사용자 정의 가능한 그리드 네트워크       ~와 함께       조정 가
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
제작자의 제품 더 보기
One King Stocks and Crypto
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
What we are talking about: This assistant can serve you for a long trading career. Optimized for those cases when you work on forecasts and want to buy a stock or crypto coin cheaper and sell it more expensive. Do you have an estimated closing price for profit: - If yes, then we will set up the robot to reach the price with greater profit and less risk. - If not, if you do not know exactly how much a stock or coin can grow, then you can maximize profit even with a small increase, due to a tempor
FREE
BreakOut Space Center Projection
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5 (2)
지표
Using the indicator you can 1 Identify the trend and follow the large and small trends by drawing lines. When the price leaves the corridor of the lines, then with a high probability the price will go to the next line and reverse on it. 2 Long-line - Lay lines along the centers of fractals, the indicator can detect the fractal of the second point (Number bars analysis). Often the price can approach the line even after a week or a month and you can open a reversal trade. If the wave has passed w
FREE
BreakOut Space Fixation
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
4.5 (2)
지표
An EA version is being prepared. You can send a private message "notify about EA version". EA will be versatile with many settings for trading on various indicators. The new EA will also allow trading on this indicator. For example, allowing signals after X signals/bars to X signals/bars in one direction, before changing direction. If Break Out happened before/after the signal of another indicator. Collect profit on each next signal above/below the previous one. Send a private message "notify
FREE
Magics Scanner Flip addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted. If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order. If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order. Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings: - Copy, do not copy exit. - Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original. - Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work
FREE
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
Min Max spread study
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
지표
Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. How well do you know about the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal. Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above. This information will help in the following cases: - Maximum trading spread EA    --- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and th
Live Go
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Set your favorite indicator and start trading. Found your favorite indicator by virtual tests. - Virtual trading - Without opening trades on a live or demo account. ---- All transactions are saved only for you and trading statistics will be displayed on the chart. ---- Live Go conducts a full trading test in real time, showing clear test reports. ---- Live Go opens and closes trades without a spread / with spread, which allows you to check your trading strategy regardless of the broker’s condi
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA's HOLDER - Manage multiple trading robots under full control EA's HOLDER is an advanced system for traders that helps to effectively manage multiple trading robots (EA). With the program, you can distribute your robots across separate virtual accounts and customize each one with individual risks and trading parameters. The price is temporarily reduced. This is an expensive technical assistant that has gone through many versions, ideas, time and money. In my personal use as a moderator of lim
Fast flat
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
지표
The Fast flat indicator can recognize and notify you of short flats after the price rises or falls. Where the price can rush further or reverse. ++ The indicator is open to arbitrary flat settings. You will probably have to conduct quite a few tests, approaching the best results. I will be very grateful if you share in the comments your tests, parameters and advice to other users, who may also be able to improve your results. Should I use it for entry signals, order stops, hedging...? - The indi
A B fractals and voids projection lines
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
지표
An indicator of independent technical analysis by fractals and breakouts. Semi-automatic drawing of lines along points "A and B" in a matter of clicks. The classic version is available for free in my store under the name " BreakOut Space Center Projection " You can use it for your pleasure, the results of the indicators will be the same, but I wanted so much to simplify the process of technical analysis and created a quite comfortable indicator. My feeling is how to change from an old car to a n
ECNture Raging Gold
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
Gold is a popular trading instrument for traders. It offers accessible conditions for long-term trading and scalping for quick profits. Read it, don't look between the lines, only then will you understand what kind of monster this is, this is the word I screamed when my keys opened the lock to the world of trade, which shook me up completely and opened many more doors, both in trade and in my career. The stars of fate led me to create a trading robot for gold. Specifically, gold. It's not just c
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변