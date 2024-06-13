Prosperity

2.5
A simple but very powerful EA. It uses two moving averages as a basis for opening orders, which when they cross, orders will be opened. The open order will be closed in two situations: When there is a new crossover opposite the previous one, in this case the price touches the slower moving average, or when it reaches the automatic Take Profit margin. If the price goes in the opposite direction, it will open new orders at the new crossings of the moving averages to calculate the average price and close all orders when it reaches the desired Take Profit. If there is an open buy order, he will not open a sell order until he closes that one. To make the most of this EA, it is advisable to place it twice on the same asset, one configured exclusively for purchase and the other exclusively for sale. It is important that the two EA's attached to the chart of the same asset have different magic numbers so that one does not interfere with the other. This way we will have one robot exclusively for purchase and another exclusively for sale. It can be used easily in the conventional way (buying and selling activated) but in the way described above it will have greater gains. It is important to note that this EA was developed to work with greater precision on EURAUD and EURUSD assets, at M1, M5 or M30, but at M1 it will work better.
Video Prosperity
Reviews 3
Jaden Ali Walker
414
Jaden Ali Walker 2024.06.24 03:51 
 

Needs an auto lot feature.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Surprising
Eloizio Coelho Alves
Experts
O EA "Surprising" é um robô inteligente que abre ordens em momentos estratégicos, sempre buscando lucro e segurança da conta. Pode ser usado em vários ativos, mas provou ser mais lucrativo em Ouro. O timeframe M5 ou M30 é muito bom para este robô. Se houver uma única ordem aberta, ele a fechará usando o trailing stop, buscando o melhor lucro. Se o preço se mover na direção oposta à ordem aberta, ele abrirá uma nova ordem do mesmo tipo na próxima zona de suporte ou resistência para compensar a o
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sekar anand
38
sekar anand 2025.03.13 04:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jaden Ali Walker
414
Jaden Ali Walker 2024.06.24 03:51 
 

Needs an auto lot feature.

Eloizio Coelho Alves
1230
Reply from developer Eloizio Coelho Alves 2024.08.07 22:18
I'm working on it, thanks!
philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2024.06.18 20:23 
 

Stupid ea It opens bunch of hedges positions (more than 30 in one hour ) and forget them....

Eloizio Coelho Alves
1230
Reply from developer Eloizio Coelho Alves 2024.08.07 22:16
Hello, you need to set the TP in dollars and not in pips. If you set it too high (pips instead of dollars) it may not close as the price may not reach there.
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