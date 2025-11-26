Gold & Currency Strength Suite

Professional 7-tab dashboard: real-time currency strength, correlation matrix, session analysis, multi-timeframe scanner. Zero repainting. Works instantly.





GOLD & CURRENCY STRENGTH SUITE - PROFESSIONAL 7-TAB TRADING INTELLIGENCE





The only gold and currency strength indicator you'll ever need. Seven specialised analysis panels in ONE dashboard - no switching between multiple tools, no configuration headaches, no repainting.





🎯 WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT





Most currency strength tools show you one number. Currency Strength Suite gives you:





✓ Real-time strength tracking across 8 customisable currencies + Gold

✓ Session performance analysis (Tokyo, London, NY, Sydney)

✓ Full correlation matrix to avoid overexposure

✓ Customisable multi-timeframe pair scanner with one-click chart switching

✓ GAP, breakout, and divergence detection

✓ Unified 14-bar system (RSI + SMA + ATR) - zero repainting

✓ Works immediately - auto-detects all broker symbols





📊 THE 7-TAB SYSTEM





1️⃣ STRENGTH METER

Live strength tracking (-10 to +10 scale) with customisable trend (Moving Average), momentum (RSI), and volatility (ATR%) for each currency. Colour-coded for instant decision-making.





2️⃣ SESSION PERFORMANCE

Track which currencies perform best during Tokyo, London, NY, and Sydney sessions. Smart ranking by current session.





3️⃣ PAIR SCANNER

Multi-timeframe view (H1/H4/D1 at default but also customisable) showing strength differential for all pairs. Automatic signal classification: Strong Buy/Sell, Moderate, Reversal. Click any pair to switch charts instantly.





4️⃣ ANALYSIS TAB

Advanced opportunity screener with timeframe alignment indicators. See at a glance when all 3 timeframes agree - your highest-probability setups.





5️⃣ CORRELATION MATRIX

Full 9×9 correlation grid (-1.0 to +1.0) showing relationships between all currencies. Avoid redundant trades and find natural hedging opportunities.





6️⃣ CORRELATION CLUSTERS

Top 5 most/least correlated pairs displayed ticker-style. Instantly identify which currencies move together and which don't.





7️⃣ SETTINGS & INFO

Complete control panel: alert types, notification methods (sound/push/email), active trading hours scheduler, system diagnostics.





⚡ SMART DETECTION SYSTEMS





- GAP Detection: Alerts when strength jumps ≥3.0 points (news reactions, momentum shifts)

- Divergence Detection: Price vs strength mismatch (reversal signals)

- Breakout Detection: Strength breaks 14-bar high/low by ≥2.5 points

- Market Status: Auto-detects open/close with weekend data freeze (no false signals)





🎓 PERFECT FOR





✓ Traders managing multiple currency pairs

✓ Session-based trading strategies

✓ Portfolio managers tracking correlations

✓ Anyone wanting to understand currency relationships

✓ Prop firm traders (FTMO, The5ers, etc.)

✓ Beginners to advanced - zero learning curve





💡 KEY FEATURES





- Zero Repainting: All calculations on closed bars only

- Universal Compatibility: Auto-detects broker symbols (.m, .f, .pro, .raw, .c, #)

- XAU Support: Gold treated as 9th currency with synthetic pair calculation

- Lightweight: <1% CPU usage, 5-second updates

- One Chart Only: Pulls data from all pairs automatically

- Instant Setup: Works immediately after installation - no configuration needed





🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





Unified custom period bar system:

- RSI(14) for momentum

- SMA(14) for trend confirmation

- ATR(14) for volatility measurement





Timeframes: H1 (default), H4, D1 - fully customisable

Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, NZD, CAD, XAU

Update Frequency: 5 seconds (adjustable 1-60s)

Max Pairs: 30+ monitored automatically





📈 PRACTICAL STRATEGIES INCLUDED





1. Strong vs Weak: Trade highest differential pairs (e.g., GBP +7.1 vs JPY -8.5)

2. Session Breakout: Identify strong currencies before session opens

3. Divergence Reversal: Counter-trend trades when price/strength conflict

4. Correlation Arbitrage: Trade negatively correlated pairs as natural hedge

5. Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Enter only when all 3 timeframes align









💻 ZERO HASSLE SETUP





1. Purchase → Auto-installs via MT5 Market

2. Attach to any chart → Dashboard loads

3. Start trading → All pairs auto-detected





No manual pair lists. No history downloads. No broker-specific configuration.





🏆 WHAT TRADERS HAVE TO SAY





"The correlation matrix alone saved me from blowing my FTMO account. I was trading EURUSD and GBPUSD thinking they were different trades - they were 0.93 correlated!"

"Session analysis changed my London open strategy completely. Now I know which currencies to focus on BEFORE volatility hits."





✅ WHAT YOU GET





- Full 7-tab dashboard - lifetime licence

- 10 simultaneous activations

- Free lifetime updates

- Priority support via MQL5 PM

- 30-day money-back guarantee

- Free Close-All utility included





🚀 INSTALLATION





Purchase → Opens MT5 Market tab → Click Install → Attach to any chart → Done





Works on Windows, Mac (via Wine/Parallels), and MT5 VPS.





📞 SUPPORT





Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours (usually same day).





---





STOP TRADING BLIND. START TRADING INFORMED.





The forex market is constantly shifting between currencies. Currency Strength Suite shows you exactly which currencies are strong, which are weak, and how they relate to each other. That's the information edge that separates profitable traders from the rest.





Regular Price: $149

**Launch Price: $79** (Limited Time - Save $70)





One indicator. Seven analysis tools. Unlimited potential.





Download FREE DEMO to test risk-free on demo accounts.





Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd









