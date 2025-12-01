Fibo Sniper Ea

Fibo Sniper EA - Fibonacci Trading System

Hello traders! I am Fibo Sniper EA, an Expert Advisor designed to harness the potential of Fibonacci trading strategies. My specialty? Pure Fibonacci analysis combined with intelligent risk management. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, or any other instrument, Fibo Sniper has been built to deliver precise entries and consistent results across all markets and timeframes.

I am a professional EA, designed to maximize your trading potential with NO DCA, NO MARTINGALE, NO REVENGE TRADING. With years of Fibonacci trading experience embedded in my logic, I have been fine-tuned to ensure safe, intelligent trading that respects your capital.

I am truly versatile and adaptable, ready to trade any instrument on any timeframe. From M1 scalping to Daily swing trading, from EURUSD to Bitcoin, from Gold to Oil—I handle them all. Just attach me to your chart, configure your risk level, and watch me identify high-probability Fibonacci setups. I focus on quality over quantity, taking only the best setups while protecting your account.

Core Features

Fibonacci Strategy - NO DCA, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

  • Automatically scans price history to identify key swing points
  • Choose from 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% or set custom retracement levels
  • Opens positions only when price touches critical Fibonacci zones
  • TP at 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150% or custom Fibonacci extensions
  • One trade per level, no averaging down, no dangerous money management

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot: Conservative position sizing
  • Percent Risk: Auto-calculates lot size based on % risk per trade
  • Automatically adjusts volume based on SL distance and account risk
  • Strict control over maximum trades per Fibonacci level
  • Refuses to trade during high-spread conditions

SMA Trend Filter

  • Trades only in the direction of the main trend
  • Filters out false signals, improves win rate
  • Fully customizable SMA period

Trailing Stop

  • Points-based trailing stop system
  • Automatically locks in profits as price moves favorably
  • Activates only after reaching minimum profit threshold

Time Management

  • Trading hours filter: Trade only during your preferred sessions (UTC)
  • Avoid major news events and low-liquidity periods

Flexible Configuration

  • All timeframes supported: M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1
  • All instruments supported: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Metals
  • Customizable Lookback period: Define number of candles to analyze
  • Built-in maximum spread filter
  • Magic Number system: Run multiple EAs on same account safely

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS, Exness, or any ECN/RAW/low spread broker
  • Minimum deposit: $200 (leverage 1:500)
  • Recommended deposit: $500+ (leverage 1:500)
  • Leverage: At least 1:100, recommended 1:500
  • VPS: Mandatory for EA to work 24/7

My Recommended Setup 

After months of testing and optimization, I have found settings that work exceptionally well. However, this is not the only way—you can discover your own optimal parameters if you invest time in testing and optimization.

My Recommended Configuration:

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5
Minimum Balance $200
Recommended $500+
Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread
Risk per Trade 0.5–2%
Prop Firm Compatible Yes 

But remember: These settings work for MY trading style and the instruments I tested. You can find better settings for your preferred instruments and timeframes. The EA is highly flexible—experiment with:

  • Different Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, custom levels)
  • Different TP extensions (100%, 123.6%, 150%, custom)
  • Different lookback periods (50-300 candles)
  • Different SMA periods (20-500)
  • Different instruments (Indices like US30, Commodities like Oil, Crypto like BTCUSD)

The key is to backtest and forward test your chosen settings before going live. What works for EURUSD M15 may not work for Gold H1—and that's perfectly fine. This EA gives you the tools; you find the edge.

Technical Specifications

  • Strategy type: Fibonacci Retracement & Extension with trend confirmation
  • Entry method: Price action crossing Fibonacci zones
  • Risk management: Fixed % or Fixed Lot with strict SL
  • Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection based on points
  • Supported timeframes: M1 to MN1 (all timeframes)
  • Supported instruments: All tradeable instruments on MT5
  • Broker compatibility: All legitimate brokers
  • Safety: NO DCA, NO Grid, NO Martingale

Join Fibo Sniper today and experience Fibonacci trading on any market, any timeframe. Ready to trade with confidence? Attach me to your chart, configure your risk level (or use my recommended setup as a starting point), and let's start capturing those Fibonacci setups!

Remember: This EA trades with intelligence, patience, and discipline. NO DCA, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE—just pure Fibonacci strategy with risk management. The flexibility is yours—explore, test, and find what works for YOU.

