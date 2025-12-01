Hello traders! I am Fibo Sniper EA, an Expert Advisor designed to harness the potential of Fibonacci trading strategies. My specialty? Pure Fibonacci analysis combined with intelligent risk management. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities, or any other instrument, Fibo Sniper has been built to deliver precise entries and consistent results across all markets and timeframes.

I am a professional EA, designed to maximize your trading potential with NO DCA, NO MARTINGALE, NO REVENGE TRADING. With years of Fibonacci trading experience embedded in my logic, I have been fine-tuned to ensure safe, intelligent trading that respects your capital.

I am truly versatile and adaptable, ready to trade any instrument on any timeframe. From M1 scalping to Daily swing trading, from EURUSD to Bitcoin, from Gold to Oil—I handle them all. Just attach me to your chart, configure your risk level, and watch me identify high-probability Fibonacci setups. I focus on quality over quantity, taking only the best setups while protecting your account.

Core Features

Fibonacci Strategy - NO DCA, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE

Automatically scans price history to identify key swing points

Choose from 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% or set custom retracement levels

Opens positions only when price touches critical Fibonacci zones

TP at 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150% or custom Fibonacci extensions

One trade per level, no averaging down, no dangerous money management

Risk Management

Fixed Lot: Conservative position sizing

Percent Risk: Auto-calculates lot size based on % risk per trade

Automatically adjusts volume based on SL distance and account risk

Strict control over maximum trades per Fibonacci level

Refuses to trade during high-spread conditions

SMA Trend Filter

Trades only in the direction of the main trend

Filters out false signals, improves win rate

Fully customizable SMA period

Trailing Stop

Points-based trailing stop system

Automatically locks in profits as price moves favorably

Activates only after reaching minimum profit threshold

Time Management

Trading hours filter: Trade only during your preferred sessions (UTC)

Avoid major news events and low-liquidity periods

Flexible Configuration

All timeframes supported: M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1

All instruments supported: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Metals

Customizable Lookback period: Define number of candles to analyze

Built-in maximum spread filter

Magic Number system: Run multiple EAs on same account safely

Requirements and Recommendations

Recommended brokers: IC MARKETS, Exness, or any ECN/RAW/low spread broker

Minimum deposit: $200 (leverage 1:500)

Recommended deposit: $500+ (leverage 1:500)

Leverage: At least 1:100, recommended 1:500

VPS: Mandatory for EA to work 24/7

My Recommended Setup

After months of testing and optimization, I have found settings that work exceptionally well. However, this is not the only way—you can discover your own optimal parameters if you invest time in testing and optimization.

My Recommended Configuration:



Parameter Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M5 Minimum Balance $200 Recommended $500+ Broker Type ECN / RAW Spread Risk per Trade 0.5–2% Prop Firm Compatible Yes

But remember: These settings work for MY trading style and the instruments I tested. You can find better settings for your preferred instruments and timeframes. The EA is highly flexible—experiment with:

Different Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 50%, custom levels)

Different TP extensions (100%, 123.6%, 150%, custom)

Different lookback periods (50-300 candles)

Different SMA periods (20-500)

Different instruments (Indices like US30, Commodities like Oil, Crypto like BTCUSD)

The key is to backtest and forward test your chosen settings before going live. What works for EURUSD M15 may not work for Gold H1—and that's perfectly fine. This EA gives you the tools; you find the edge.

Technical Specifications

Strategy type: Fibonacci Retracement & Extension with trend confirmation

Entry method: Price action crossing Fibonacci zones

Risk management: Fixed % or Fixed Lot with strict SL

Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection based on points

Supported timeframes: M1 to MN1 (all timeframes)

Supported instruments: All tradeable instruments on MT5

Broker compatibility: All legitimate brokers

Safety: NO DCA, NO Grid, NO Martingale

Join Fibo Sniper today and experience Fibonacci trading on any market, any timeframe. Ready to trade with confidence? Attach me to your chart, configure your risk level (or use my recommended setup as a starting point), and let's start capturing those Fibonacci setups!

Remember: This EA trades with intelligence, patience, and discipline. NO DCA, NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE—just pure Fibonacci strategy with risk management. The flexibility is yours—explore, test, and find what works for YOU.