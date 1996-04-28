MTF Trend Dashboard MT5

MTF TREND DASHBOARD - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer

A powerful visual dashboard that displays trend direction across 7 timeframes simultaneously (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

=== KEY FEATURES ===

- Real-time multi-timeframe trend detection using EMA crossover
- RSI values with overbought/oversold color coding
- Dynamic trend strength bars
- Overall market bias signal (Strong Buy/Sell, Bias, Weak, Neutral)
- Live Spread, ATR, Bid/Ask display
- Modern dark theme with customizable neon colors
- Scalable panel size (50-200%)
- Movable to any chart corner

=== SIGNALS ===

BUY: Fast MA > Slow MA + RSI > 50
SELL: Fast MA < Slow MA + RSI < 50
Signal strength based on MA/ATR ratio

=== CUSTOMIZATION ===

- Fast/Slow MA periods
- RSI period
- ATR period
- All panel colors
- Position and scale

=== RECOMMENDED USE ===

Ideal for trend-following strategies. Use higher timeframe confluence (4+ aligned signals) for stronger entries. Works on all symbols and timeframes.

No repainting. Lightweight. Updates every 500ms.
