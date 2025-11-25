KC GridMaster v2 Semi Auto Grid EA

KC GRIDMASTER v2: The Professional Manual Trade Manager

Are you losing control of your manual trades? Does calculating the true breakeven point become difficult when you open multiple positions?

KC GRIDMASTER v2 is not a blind "set-and-forget" grid robot. This tool is a sophisticated Trade Management Panel designed to empower your decisions, automate your manual trades, and, most importantly, professionally manage your risk.

You decide when to enter the trade; leave the rest to the advanced risk engine of KC GRIDMASTER v2.





🚀 NEW MAJOR UPDATE (v1.80): Optional RSI Auto-Entry Mode!

You no longer have to wait for the perfect manual entry! KC GRIDMASTER v2 takes its power one step further by introducing an optional, RSI-based Auto-Trading feature.

How Does It Work?

When you enable the UseAutoTrading option, the EA begins monitoring the market for you.

When the RSI drops below your defined "Oversold" level, the EA will automatically open a BUY position.

When the RSI rises above your defined "Overbought" level, the EA will automatically open a SELL position.

Powerful Risk Management Takes Over

The best part of this feature is that as soon as the auto-trade is opened, all the powerful risk management engines you know and trust from KC GRIDMASTER instantly take control.

From the second it's opened, your automatic entry will have:

Dynamic ATR-based TP/SL targets.

Active "Basket" Breakeven tracking.

Pending orders for subsequent Grid levels (if configured).

Smart and Safe Logic

This is not a high-frequency robot. It is designed to catch a single, high-probability entry signal (RSI extremes) and then professionally manage that trade.

This feature only operates when there are no other active trades, so it will never interfere with positions you have opened or are managing manually.

📈 Why "GRIDMASTER" Is More Than Just a "Grid" Bot

The true power of this tool lies in how it manages scaled-in entries. When the market moves against you or you add new positions, the EA treats all your trades as a single basket and instantly calculates the weighted average cost.

All risk management (TP, SL, Breakeven) is executed from this single, true cost basis. No more tracking 5 different SL levels.

🛡️ Core Risk Management Features

1. Smart & Dynamic TP/SL (ATR-Based) Stop setting static "100-point" targets. The EA dynamically calculates your targets using current market volatility (ATR). It sets closer targets in low volatility and safer, wider targets in high volatility.

ATR Lock: It locks the ATR value at the moment of entry, preventing your targets from shifting due to subsequent market "noise."

2. Automatic "Basket" Breakeven (The Most Powerful Feature) When you have multiple positions, the EA monitors the total basket profit in real-time. When your basket reaches its target (e.g., 30 points or 1.5x ATR), it automatically moves the Stop Loss for all positions to your average entry cost.

Reset Your Risk: Make your entire basket risk-free with one move.

Manual Trigger: Don't wait for the auto-trigger; force the move to breakeven yourself with the "BREAKEVEN" button.

3. "Basket" Trailing Stop After the breakeven point is secured, the EA's trailing stop feature activates. As the market moves in your favor, it automatically updates the stop level to lock in your profits.

4. Monetary Profit/Loss Targets (Account Protection) More important than "how many points" you made is "how much money" you made.

Fixed Profit: "Close all trades when my basket reaches a total profit of $50."

Fixed Loss: "Close all trades when my basket reaches a total loss of -$25 and prevent me from losing more."

5. Decision Support Panel Don't click the button in a panic or with incomplete information. The panel shows you in real-time:

RSI Status: See if the price is in the Overbought or Oversold zone.

EMA Trend: Analyzes the direction of the main trend (e.g., 200 EMA) and short-term trends (14/21 EMA) to give you "Potential BUY" or "Potential SELL" signals.

Current ATR: Shows you the available room for movement (volatility) in the market right now.

📊 How It Works (Simple Steps)

Analyze: Look at the RSI, EMA, and ATR data on the panel. Decide: Press "BUY" or "SELL" when you spot the right moment. Let It Manage: The EA opens your first trade and places your scaled-in limit orders (if configured). Watch: As price moves, watch the EA draw the average cost line (Breakeven Line), update TP/SL levels, and automatically secure your position once in profit. Close: Exit all positions and pending orders instantly with the "CLOSE" button.

⚙️ Key Adjustable Parameters

Lot Settings: Initial lot size and lot multipliers for subsequent levels (Martingale or fixed lot).

Trade Settings: Choice of Manual or ATR-based TP/SL, point distance between levels ( GridDistance ), maximum number of levels ( MaxOrders ).

Breakeven Settings: BE trigger mode (Points, ATR, or Price-based), trigger distance, and extra pips added to the cost basis ( BreakEvenOffset ).

Trailing Stop Settings: Trailing distance and step.

Fixed P/L Settings: Dollar ($) based profit or loss limit for closing trades.

Take your manual trading to the next level. Stop guessing, start managing.