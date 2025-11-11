KC GridMaster v2 Semi Auto Grid EA

📈 KC GridMaster v2: The Professional Semi-Automatic Grid EA

You decide when to enter the market; let the robot handle complex position management and risk control!

Unlike fully automatic "black box" EAs, KC GridMaster v2 is a semi-automatic grid trading system that gives you full control. The grid strategy begins the moment you press the BUY or SELL button on the simple chart panel. The EA then manages the positions based on your entry, calculates the average cost, and manages the entire basket as a single unit.

🔑 Key Features

🕹️ Full Manual Control: Use the BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons on the chart to initiate trades. You decide the market direction.

📊 Advanced Grid Management: When the price moves against you, it automatically places new limit orders at set intervals (Grid Distance) with potentially increasing lots (Lot Multiplier), up to 5 levels.

🎯 Smart TP/SL Management: Basket Averaging: Automatically calculates a weighted average entry price for all open positions. Dynamic TP/SL: Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels manually (in Points) or dynamically based on the ATR (Average True Range) value.

🛡️ Superior Risk Management: Basket Breakeven: Once the entire basket reaches a specified profit (in Points, ATR, or Price), automatically move the SL to the average entry price (plus spread and offset) to eliminate risk. Fixed Profit/Loss ($): Automatically close all positions and pending orders when the total profit or loss of the entire basket reaches a Dollar ($) amount you define.

🖥️ User-Friendly Panel: Monitor the current ATR value and its point equivalent live. (Optional) See the EMA Trend direction (Potential BUY/SELL/Neutral) based on 3 different periods right on the panel. Clearly track the basket's average entry price (Breakeven) with a line on the chart.



💡 How It Works

Analyze: Get a feel for the market direction using the panel's EMA Trend indicator or your own analysis. Initiate: Once you've decided on a direction, click the BUY or SELL button on the panel. Let It Manage: The EA opens the first trade (L1). If the price moves against you, it automatically places L2, L3... limit orders according to your settings (GridDistance). Auto-Update: Each time a new position is opened, the EA recalculates the entire basket's average entry price, average TP, and average SL, updating all open positions. Control Risk: If UseBreakEven is active, the EA will automatically secure your position once in profit. If UseFixedProfit/Loss is active, all trades will close upon reaching your defined $ target. Manual Close: At any time, you can press the CLOSE button to instantly close all open positions and delete all pending orders.

🎯 Who Is It For?

Traders who believe in the profitability of grid strategies but want to decide for themselves when to enter.

Those who want to use cost averaging to capitalize on market volatility.

Traders who want to apply systematic risk management (Basket TP/SL, Breakeven) instead of making emotional decisions.

Disciplined traders who prefer to remain in control rather than trusting a fully automated EA.

Take control of your trading with KC GridMaster v2 and let your expert advisor handle the complex calculations!

⚙️ Adjustable Parameters