🦄 KC Multi-TF Unicorn Hunter - Your Professional Opportunity Sniper

KC Multi-TF Unicorn Hunter is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to scan dozens of pairs and 3 different timeframes simultaneously from a single chart, to capture the rarest and highest-probability ("Unicorn") reversal opportunities in the market.

No more endless hours of switching charts! Let the algorithm monitor the market for you and alert you when a "Unique" opportunity arises.

🚀 Why Unicorn Hunter?

Ordinary RSI indicators often generate too many false signals. Unicorn Hunter eliminates these signals with its 3-Layer Filtering System, displaying only the strongest setups on your dashboard.

🧠 How It Works (Signal Logic)

The indicator checks the following conditions across 3 different timeframes (e.g., M1, M5, M15) for each pair you specify:

  1. RSI Overbought/Oversold: Checks if the price has crossed the RSI limits (e.g., 30/70).

  2. Bollinger Bands Filter (Optional): Confirms if the price has moved outside the Bollinger Bands (Volatility confirmation).

  3. EMA Trend Filter (Optional): Examines the price's relationship with the 200 EMA (or adjusted period) to prevent trading against the prevailing trend.

When these three conditions align, a BUY or SELL signal illuminates on the Dashboard, accompanied by an audible alert.

✨ Key Features

  • 📊 Multi-Symbol Monitoring: Track 15+ pairs (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices) simultaneously by attaching it to just one chart.

  • ⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyzes 3 different timeframes (e.g., M1, M5, H1) concurrently for each pair.

  • 🛡️ Powerful Filtering: Enable or disable RSI, Bollinger Bands, and EMA filters to match your strategy.

  • 🎨 Modern Dashboard: An eye-friendly, aesthetic, dark-theme compatible, and professional interface.

  • 🔔 Instant Notifications: Provides audible alerts when a signal is generated.

  • 🎛️ Full Control: All parameters (Periods, Colors, Levels) are fully customizable.

⚙️ Parameters (Input)

  • Pairs: A comma-separated list of symbols to monitor (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD ).

  • TF1 / TF2 / TF3: The 3 different timeframes to analyze.

  • RSI Settings: Period and Overbought/Oversold level settings.

  • Bollinger Bands: Enable/Disable, Period, and Deviation settings.

  • EMA Settings: Enable/Disable and Period settings (for trend filtering).

  • Visual Settings: Dashboard position and color schemes.

💡 How to Use It?

  1. Drag and drop the indicator onto any M1 or M5 chart.

  2. In the Pairs input, enter your broker's symbol names separated by commas (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD ).

  3. Select your desired timeframes according to your strategy.

  4. Once the Dashboard loads, sit back; the "Unicorn Hunter" will alert you when a signal appears!

⚠️ Legal Disclaimer: This is a technical analysis tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


