Institutional Tick Engine STD

Institutional Tick Engine Lite - Free Tick Velocity & Reversal Tool

Description:

Unlock the Power of Tick Data Analysis – For Free!

Institutional Tick Engine Lite is the entry-level version of our professional market analysis suite. It is designed to demonstrate how Raw Tick Data can improve your trading precision significantly compared to traditional lagging indicators.

This version is perfect for Scalpers and Day Traders who want to monitor market Velocity and test our Micro-Structure logic.

🎁 What is included in the FREE version?

📊 Tick Velocity Monitor: Real-time histogram showing "Ticks Per Second" (TPS). Identify the difference between a slow drift and an explosive move.

🏹 Reversal Hunter (Trial): Get high-probability reversal signals based on micro-structure exhaustion (Limited to 20 signals per day).

📉 Information Panel: Real-time dashboard showing current spread, delta, and velocity metrics.

⚡ Optimized Performance: Lightweight code that won't slow down your terminal.

❌ Limitations (Compared to PRO):

No Liquidity Heatmap: The synthetic depth of market visualization is disabled.

No Audio Assistant: "Geiger Counter" mode and audio alerts are locked.

Signal Limit: Reversal signals are capped at 20 per day (Pro is Unlimited).

No Data Export: Cannot export tick data to CSV.

💡 Why Upgrade to PRO? To access the Liquidity Heatmap (seeing hidden orders), the Audio Assistant (hearing market volatility), and Unlimited Signals, consider upgrading to the full version.

Download the Lite version now and feel the difference of Tick-Based Trading!



PRO Version: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/161938