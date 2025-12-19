MarketPowerScalper
- Experts
- Anatolii Khlenov
- Version: 1.25
- Updated: 19 December 2025
- Activations: 20
MarketPowerScalper is a multi-currency scalping bot that trades EURUSD, USDCAD, and AUDUSD on the MT4 platform. MarketPowerScalper makes buy and sell decisions using a unique algorithm developed by the bot's creator. MarketPowerScalper requires no additional settings; simply enter StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Lot, and it's ready to go. By default, StopLoss and TakeProfit are set to 40 pips. After a buy or sell, MarketPowerScalper will notify you with an audible signal. MarketPowerScalper does not support martingale or grid strategies. MarketPowerScalper trades only EURUSD, USDCAD, and AUDUSD. MarketPowerScalper does not trade other currency pairs. MarketPowerScalper uses minimal computing power on your computer, as the bot's creator focused on mathematics rather than endless computational iterations.