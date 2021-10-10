ForexMagician

ForexMagician is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the   GBPUSD,   currency pairs.

This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running.

The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human.

Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer.

The robot will be further developed, which will help to achieve an even better trading effect in the future.

Not use dangerous strategies. Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Even if you lose your internet connection or electricity, your orders are protected stoploss.


The principle of operation of the robot  ForexMagician.

The robot rarely performs trades, but they are of good quality, so be patient, get the robot started and check the results in a few months.

The work of the robot, for the robot to work optimally, run it on the   GBPUSD,   (   30m, H1 timeframe ) chart on your terminal, the minimum deposit is 250 USD.30m timeframe is best timeframe 

Remember to after the purchase CONTACT ME for set files

Contact Developer on whatsapp : +2348088520448


SETFILE DESCRIPTION
Takeprofit 10,000
 TrailingStep  50
 TrailingStop  150
 Magician  4000
 Pair  GBPUSD
 
  
   
   
Lot Size Equity
       0.01  100USD
         0.1  1000USD
            1  10000USD
 Minimum Deposit  100USD

The recommended leverage is 1:500

If you want to use a different leverage, use the appropriate setting in the Money Management.

Leverage Percent Balance for a deal
  1:500      1 %
  1:100      5 %
  1:50      10 %
  1:30       17 %
   



Backtest

...Test аn indicator/trading robot before buying...

If you are going to backtest the robot, please select GBPUSD etc, and any date between this period ( 2018.01.01 ---> CURRENT ).

Select 30m timeframe and choose the leverage ( SET file is optimized for a leverage of 1:500, if you want to use a different leverage change the Money Management settings ).

Minimum deposit allowed for this robot ( 100 USD PER 0.01 LOT SIZE )  


if you have a question, send me a private message.





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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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