Overview

MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation is a professional tool that connects MetaTrader 4 with external web services using the built-in WebRequest function.

It allows traders, developers, and analysts to automate the sending of trading alerts, signal data, and custom indicator values to any compatible API endpoint.

This Expert Advisor is ideal for creating automated workflows, signal broadcasting systems, or connecting your trading strategies with external dashboards or scripts.

Main Features

WebRequest Integration: Seamless communication with any HTTPS or HTTP API endpoint.

Customizable Parameters: Configure URL, message format, and time intervals.

Indicator Data Access: Send real-time values from indicator buffers.

Event Triggers: Supports alerts on new bars, price thresholds, or indicator conditions.

Error Logging: Detailed journal output for debugging and performance monitoring.

Multi-Chart Operation: Can run on several charts independently without conflicts.

Lightweight Design: Optimized for low CPU usage and stable performance in long-term operation.

Typical Use Cases

Automating the delivery of signals from MetaTrader to external systems.

Sending trading alerts to custom applications or dashboards.

Synchronizing indicator data across multiple terminals.

Developing prototype APIs for research or educational purposes.

How to Use

Attach the EA to any chart and set your desired WebRequest URL. Add the URL to the list of allowed addresses in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Configure input parameters such as timeout, message content, and update frequency. Run in live or demo mode to verify data transmission in the Journal tab.

Important Notes

The product does not include any external libraries or DLLs.

No external communication platforms (such as Telegram or bots) are included.

All configurations are handled directly within the MetaTrader environment.

This tool is intended for developers and advanced traders who understand WebRequest usage and API concepts.

Version & Compatibility

Compatible with: MetaTrader 4

File type: EX4 compiled file

Supported modes: Real & demo accounts

Inputs: Configurable via standard input parameters

Disclaimer

This product does not guarantee or promise trading results.

Its purpose is purely technical automation and signal transmission within MetaTrader platforms.