MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation

MT4 to Telegram Signal Sender Automation is a specialized MetaTrader 4 utility designed to parse custom indicator signals and automatically publish structured Binary Options trading signals to your Telegram channel or group. It also tracks open signals to automatically report the trade outcome (Win/Loss) along with Martingale step progression.

Key Features:

  • Binary Options Format: Sends clean signals formatted with Direction (Call/Put), Timeframe, Entry Time, Market Price, and UTC Timezone.

  • Automatic Result Tracking: Evaluates trade outcomes on the chart and sends automated result notifications (Win / Loss / Martingale level result).

  • Custom Indicator Compatibility: Reads signals directly from custom indicators using standard indicator buffers.

  • Multi-Broker Labeling: Allows specifying target platform branding (Quotex, Pocket Option, Deriv, IQ Option, etc.) within the notification structure.

  • Martingale Management: Configurable Martingale settings (0=Off, 1=First Level, 2=Two Levels) integrated directly into signal reporting.

  • Time & Expiration Control: Features UTC offset adjustments and signal cancellation timeouts.

Input Parameters:

  • BOT_TOKEN: Your Telegram Bot authentication token from BotFather.

  • CHANNEL_ID: Target Telegram channel or group ID.

  • BotName: Custom display name for the trading bot header.

  • IndicatorName: Exact name of the indicator generating the signals.

  • UpBuffer / DownBuffer: Buffer indexes used to detect Buy (Call) and Sell (Put) arrows.

  • User_Time_Offset: UTC time adjustment to match your target broker or local time zone.

  • MartingaleLevel: Defines the maximum Martingale steps tracked by the expert.

  • SignalTimeoutCandles: Number of candles to wait before invalidating pending signals.

Setup Instructions:

  1. Open MT4 and navigate to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors .

  2. Enable Allow WebRequest and add [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org) to the allowed URL list.

  3. Attach the EA to your chart, specify your indicator name and buffers, configure your Telegram credentials, and launch.

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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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5 (4)
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
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TradeMirror - это советник-копировщик для платформы MT4/MT5. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Почему TradeMirror Мы понимаем важность безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового программного обеспечения, поэтому мы приложили максимум усилий для детального укрепления этих трех элементов: Предоставляет удобный графический интерфейс, которым легко управлять Фокус на конфиденциальности и безопасности,
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Утилиты
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
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This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
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MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
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Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
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Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
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Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
RedFox Copier Pro
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4.7 (10)
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
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Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
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5 (2)
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
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Vu Trung Kien
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Утилиты
Auto Trade Driver - мощный автоматический инструмент (работает как советник), который поможет вам управлять рисками и контролировать ордера для максимизации прибыли с правилами мультизащиты и трейлинг-стопа. Этот инструмент будет очень полезен как для скальперов, так и трейдеров, торгующих по тренду. Он не только вычисляет точный торговый риск, но также защищает и увеличивает прибыль в реальном времени. Работая с этим инструментом, единственное, что вам нужно сделать, это открывать сделки в соот
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
Trade Copier Pro
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Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Trader Pro
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4.38 (16)
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News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
Bears CD HTB Global
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Утилиты
Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) - аналитический индикатор конвергенции/дивергенции (далее - C, D или CD) медвежьих настроений между финансовым инструментом и 22-мя индикаторами МТ4 на всех периодах одновременно. Индикатор измеряет силу CD по индикаторам и периодам и является второй из двух возможных версий (HBT и HTB). Особенности Анализатор не запаздывает, работает по тикам, и может показывать CD в главном окне даже в отсутствие окна с индикатором МТ4
Bulls CD LBT Global
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Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) - аналитический индикатор конвергенции/дивергенции (далее - C, D или CD) бычьих настроений между финансовым инструментом и 22-мя индикаторами МТ4 на всех периодах одновременно. Индикатор измеряет силу CD по индикаторам и периодам и является первой из двух возможных версий (LBT и LTB). Особенности Анализатор не запаздывает, работает по тикам, и может показывать CD в главном окне даже в отсутствие окна с индикатором МТ4.
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