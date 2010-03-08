Mega Trade

MEGA TRADE

MEGA TRADE Expert Advisor is a fully automated robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair EURUSD.

EA use of trailing stops strategy to lock in profits while minimizing risk. Trailing stop is to increase profit lock as the market moves. 

Features

Minimal deposit: USD 50

Default Settings for EURUSD - H1

Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes

Every trade is protected by stop-loss

Doesn't use martingale

Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders

Input parameters 

Auto lots

MM 2%=true-Trade Exit management  here you can set all the different exit-strategies, SL and TP management

Fixed lots size -If Risk=Fixed_Lot

Comment long

Comment short

TP Multiplier 

SL Multiplier 

Start pips Trailing 

Step pips Trailing

Use Stop Trailing

Added trailing for Recovery Mode

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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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SuperLine
Ho Sau Chan
Experts
SuperLine  : This EA is using Force Index Indicator to identify price breakouts and potential trend changes. EA is a fully working trading robot for any account type. No dangerous trading techniques - orders open with stop loss and take profit.  Features Minimal deposit: USD 50 Default Settings for EURUSD - H4 Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes Every trade is protected by stop-loss Doesn't use martingale Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders Input parameters : PP        = << Para
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