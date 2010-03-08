Mega Trade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MEGA TRADE
MEGA TRADE Expert Advisor is a fully automated robot designed to work on the most traded currency pair EURUSD.
EA use of trailing stops strategy to lock in profits while minimizing risk. Trailing stop is to increase profit lock as the market moves.
Features
Minimal deposit: USD 50
Default Settings for EURUSD - H1
Works On Any currency Pair & all timeframes
Every trade is protected by stop-loss
Doesn't use martingale
Suitable For New Traders And Expert Traders
Input parameters
Auto lots
MM 2%=true-Trade Exit management here you can set all the different exit-strategies, SL and TP management
Fixed lots size -If Risk=Fixed_Lot
Comment long
Comment short
TP Multiplier
SL Multiplier
Start pips Trailing
Step pips Trailing
Use Stop Trailing
Added trailing for Recovery Mode