Precise Trading
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.
Can be used by any trader (ECN works better) HFT EA, short trading hours, large orders.Dynamic intelligent adjustment of profit and loss stops, slippage points and spread protection measures。
signal ：https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854491
Telegram ： https://t.me/joinchat/IXWIkBrWHVoGILEC08BUEA
parameter:
- display_panel - (true) display panel (false)do not display panel
- Magic - EA unique identifier
- Lot- Initial order number
- Maxlot- The maximum number of hands you can open
- MaxSpread- Maximum point difference setting
- FirstStep- The first pendant spacing
- Step- Minimum single spacing
- Order_multiples- Multiples of orders
- Profitable_positions- Total profit settlement amount
- StopLoss- Stop loss amount
- comment- The order comments
- Hour_start - Order opening time
- End_of_hour - No order time
Suggest :
|Symbol
|XAUUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPNZD
|Timeframe
|M1
|Test From
|2010-2020.10
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
|Minimum Deposit
|XUAUSD 10000 usd 0.01 手 GBPUSD 5000 usd 0.01 EURUSD USD 0.01，
For every $2,000 you add, you can add a currency pair
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick