Precise Trading

Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market.
      Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price
          Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA

          Can be used by any trader (ECN works better) HFT EA, short trading hours, large orders.Dynamic intelligent adjustment of profit and loss stops, slippage points and spread protection measures。

          signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854491


          parameter:

          • display_panel - (true) display panel (false)do not display panel
          • Magic - EA unique identifier
          • Lot- Initial order number
          • Maxlot- The maximum number of hands you can open
          • MaxSpread- Maximum point difference setting
          • FirstStep- The first pendant spacing
          • Step- Minimum single spacing
          • Order_multiples- Multiples of orders
          • Profitable_positions- Total profit settlement amount
          • StopLoss-  Stop loss amount
          • comment- The order comments
          • Hour_start Order opening time
          • End_of_hour No order time

              Suggest :

              Symbol XAUUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,GBPCAD,GBPNZD
              Timeframe M1
              Test From 2010-2020.10
              Settings Default or set files
              Brokers Broker with low spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd
              Minimum Deposit XUAUSD 10000 usd 0.01 手 GBPUSD 5000 usd 0.01 EURUSD USD 0.01，
              For every $2,000 you add, you can add a currency pair
              Market Entry method Market Order
              Tester Method tick by tick


              Recommended products
              Dragon Tongues
              Jin Hu Han
              Experts
              This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
              Beluga
              SERGEI CHERNOV
              Experts
              Beluga is a fully automated expert Advisor that opens orders in the direction of a local trend. Each position is accompanied by a stop and take profit level. There is a trailing stop mechanism. A money management system is provided - with an increase in the Deposit, the volume of the opened position increases, which is calculated automatically. Input parameters: Magic-position ID Lot-fixed lot-used when the money management mechanism is disabled UseFixStoploss - use a fixed stop loss Num
              Axel Bot MT4
              Salman Metioui
              Experts
              Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
              Wonder 1
              Mario Baldantoni
              Experts
              Wonder 1 is part of the Wonder collection, strategies I selected from my own portfolios. It trades AUDJPY on the H1 timeframe using a fuzzy-logic model that reads the monthly and daily price structure. What it is, and what it is not Every trade opens with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Risk is always defined. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. One position at a time, low margin usage. No neural-network, no AI, no quantum wording. A rule-based system, tested and honest. Nothing to optimize
              Wonder 3
              Mario Baldantoni
              Experts
              Wonder 3 is part of the Wonder collection, strategies I selected from my own portfolios. It trades EURUSD on the M30 timeframe using a linear-regression channel with momentum filters. What it is, and what it is not Every trade opens with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Risk is always defined. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. One position at a time, low margin usage. No neural-network, no AI, no quantum wording. A rule-based system, tested and honest. Nothing to optimize: the default sett
              True Range Pro
              Smart Forex Lab.
              3.8 (10)
              Experts
              Accurate Night Scalping & Smart Grid System True Range Pro enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases. Trailing Stop and Drawdown Stop options can be applied for additional account protection Depending on the position volume, True Range
              Mr Beast Cross Distance
              Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
              Experts
              MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
              Cleopatra EA
              Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Hello Traders! EA has a live track record with 3.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: The price increases for each acquisition, with this we will protect so that few can have my unique strategies MT5 version can be found here I present the "Cleopatra EA" strategy, Cleopatra a beautiful and intelligent design, with a recovery form that is constantly adapting where its power is versatility Its main strategy is to read the market in its elasticity, we will be able to analyze the entry ran
              ForexWolrd
              phuongcei
              Experts
              ** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
              FREE
              Donchian Channel Multi Currency EA MT4
              Biswarup Banerjee
              Experts
              Introducing the Donchian Channel Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4, an advanced trading tool designed to automate trading strategies using the Donchian Channel indicator. This expert advisor is ideal for traders looking to capitalize on market movements across multiple currency pairs with precision and efficiency. The EA provides key advantages such as robust risk management features, customizable trading parameters, and real-time monitoring, making it suitable for both novice and experienced trader
              Evoque Global
              Muhammad Mubashir Mirza
              Experts
              Evoque Global – Reliable Automated Hedging The price will keep increasing by $100 with every  single purchase, so don't be late. Evoque Global   offers a hands-free, adaptive trading solution designed to deliver consistent profits with controlled risk. Using a smart hedging approach, it balances trades to reduce drawdowns and maximize smooth equity growth. This expert advisor works seamlessly in all market conditions—trending or ranging—automatically managing entries, exits, and trade sizes wit
              Hedging Breakout
              Agus Santoso
              Experts
              MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
              XAU Master Pro
              Kenji Yamamura
              Experts
              This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the XAUUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
              Duel MT4
              Marta Gonzalez
              Experts
              YOU WANT TO WIN THE DUEL. Look the market in the eye, feel the trigger on your finger. Take a deep breath and shoot before anyone else. This system allows you to detect the right moment to attack the market. The whistles are already sounding in the air. Dare to win the duel at the market. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety
              Stable Pulse
              Ivan Simonika
              Experts
              The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
              Imperium Pattern EA
              Botond Ratonyi
              5 (2)
              Experts
              Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
              Correlation Hunter
              Aleksandr Shifanov
              Experts
              Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
              QMMatrix PRO
              Witold Jacek Herrmann
              Experts
              Description: Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 into a professional, institutional-grade trading terminal. Welcome to QMMatrix PRO , the ultimate execution panel and trade management system built by Quant Trading . Designed specifically for scalpers, day traders, and Prop-Firm funded traders, this tool eliminates the slow, clunky default MT4 order window and replaces it with lightning-fast execution and automated risk control. Whether you trade manually or want to semi-automate your setups, QMMatrix PRO
              Breakout Robot
              Thushara Dissanayake
              5 (3)
              Experts
              The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
              HedgingGrid Pro EA
              Patrick Jeannot
              Experts
              Pattie HedgingGrip Pro is a simple EA with high performance  This  advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit). There are no pending orders. After download user may add a 200 EMA on chart If the market is above 200 EMA set Enable Buy in inputs on true and Sell on False If the price is below 200 EMA set Enable Sell in inputs on True and Buy on False. How this EA works: Opens BOTH buy and sel
              MerkaDivergence
              Merkabot
              Experts
              A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
              Smart Martingale Trader MT4
              Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
              Experts
              Smart Martingale Trader MT4 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging:   Automatic
              Corsair
              Anatoliy Lukanin
              Experts
              Limit orders are used on signals. Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss. Take Profit is relative, since the expert himself decides when to close or trawl Take Profit positions. Two Stop Losses are set, virtual and real., Virtual is set so that the stop is not knocked down by the dynamic spread., A real one for closing a position on the broker's server in unforeseen ci
              Neon Bot EA
              Aleksandr Ivanov
              Experts
              They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
              Intelligent trend
              Yang Pei Qin
              Experts
              1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
              Ultimate Simple
              Narek Avetisyan
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
              Golden Pickaxe
              Valeriia Mishchenko
              4.67 (6)
              Experts
              EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
              Banev EA
              Akram Azizi
              Experts
              This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
              Price Action Forex Trading Robot
              FXRaid UK Ltd
              Experts
              This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
              DMZ X Zone Robot
              Suriya Thammalungka
              Experts
              DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
              Buyers of this product also purchase
              The Gold Reaper MT4
              Profalgo Limited
              4.62 (34)
              Experts
              PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
              Scalping Robot Pro MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.92 (13)
              Experts
              Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
              Gold Trade Pro
              Profalgo Limited
              4.61 (23)
              Experts
              LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
              Big Forex Players MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.72 (43)
              Experts
              We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
              Aura Neuron MT4
              Stanislav Tomilov
              4.67 (15)
              Experts
              Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
              Vortex Gold MT4
              Stanislav Tomilov
              4.93 (43)
              Experts
              Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
              ToTheMoon MT4
              Daniel Moraes Da Silva
              5 (1)
              Experts
              ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
              BB Return mt4
              Leonid Arkhipov
              4.89 (18)
              Experts
              BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
              Wall Street Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
              XG Gold Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.29 (42)
              Experts
              The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
              Waka Waka EA
              Valeriia Mishchenko
              4.25 (48)
              Experts
              8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
              AI Prop Firms MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              5 (4)
              Experts
              AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
              Gyroscopes
              Nadiya Mirosh
              Experts
              Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
              Apache MHL Moving Average
              Paulo Roberto Da Costa
              Experts
              Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
              Goldbot One MT4
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (5)
              Experts
              LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
              Indicement MT4
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (2)
              Experts
              Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
              SentinelAI
              Valeriia Mishchenko
              Experts
              No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
              XIRO Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              5 (7)
              Experts
              XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
              Supply Demand EA ProBot
              Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
              4.67 (9)
              Experts
              Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
              DAX Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              Experts
              DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
              EA Legendary Scalper MT4
              Ruslan Pishun
              2 (1)
              Experts
              Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
              Price Action Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              Experts
              Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
              Stp
              Vladislav Filippov
              Experts
              For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
              Exorcist Projects
              Ivan Simonika
              3 (1)
              Experts
              Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
              Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
              Vladislav Andruschenko
              2.33 (3)
              Experts
              AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
              Dragons Risk Shield
              Ivan Simonika
              Experts
              RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
              Dynamic Pips MT4
              Thi Thu Ha Hoang
              5 (1)
              Experts
              ️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
              Double Blow Scalp
              Kirill Borovskii
              Experts
              Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
              TopBottomEA
              lizhi fu
              4.55 (42)
              Experts
              TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
              SFire Gold EA
              Jacques Scholtz Fourie
              Experts
              This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
              More from author
              Ice Cream
              Pan Long Guan
              Experts
              Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA Strategies don't use Martin, hedge, grid, EA uses the trend strategy.Open positions after the trend correction ends,and will open 5 orders at most Can be linked to 30 currency pairs, Each pair passes the 5-year history test. Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
              AI system
              Pan Long Guan
              Experts
              Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $300 last one of 10 left at this price Next 10 copies $500. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA   T elegram :  https://t.me/joinchat/IXWIkBrWHVoGILEC08BUEA parameter: Lot -   Set the order lot descr2   -          EA's comments Recommendations: Symbol EURUSD Timeframe H1 Test From 2010-2020.10 Settings Default or set files Brokers Broker with low spread and c
              They are a breakthrough
              Pan Long Guan
              Experts
              有限数量的副本将在MQL5市场上出售。 价格是300美元。 剩余10个价格中的最后一个 接下来的10册$ 500。 价格稍后将急剧上涨，只是为了使实际用户保持最新状态并节省EA独占性 该策略根据支撑和阻力的重要位置交易订单，动态调整价格。 如果市场短期内波动太大，则会触发交易并通过破坏市场进行交易。 在资金管理中，自定义资金利用率决定了EA订单的数量。 此策略已使用报价数据进行了10多年的测试。 EA使用信息收集，滑移和点差控制算法。 牛逼 elegram：  https://t.me/joinchat/IXWIkBrWHVoGILEC08BUEA 范围： magicnumber-   EA唯一标识符 AutoLot-   （True）使用AutoLot（False）使用FixLot AutoLotMode-（ 专家） 高产模型 （中等）中等模式（ 安全 ）安全模式     FixLot-   如果为False，则在此处设置固定手数的AutoLot 止损-  设置止损点 止盈-  设定止损点 步骤-  设置悬挂的床单之间的距离 StartHour-   计费时间设置（小时） Sto
              Superstar trend
              Pan Long Guan
              Experts
              A limited number of copies will be sold on the MQL5 market. Price $500. The last of the 10 remaining prices $700 for the next 10 copies. Prices will rise sharply later, just to keep actual users up to date and save EA exclusivity It doesn't use Martins or grids, and it has stops at each position. 魔术  -EA唯一标识符 资金管理-（ 固定手数） 您可以设置固定手数 （根据风险） 在达到止损的情况下，松开此处分配的  百分比  风险 （余额百分比） 帐户余额的 百分比 风险。         自动风险-    （根据风险）在达到止损的情况下，您可以放松在此处分配的风险百分比 周五收盘时   停止交易 -周五收盘时   停止交易 周一开市时 停止交易 -周一开市时  停止交易  最小化风险
              Super king
              Pan Long Guan
              Experts
              Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA   This is a short-term trading strategy, which can pass the 15-year test of multiple currency pairs. Signal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/852521 T elegram :  https://t.me/joinchat/IXWIkBrWHVoGILEC08BUEA parameter: RiskSwitch -   Money management switches (true)
              Dragon with wings
              Pan Long Guan
              Experts
              Dragon with wings , is a fully automatic short - term trading system, this strategy will be in the night relatively calm market billing. The policy uses RSI and ATR conditional filtering. Firm offer signal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/773012 Usage: Cycle M1 Currency pair :EURUSD.USDCAD To enable News Stop Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > E
              Filter:
              No reviews
              Reply to review