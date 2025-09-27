Nasdaq Quantum PRO EA

🚀 Nasdaq Quantum EA – The Exclusive Expert Advisor for NASDAQ 100 (US100)

Hello traders 👋,

We’re proud to introduce Nasdaq Quantum EA, a next-generation trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 (US100) – one of the world’s most powerful and volatile indices.

After months of development and optimization, this EA was built with one clear goal: to capture the unique opportunities of the NASDAQ while managing risk intelligently and sustainably.

⚙️ A Unique and Robust Strategy

Unlike many basic EAs, Nasdaq Quantum EA does not rely on a single isolated indicator.
It’s based on a multi-factor, multi-timeframe analysis, combined into a dynamic scoring system.

🔑 Key Features of the Algorithm:

 Score-Based Decision Making
Each signal is evaluated and scored in real time:
 Buy if the buy score is clearly dominant
 Sell if the sell score is stronger

🔁 Multi-Timeframe Analysis

  • Main timeframe → entry signal

  • Higher timeframes → trend confirmation

  • Lower timeframes → precision and optimal timing

📊 Built-in criteria: RSI, support/resistance levels, price action, volatility, and liquidity conditions

🛡️ Dynamic Risk Management

  • Stop Loss calculated based on market volatility

  • Lot size scaled to account balance

  • Inactivity filter: no trades during risky or low-volume periods

📈 Backtest Results (2021–2025)
✔️ Steady and consistent capital growth
✔️ Controlled drawdown, prop firm-friendly
✔️ Strong performance even in high volatility environments

👉 These results demonstrate the strength and resilience of the algorithm.

💼 Why Choose Nasdaq Quantum EA?

🚀 Exclusively optimized for NASDAQ 100 (US100)
🎯 Perfect for passing prop firm challenges
⚙️ Plug-and-play with pre-optimized settings
🛡️ Strict drawdown control
💻 VPS-compatible → 24/7 operation
🔒 High security: no DLLs, no external dependencies
🌍 Compatible with all MT5 brokers
🔄 Lifetime free updates
📬 Priority support after purchase

📦 Included with Your Purchase

📂 .EX5 file ready to use
⚙️ Pre-optimized default settings
🔄 Access to all future updates
🤝 Dedicated support via MQL5 messaging

📥 Quick Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5

  2. Place the file in  MQL5 > Experts

  3. Restart the platform and activate the EA on NASDAQ 100 (recommended timeframe: M15)

  4. Run a backtest or use the default settings

🔐 Security & Compliance

✅ No external calls or DLLs → 100% standalone
 Tested and validated in real-world trading conditions (spreads, slippage included)

💰 Special Launch Offer

Nasdaq Quantum EA is currently available at a discounted price to celebrate its official launch on MQL5.

➡️ Our goal is not just to sell a trading robot, but to help as many traders as possible succeed and automate their strategies under optimal conditions.

👉 By joining as one of the first users:
✔️ You lock in the special launch price
✔️ You receive all future updates for free
✔️ You’re guaranteed the lowest price, as it will gradually increase to reflect the true value and performance of the algorithm

⚠️ Important: This launch price is temporary and rewards early buyers who trust us.
Once a certain number of activations is reached, the price will increase permanently.

 FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

➡️ Minimum capital?
Starting from $500

➡️ Can it be used on instruments other than NASDAQ 100?
It is specifically optimized for US100.

➡️ Is a VPS recommended?
Yes ✅. A VPS ensures 24/7 operation, which is essential for optimal performance.

➡️ Prop firm compatible?
Yes. Nasdaq Quantum EA keeps drawdown low and complies with capital management rules used by prop trading firms.

➡️ Do I need to change settings?
No. The default parameters are already optimized.

➡️ Are updates included?
Yes. All future updates are free.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Always test first in backtest or demo account

  • Trading involves risk → Nasdaq Quantum EA is a professional tool, not a guarantee of profits

🚀 Join the traders automating their success on NASDAQ 100 today!


Recommended products
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
QuantNas100
Thiago Levi Azevedo Valente
Experts
Start the Year 2024 in the perfect way by taking advantage of the Quantitative EA that performed wonderful results in previous years (including 2023) on the NASDAQ Index (NAS100)! It is not a high frequency EA. There are few operations. But they are very precise operations, where the EA analyzes the previous price/volume to understand the current movement and moment. Monthly TP/SL Video = 10% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwgEMMEIIPc Monthly TP/SL Video = 20% https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Nova HAR Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova HAR Trader is a disciplined automation combining Heiken Ashi and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — blending trend smoothing with momentum confirmation for precise trade execution. This EA analyzes Heiken Ashi candles to identify clear trend direction, while RSI confirms overbought or oversold conditions to filter entries and exits. Instead of reacting to every small swing, Nova HAR Trader waits for aligned signals: trades are taken only when Heiken Ashi shows a clear trend and RSI confirm
Empire JPY MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendado
TIO Wall Street MT5
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
TIO Wall Street - Это советник профессионального уровня. Его используют трейдеры крупнейших фондов и трейдеры  крупнейших банков для автоматизации своих торговых систем. В советнике есть готовые настройки под некоторые ТС для пар: AUDCAD Таймфрейм: m15 Минимальный депозит 500 единиц валюты. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345083?source=Site+Profile+Seller Характеристики: Работает на нескольких парах. Функции множественного контроля входа (3888 типов входа) Торговые операции на
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349 Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltra
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Experts
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
Xauren Sentinel Pro
Hasbi Dislen
Experts
Xauren Sentinel Pro – MT5 Ultimate Sniper Entry Algorithmic Trading Bot | Multi-Mode | Pro Risk Management | UltraSafe Technology Take Your Trading to the Next Level with Xauren Sentinel Pro! Experience the next generation of algorithmic trading on MetaTrader 5. Xauren Sentinel Pro is a   sniper-precision   expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who demand results, reliability, and maximum protection for their capital. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, you can instantly boost you
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 6 CP  (Central Power ) MT5  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Euro Vision
Sahil Mukhtar
5 (1)
Experts
Euro Vision Expert Advisor Euro Vision is a next-generation multi-currency trading robot built exclusively for trading all major EURO-based currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, and EURNZD. Operating on the H1 timeframe, the system integrates advanced correlation modeling with precision scalping techniques to deliver high-probability trade entries and maximize consistency. Unlike single-pair systems, Euro Vision monitors all seven EURO pairs simultaneously, identifying
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Experts
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Stable Ex MT5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system Stable Ex MT5 works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes a
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
EquityEngine
Marco Resseghini
Experts
Power up your portfolio with EquityEngine: the automated trading bot that harnesses the best of NASDAQ! EquityEngine is your new ally in the world of trading. Designed to trade on the NASDAQ, this advanced bot uses cutting-edge algorithms to identify and seize the best market opportunities, optimizing your trades without interruption. Intelligent automated trading: EquityEngine analyzes thousands of data points in real time to execute trades with maximum precision.  Real-time market updates: S
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Utilities
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold Overview BlackBox XAU is a carefully engineered trading system built to capture profit in the Gold market while keeping drawdown firmly under control. Instead of chasing every move, it applies a disciplined, rules-based approach that adapts to volatility and isolates only high-probability opportunities . The EA continuously evaluates market conditions in real time, filtering out weak or low-quality signals and waiting patiently until the balance be
EUR 4 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
Neon Shadow — a unique trading solution that helps you learn and advance to the next level in trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution accessible to any beginner or professional, regardless of your skill level. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for growing small deposits within 1–2 months and for long-term investment over many years—but you’ll benefit most i
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
More from author
Quantum Gold IA
Ilies Zalegh
Experts
AI GOLD TRADING EA :  La Nouvelle Référence pour le Trading de l'Or (XAU/USD) Expert Advisor Révolutionnaire pour MetaTrader 5 Découvrez AI Gold Trading EA, le robot de trading de nouvelle génération propulsé par l'Intelligence Artificielle, conçu exclusivement pour l'Or (XAU/USD), l'actif le plus dynamique et prestigieux des marchés financiers. Né d'un développement intensif et méticuleux, cet Expert Advisor est modélisé spécifiquement pour exceller dans le climat financier des années 2025 e
Filter:
Asma Azacri
123
Asma Azacri 2025.10.14 08:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ilies Zalegh
247
Reply from developer Ilies Zalegh 2025.10.14 09:25
Merci
Reply to review