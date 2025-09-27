Nasdaq Quantum PRO EA
- Experts
- Ilies Zalegh
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 28 October 2025
- Activations: 5
🚀 Nasdaq Quantum EA – The Exclusive Expert Advisor for NASDAQ 100 (US100)
Hello traders 👋,
We’re proud to introduce Nasdaq Quantum EA, a next-generation trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 (US100) – one of the world’s most powerful and volatile indices.
After months of development and optimization, this EA was built with one clear goal: to capture the unique opportunities of the NASDAQ while managing risk intelligently and sustainably.
⚙️ A Unique and Robust Strategy
Unlike many basic EAs, Nasdaq Quantum EA does not rely on a single isolated indicator.
It’s based on a multi-factor, multi-timeframe analysis, combined into a dynamic scoring system.
🔑 Key Features of the Algorithm:
✅ Score-Based Decision Making
Each signal is evaluated and scored in real time:
→ Buy if the buy score is clearly dominant
→ Sell if the sell score is stronger
🔁 Multi-Timeframe Analysis
-
Main timeframe → entry signal
-
Higher timeframes → trend confirmation
-
Lower timeframes → precision and optimal timing
📊 Built-in criteria: RSI, support/resistance levels, price action, volatility, and liquidity conditions
🛡️ Dynamic Risk Management
-
Stop Loss calculated based on market volatility
-
Lot size scaled to account balance
-
Inactivity filter: no trades during risky or low-volume periods
📈 Backtest Results (2021–2025)
✔️ Steady and consistent capital growth
✔️ Controlled drawdown, prop firm-friendly
✔️ Strong performance even in high volatility environments
👉 These results demonstrate the strength and resilience of the algorithm.
💼 Why Choose Nasdaq Quantum EA?
🚀 Exclusively optimized for NASDAQ 100 (US100)
🎯 Perfect for passing prop firm challenges
⚙️ Plug-and-play with pre-optimized settings
🛡️ Strict drawdown control
💻 VPS-compatible → 24/7 operation
🔒 High security: no DLLs, no external dependencies
🌍 Compatible with all MT5 brokers
🔄 Lifetime free updates
📬 Priority support after purchase
📦 Included with Your Purchase
📂 .EX5 file ready to use
⚙️ Pre-optimized default settings
🔄 Access to all future updates
🤝 Dedicated support via MQL5 messaging
📥 Quick Installation
-
Open MetaTrader 5
-
Place the file in MQL5 > Experts
-
Restart the platform and activate the EA on NASDAQ 100 (recommended timeframe: M15)
-
Run a backtest or use the default settings
🔐 Security & Compliance
✅ No external calls or DLLs → 100% standalone
✅ Tested and validated in real-world trading conditions (spreads, slippage included)
💰 Special Launch Offer
Nasdaq Quantum EA is currently available at a discounted price to celebrate its official launch on MQL5.
➡️ Our goal is not just to sell a trading robot, but to help as many traders as possible succeed and automate their strategies under optimal conditions.
👉 By joining as one of the first users:
✔️ You lock in the special launch price
✔️ You receive all future updates for free
✔️ You’re guaranteed the lowest price, as it will gradually increase to reflect the true value and performance of the algorithm
⚠️ Important: This launch price is temporary and rewards early buyers who trust us.
Once a certain number of activations is reached, the price will increase permanently.
❓ FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions
➡️ Minimum capital?
Starting from $500
➡️ Can it be used on instruments other than NASDAQ 100?
It is specifically optimized for US100.
➡️ Is a VPS recommended?
Yes ✅. A VPS ensures 24/7 operation, which is essential for optimal performance.
➡️ Prop firm compatible?
Yes. Nasdaq Quantum EA keeps drawdown low and complies with capital management rules used by prop trading firms.
➡️ Do I need to change settings?
No. The default parameters are already optimized.
➡️ Are updates included?
Yes. All future updates are free.
⚠️ Important Notes
-
Always test first in backtest or demo account
-
Trading involves risk → Nasdaq Quantum EA is a professional tool, not a guarantee of profits
🚀 Join the traders automating their success on NASDAQ 100 today!
