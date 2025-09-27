Nasdaq Quantum PRO EA

🚀 Nasdaq Quantum EA – The Exclusive Expert Advisor for NASDAQ 100 (US100)

Hello traders 👋,

We’re proud to introduce Nasdaq Quantum EA, a next-generation trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for the NASDAQ 100 (US100) – one of the world’s most powerful and volatile indices.

After months of development and optimization, this EA was built with one clear goal: to capture the unique opportunities of the NASDAQ while managing risk intelligently and sustainably.

⚙️ A Unique and Robust Strategy

Unlike many basic EAs, Nasdaq Quantum EA does not rely on a single isolated indicator.

It’s based on a multi-factor, multi-timeframe analysis, combined into a dynamic scoring system.

🔑 Key Features of the Algorithm:

✅ Score-Based Decision Making

Each signal is evaluated and scored in real time:

→ Buy if the buy score is clearly dominant

→ Sell if the sell score is stronger

🔁 Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Main timeframe → entry signal

Higher timeframes → trend confirmation

Lower timeframes → precision and optimal timing

📊 Built-in criteria: RSI, support/resistance levels, price action, volatility, and liquidity conditions

🛡️ Dynamic Risk Management

Stop Loss calculated based on market volatility

Lot size scaled to account balance

Inactivity filter: no trades during risky or low-volume periods

📈 Backtest Results (2021–2025)

✔️ Steady and consistent capital growth

✔️ Controlled drawdown, prop firm-friendly

✔️ Strong performance even in high volatility environments

👉 These results demonstrate the strength and resilience of the algorithm.

💼 Why Choose Nasdaq Quantum EA?

🚀 Exclusively optimized for NASDAQ 100 (US100)

🎯 Perfect for passing prop firm challenges

⚙️ Plug-and-play with pre-optimized settings

🛡️ Strict drawdown control

💻 VPS-compatible → 24/7 operation

🔒 High security: no DLLs, no external dependencies

🌍 Compatible with all MT5 brokers

🔄 Lifetime free updates

📬 Priority support after purchase

📦 Included with Your Purchase

📂 .EX5 file ready to use

⚙️ Pre-optimized default settings

🔄 Access to all future updates

🤝 Dedicated support via MQL5 messaging

📥 Quick Installation

Open MetaTrader 5 Place the file in MQL5 > Experts Restart the platform and activate the EA on NASDAQ 100 (recommended timeframe: M15) Run a backtest or use the default settings

🔐 Security & Compliance

✅ No external calls or DLLs → 100% standalone

✅ Tested and validated in real-world trading conditions (spreads, slippage included)

💰 Special Launch Offer

Nasdaq Quantum EA is currently available at a discounted price to celebrate its official launch on MQL5.

➡️ Our goal is not just to sell a trading robot, but to help as many traders as possible succeed and automate their strategies under optimal conditions.

👉 By joining as one of the first users:

✔️ You lock in the special launch price

✔️ You receive all future updates for free

✔️ You’re guaranteed the lowest price, as it will gradually increase to reflect the true value and performance of the algorithm

⚠️ Important: This launch price is temporary and rewards early buyers who trust us.

Once a certain number of activations is reached, the price will increase permanently.

❓ FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

➡️ Minimum capital?

Starting from $500

➡️ Can it be used on instruments other than NASDAQ 100?

It is specifically optimized for US100.

➡️ Is a VPS recommended?

Yes ✅. A VPS ensures 24/7 operation, which is essential for optimal performance.

➡️ Prop firm compatible?

Yes. Nasdaq Quantum EA keeps drawdown low and complies with capital management rules used by prop trading firms.

➡️ Do I need to change settings?

No. The default parameters are already optimized.

➡️ Are updates included?

Yes. All future updates are free.

⚠️ Important Notes

Always test first in backtest or demo account

Trading involves risk → Nasdaq Quantum EA is a professional tool, not a guarantee of profits

🚀 Join the traders automating their success on NASDAQ 100 today!